How Far $20 Will Take You At In-N-Out Vs Whataburger
America is lucky to boast quite a few regional burger chains that command strong loyalty from customers, with In-N-Out Burger and Whataburger being prime examples. Coming from their home states of California and Texas respectively, the two chains were long geographically tied to one area, with locals singing their praises to anyone who wasn't blessed enough to experience them. In recent years, however, both chains have expanded their footprints, with now overlapping territories. And while which burger chains makes better food is always going to be a matter of taste, we can find out whether In-N-Out or Whataburger give you a better deal for under $20.
To check these prices, we looked at In-N-Out and Whataburger in the Phoenix, Arizona area, as that state has pretty average fast food prices. It also overlaps the area between the two chains' homes. In general, In-N-Out has lower prices than Whataburger, but the latter is known for its large beef patties, which are considerably larger than the standard In-N-Out burger, so you are no doubt getting more food.
For meals, the classic single Whataburger meal with medium fries and a drink is $9.99, although making it a cheeseburger adds an additional 60 cents. So, you can get two full meals for $20 on the nose, but only the single burger with no cheese. At In-N-Out, the standard burger meal is $7.85, while the cheeseburger meal goes for $8.29 and a Double-Double is priced at $10 even. So, you could grab any combo of these two meals (or even two Double-Doubles) and still stay at $20 or under.
$20 should easily feed two at both In-N-Out and Whataburger
In addition to its larger standard patty, Whataburger also offers two "Whataburger Jr." options with less meat. Because the chain's patties are bigger by default, the junior options are actually comparable in size to In-N-Out. Even the most expensive Whataburger Jr. meals, with a small drink and fries, come in just under $10, so you easily could nab two for under $20.
Whataburger's upgrade for the size of sides isn't too expensive either. Because of this, you could get any large combo on the menu, including the pricier options like jalapeño and cheese, and still have room to add a double Whataburger Jr. Then, you could split the fries. Unlike In-N-Out, there are also several non-burger options, so you could also supplement a combo with 3-piece chicken strips or a chicken sandwich and still stay under $20.
The one strange wrinkle at In-N-Out is that it's one of the few chains where the combo meals don't save you money. Every combo is just the price of the individual items added together exactly. However, this means you can better mix-and-match without feeling like you are losing out on a deal. Ordering a shake at In-N-Out with a burger or cheeseburger and fries still brings you under $20 when dining for two, even with a Double-Double involved. Despite their huge popularity, both In-N-Out and Whataburger are still quite affordable.