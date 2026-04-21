The Southern Burger Chain That Customers Find To Be Way Overpriced

It can be frustrating to witness the effects of inflation in real time, especially when something used to be considered "affordable" now falls under the "nearly unobtainable" category. The price of eggs may have leveled out after last year's scare, but many food items have not — and that includes fast food offerings. But if fast food has become a luxury item, then the quality should reflect the price at the very least, right? For fans of Whataburger, however, that couldn't be farther from the truth.

According to dissatisfied customers, Whataburger has become an overpriced chain that's no longer worth the price. "I have been eating it my whole life, but I just got my order and [am] so disappointed," said one customer on Reddit, before continuing that it "just feels like Whataburger isn't [what] it used to be." Other patrons agree, such as this Redditor who recently shared that they "love Whataburger, but can't do it no more," lamenting that "a patty melt (just the sandwich) plus a shake was $15.20." Another Reddit user said that the "burger patties are damn near paper thin," while this Redditor noted that "a burger, a fry, and a brownie, (not even a meal that includes a drink)" cost them nearly $15. As a different customer on Reddit put it, "When you can go to Chili's for cheaper ... Whataburger is trash now."