Walk into pretty much any watering hole from coast to coast and you'll hear the same combo every time when customers order a spirit with cola: rum and Coke. This two-ingredient classic has earned its place as one of America's best-loved cocktails. But here's something you might've wondered about during last call: why doesn't anyone ever order rum and Pepsi?

The answer comes with a history lesson. Setting: the 1920s. Context: cola businesses were about to go under. After World War I wrapped up, Europe faced a massive sugar shortage that sent prices through the roof. Every major cola manufacturer — including both Coke and Pepsi — scrambled to load up on as much sugar as they could afford, paying literal fortunes for every pound. When agriculture was able to meet demand, sugar prices crashed overnight. Companies that had bet big on expensive inventory suddenly found themselves drowning in debt. Pepsi declared bankruptcy. So did RC Cola's predecessor, Chero-Cola. Coca-Cola, however, managed to secure emergency financing from a bank by offering something no other company could: their closely-guarded secret formula as collateral. That gamble paid off big time.

By the time Pepsi made a comeback in the '30s with aggressively discounted pricing, Coca-Cola had already locked itself in as the mixer of choice in bars across the country. Some speculate this was because Coke's zestier taste and bubbles held up better against rum than Pepsi, while others thank a song called "Rum and Coca-Cola" by Morey Amsterdam (popularized by The Andrews Sister in 1940s). Pepsi, by being too late to the party, simply had no chance to put in its bid for this cocktail.