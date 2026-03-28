How Far $20 Will Take You At In-N-Out Vs Whataburger

America is lucky to boast quite a few regional burger chains that command strong loyalty from customers, with In-N-Out Burger and Whataburger being prime examples. Coming from their home states of California and Texas respectively, the two chains were long geographically tied to one area, with locals singing their praises to anyone who wasn't blessed enough to experience them. In recent years, however, both chains have expanded their footprints, with now overlapping territories. And while which burger chains makes better food is always going to be a matter of taste, we can find out whether In-N-Out or Whataburger give you a better deal for under $20.

To check these prices, we looked at In-N-Out and Whataburger in the Phoenix, Arizona area, as that state has pretty average fast food prices. It also overlaps the area between the two chains' homes. In general, In-N-Out has lower prices than Whataburger, but the latter is known for its large beef patties, which are considerably larger than the standard In-N-Out burger, so you are no doubt getting more food.

For meals, the classic single Whataburger meal with medium fries and a drink is $9.99, although making it a cheeseburger adds an additional 60 cents. So, you can get two full meals for $20 on the nose, but only the single burger with no cheese. At In-N-Out, the standard burger meal is $7.85, while the cheeseburger meal goes for $8.29 and a Double-Double is priced at $10 even. So, you could grab any combo of these two meals (or even two Double-Doubles) and still stay at $20 or under.