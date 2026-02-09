All The Charburgers At Habit Burger & Grill, Ranked

If you're craving a more gourmet fast food burger that goes beyond chains like McDonald's or Burger King, you may want to check out Habit Burger & Grill. The chain started in 1969 as a small-town burger spot, but has grown considerably over the decades. Now, it has hundreds of locations in North America (and a handful in China and Cambodia). Most stores are concentrated on the West Coast (California specifically), but you'll find the chain on the East Coast as well, in states such as New Jersey, South Carolina, Florida, and more. If you've never ventured to Habit, you may wonder what it's all about.

Well, the chain features chargrilled items like burgers and chicken to offer a unique flavor that many fast food restaurants don't provide. I decided to test out Habit Burger & Grill's full lineup of burgers, which it calls Charburgers. My store has seven options, so I picked one of each to try. I critiqued them based mainly on the flavor of the burger and delivery of the burger's ingredients, but some textural components and pricing come into play as well. And, of course, there's a bit of personal preference added into the mix. I hope you're craving beef, so let's dive into the taste test.