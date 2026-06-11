9 Best Sodas To Pair With Rum

Rum occupies a unique position in the world of spirits. Depending on the bottle, you might encounter the punchy profile of a light rum, the tropical funk of a Jamaican expression, or the rich caramel notes of an aged rum, and that's to say nothing of the grassy, cane-forward character of rhum agricole and the vanilla notes of a spiced style. As a hospitality veteran with ample experience behind the bar, I've spent years tasting, shaking, and stocking various rum expressions, and one of the most common mistakes I see is the assumption that all rum should be treated the same way. The same is true of mixers, regardless of whether the ingredient is familiar. When it comes to rum-and-soda drinks, choosing the right mixer is less about finding the most popular soda and more about identifying flavors that either complement or contrast the rum's natural character.

Great sipping rums spend years, and even decades, developing complexity in the barrel, and if you're drinking anything premium, my recommendation is simple: Don't mix it. But for those with white, gold, spiced, and moderately aged bottles of rum gathering dust in your liquor cabinet, then these recommendations are for you. Some are obvious — tried and true companions that can't be supplanted — while others may only intrigue the most adventurous drinker. Wherever you land on the spectrum, here are nine sodas that promise to turn a simple two-ingredient drink into something far more interesting.