9 Best Sodas To Pair With Rum
Rum occupies a unique position in the world of spirits. Depending on the bottle, you might encounter the punchy profile of a light rum, the tropical funk of a Jamaican expression, or the rich caramel notes of an aged rum, and that's to say nothing of the grassy, cane-forward character of rhum agricole and the vanilla notes of a spiced style. As a hospitality veteran with ample experience behind the bar, I've spent years tasting, shaking, and stocking various rum expressions, and one of the most common mistakes I see is the assumption that all rum should be treated the same way. The same is true of mixers, regardless of whether the ingredient is familiar. When it comes to rum-and-soda drinks, choosing the right mixer is less about finding the most popular soda and more about identifying flavors that either complement or contrast the rum's natural character.
Great sipping rums spend years, and even decades, developing complexity in the barrel, and if you're drinking anything premium, my recommendation is simple: Don't mix it. But for those with white, gold, spiced, and moderately aged bottles of rum gathering dust in your liquor cabinet, then these recommendations are for you. Some are obvious — tried and true companions that can't be supplanted — while others may only intrigue the most adventurous drinker. Wherever you land on the spectrum, here are nine sodas that promise to turn a simple two-ingredient drink into something far more interesting.
Cola
Cola has long been one of rum's most natural partners, cemented by generations of drinkers and classic cocktails like the Cuba Libre. While the highball adds fresh lime to the equation, its enduring popularity demonstrates how effectively rum and cola complement one another. The pairing works because both beverages share overlapping flavor characteristics, particularly notes of caramelized sugar, vanilla, and spice.
Rather than creating an excessively sweet drink, that likeness actually reinforces the other in a more balanced way. Cola's sweetness, citrus-forward spice, and bright carbonation soften the alcoholic edges of rum, while the spirit's depth and complexity keep the drink from tasting one-dimensional. The result is a potable that feels fuller and more integrated than the sum of its parts.
While the choice of cola matters for your rum drink, Coca-Cola is the traditional option that's associated with the classic Cuba Libre. Its profile tends to emphasize citrus over caramel and boasts a dry finish, allowing the rum's character to remain prominent in the mixture. Pepsi, by contrast, is noticeably sweeter, and when paired with rum, the oft-solitary soda creates a rounder drink that leans dessert-like.
While Pepsi may promise a sweeter, smoother interpretation, neither soda brand is inherently superior — depending on who you ask — but Coke has long produced the classic rum and cola cocktail we all know and love. Ultimately, the best rum and Coke depends on the style of rum used and your personal preference.
Ginger ale or ginger beer
For many drinkers, ginger ale is one of rum's most underrated pairings, but their relationship has long been represented in the annals of drink history under the "buck" classification of cocktails. Traditionally, a "buck" cocktail consists of three elements — spirit, lime, and ginger — but modern interpretations broaden the scope to include citrus and ginger soda. The pairing certainly has appeal, especially considering how well ginger ale complements other spirits when mixed. Rum contributes sweetness, vanilla, and spice notes; ginger ale adds brightness and lively carbonation; together, they create a drink that's both refreshing and endlessly reliable.
Simple highballs made with rum and ginger ale remain popular for their approachability, but if you prefer more bite, reach for ginger beer. Despite its name, the non-alcoholic mixer packs a much stronger ginger flavor than its soda counterpart. Ginger beer's natural intensity accentuates rum's underlying molasses notes and tropical fruit aromas. Indeed, the rum-based buck has long cemented itself in classics such as the dark and stormy – and you know you're getting served by a genuine mixologist when you get that iconic suspension of the two liquids in the glass.
Whether made with the softer sweetness of ginger ale or the assertive spice of ginger beer, the two-ingredient drink carries surprising depth and character. Achieving a balance that few mixers can match, rum-and-ginger combinations endure because they're rich in flavor without sacrificing refreshment.
Jarritos Pineapple soda
From classic tiki cocktails to modern Caribbean-inspired fruit punches, any seasoned bartender can attest that rum and pineapple are one of the most natural pairings for tropical drinks. Don't believe me? Go to any dockside bar, and you'll see the bartenders emptying bottles of spiced Bacardi and cracking open Dole's cans left and right. Indeed, the Jarritos Pineapple soda's bright fruit character complements rum's rich sweetness and alcohol complexity; the upgrade from flat juice to perky soda results in an unmistakably tropical, conveniently indulgent, and endlessly refreshing mixer.
The natural flavor soda offers a particularly tasty way to explore this pairing without whipping out the blender. Founded in Mexico in 1950, Jarritos built its reputation on fruit-forward soft drinks made to emphasize bold, authentic flavors as opposed to generic sweetness. The brand's extensive lineup of fruit-flavored sodas has garnered widespread appeal, but Jarritos Pineapple stands out as a quick and easy rum mixer that won't disappoint.
In the glass, Jarritos Pineapple delivers aromas of ripe tropical fruit and soft citrus. The flavor is noticeably juicy, capturing the sweet and tangy flavors of fresh pineapple. Mixed with rum, the soda's pineapple accentuates the spirit's underlying tropical fruit aromas while softening the alcohol heat of the spirit. Compared to other pineapple sodas, Jarritos neither tastes artificial nor overwhelms the complexity of the rum, resulting in a cocktail that's sweetly cohesive.
Sparkling agua fresca
Agua fresca, which translates to "fresh water" in Spanish, is a traditional Mexican beverage made by blending fresh fruit with water and a modest amount of sweetener. Authentic agua frescas are prized for their clean, refreshing character and natural fruit flavor, and watermelon agua fresca is especially popular thanks to its crisp, juicy taste. When compared to traditional mixers, agua fresca's delicate profile allows rum's essence to remain at the forefront while adding subtle sweetness and maximum refreshment.
The sheer versatility of agua fresca's flavors suggests you could — and should — make it yourself. Making DIY cocktail syrups and mixers like Victorian-era shrubs is one of my favorite ways to connect with the craft now that I'm no longer a bar fixture, and agua fresca is an accessible point of entry for anyone who's new to mixology.
If you'd rather procure the "real" thing, a modern interpretation can be found in Bawi's line of agua fresca sodas. Packing an effervescent punch that still versions lack, Bawi's brings the fizz and the flavor. La Maracuyá, Bawi's passion fruit-flavored agua fresca soda, balances the sweetness of the cane sugar with the sourness of the fruit. Of course, you can't go wrong with pineapple flavor, La Piña, for all the reasons I laid out above. While I like to experiment with various agua fresca ingredients and flavors that represent the seasons, I enjoy Bawi's year-round. The soda element imparts the sweetness necessary to smooth out the rum's alcohol burn. And yet, it doesn't cross over into candy-sweetness because it contains less sugar than other sugary drinks or sodas.
Club soda
Among rum mixers, club soda is often overlooked because it contributes virtually no flavor of its own. Yet this apparent simplicity is precisely why the combination has endured for generations. Rum and club soda exemplify the highball philosophy: Rather than masking a spirit beneath layers of sweetness or strong flavors, the mixer lengthens and refreshes the drink while allowing the base spirit's character to remain the primary focus. In this sense, rum and club soda stand alongside whiskey and gin highballs as one of the purest expressions of the spirit-and-mixer tradition.
The pairing succeeds because club soda amplifies qualities already present in rum. Notes of caramel, subtle tropical fruit, and spicy molasses are carried by the carbonation up to the drinker's nose. Simultaneously, dilution from the soda softens the alcohol's intensity without altering the rum's base profile. The result is a lighter, lengthened drink that still tastes distinctly of rum.
The refreshing mojito cocktail provides perhaps the most famous example of this principle. While the cocktail receives a lift of fresh flavor from the addition of botanicals and a touch of sugar, its structural foundation remains intact. Moreover, if you were to remove the soda water, the mojito would lose much of the lift — and all of the effervescence — that defines its character.
Cream soda
At first glance, cream soda may seem like an unconventional mixer for rum, particularly when compared with established sugary pairings such as cola and ginger ale. Yet a closer examination of the flavors involved reveals why the combination shouldn't be written off entirely, especially if you've got a sweet tooth.
Both beverages share complementary notes of vanilla, caramelized sugar, and candy-like sweetness, creating a pairing that can be remarkably harmonious when approached with the right expectations. Despite its name, most modern cream sodas contain no actual cream. Instead, the name refers to the rich mouthfeel and dessert-like flavor profile characterized by creamy vanilla and delicate caramel notes. These flavors align naturally with many styles of rum, and cream soda reinforces the toffee and toasted oak character typical of aged rum particularly well. The result resembles the flavors of a classic crème brûlée, making for a uniquely indulgent experience for folks who prefer to drink their dessert.
Although the pairing occupies a more niche corner within drink culture, there is precedent for this style of pairing. Rum has long appeared in dessert-oriented cocktails and mixed drinks emphasizing vanilla-forward flavors. That's precisely why drinkers enjoy cream soda and spiced rum in many bars and home setups alike.
7UP Tropical
Fruit-flavored lemon-lime sodas have long occupied an important place in cocktail culture, and 7UP Tropical represents a modern extension of that tradition. While classic 7UP has been used for decades in highballs, punches, and simple mixed drinks, the Tropical variety introduces additional fruit character that makes it an especially compelling companion for rum. The pairing succeeds because it builds upon flavor relationships that have existed in tropical cocktails for generations, combining rum's natural fruit-forward qualities with bright citrus and exotic fruit notes.
7UP Tropical expands on the flagship flavor's lemon-lime formula by introducing punchy flavors of mango and peach. Boasting a pale orange hue, the soda delivers a full-on juicy fruit sweetness and a hint of citrus acidity. It's packed with vibrant peach aromas and crisp bubbles, and much sweeter than the standard 7UP, but these qualities make it particularly well-suited to pair with rum. Many rums exhibit tropical fruit notes such as banana, pineapple, and coconut, and 7UP Tropical can amplify these inherent flavors without obscuring the spirit's character. While its sweet mango-peach flavor is likely to produce a very rich drink when paired with sweet rums, grassier variations such as rhum agricole would make for a compelling pairing, as their vegetal quality can provide a savory backbone to support 7UP Tropical's unapologetic fruitiness.
Dr Pepper
Although Dr Pepper is not commonly associated with classic cocktail trends, there is precedent for the underlying flavor pairing in drink culture. Cherry has long been a companion to rum, appearing in numerous tropical and tiki recipes through cherry liqueurs, grenadine, and cocktail garnishes. Similarly, Dr Pepper's quintessential baking spice and vanilla character reflect some of the most celebrated tasting notes apparent in aged rum.
That said, Dr Pepper remains a relatively uncommon ingredient in professional cocktail culture. Unlike Coca-Cola, ginger beer, or even club soda, it never became a foundational mixer as its strong flavor profile is not only polarizing but can easily dominate a drink. While it's less versatile than more neutral mixers, Dr Pepper can perform well alongside moderately aged rums; some expressions, such as spiced options, may provide enough depth to hold up to the soda's assertive profile. Conversely, lighter rum styles will most likely struggle to make an impression, and funkier varieties may clash with Dr Pepper's herbal notes rather than complement them.
Ultimately, rum and Dr Pepper represent a pairing that rewards adventurous drinkers. The soda's distinctive combination of cherry, vanilla, caramel, and spice can create a considerably harmonious connection with aged, dark, and spiced rums. While it's unlikely to achieve the widespread acceptance of cola-based rum drinks, it's undoubtedly a bold alternative to more conventional rum-and-soda combinations.
Citrus soda
Citrus and rum form one of the most versatile and historically grounded pairings in drink culture — look no further than this variation on Ernest Hemingway's signature daiquiri set-up as proof. After years of bartending, I can confidently say that citrus, rum, and sugar form one of the most untouchable trifectas in the craft. And when I say citrus, I'm talking lemon and lime juice, but let's broaden our definition to include something less pure but a helluva lot more convenient. Yes, getting back to soda, whether that's a lemon-lime variety such as 7UP or Sprite or a grapefruit-forward soft drink, citrus-flavored options form a sturdy mixer for whipping up an easy and refreshing rum drink.
Lemon-lime sodas are perhaps the most familiar expression of this pairing, as tart citrus flavors balance rum's caramelized sugar notes and strong alcohol heat. Coupled with lively carbonation and moderate sweetness, lemon-lime sodas boast endless appeal as mixers, especially when experimenting with different styles of rum. Rum naturally carries notes of sugarcane, vanilla, and subtle citrus — flavors that result in a simple and refreshing highball when mixed with a fizzy lemon-lime soda.
Grapefruit sodas tend to offer greater complexity, evincing a pronounced yet balanced profile of sweet and bitter. When paired with rum, that complexity creates a remarkable contrast against the spirit's vanilla notes. For that reason, grapefruit sodas pair especially well with the spicier character of an aged rum, while lemon-lime versions tend to perform better with lighter "white" styles of rum. In both cases, the soda acts as a complement rather than a disguise — adding depth to an already layered experience while bringing out the spirit's subtler aspects that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.