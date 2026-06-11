9 Fast Food Burger Chains Customers Say Aren't What They Used To Be

It's amazing how long some fast food burger chains have been around. Major names like McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and others, aren't just places for quickly-prepared eats, but rather, are indelible parts of our cultural zeitgeist. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't know the grown up feeling of eating a Big Mac as a kid, or how the thick consistency of a Wendy's Frosty made it impossible to sip with a straw. Thanks to these cherished core memories, we know when the quality of a fast food chain isn't hitting like it's supposed to.

There can be many reasons why a chain falls off, too, from changes to recipes and cooking methods, to the use of lower-quality ingredients, new ownership, poor-management, and more. Often, companies say that these shifts are an attempt to streamline operations, or to offer customers an improved experience. But, of course, not every change pans out for the better, which can lead to complaints about declining quality. If you consider yourself among those who think fast food burger chains aren't what they used to be, we dug up reviews from Reddit, Facebook, YouTube, Yelp, and other sites that support your theory.