Why It's Rum And Coke, Not Rum And Pepsi
Walk into pretty much any watering hole from coast to coast and you'll hear the same combo every time when customers order a spirit with cola: rum and Coke. This two-ingredient classic has earned its place as one of America's best-loved cocktails. But here's something you might've wondered about during last call: why doesn't anyone ever order rum and Pepsi?
The answer comes with a history lesson. Setting: the 1920s. Context: cola businesses were about to go under. After World War I wrapped up, Europe faced a massive sugar shortage that sent prices through the roof. Every major cola manufacturer — including both Coke and Pepsi — scrambled to load up on as much sugar as they could afford, paying literal fortunes for every pound. When agriculture was able to meet demand, sugar prices crashed overnight. Companies that had bet big on expensive inventory suddenly found themselves drowning in debt. Pepsi declared bankruptcy. So did RC Cola's predecessor, Chero-Cola. Coca-Cola, however, managed to secure emergency financing from a bank by offering something no other company could: their closely-guarded secret formula as collateral. That gamble paid off big time.
By the time Pepsi made a comeback in the '30s with aggressively discounted pricing, Coca-Cola had already locked itself in as the mixer of choice in bars across the country. Some speculate this was because Coke's zestier taste and bubbles held up better against rum than Pepsi, while others thank a song called "Rum and Coca-Cola" by Morey Amsterdam (popularized by The Andrews Sister in 1940s). Pepsi, by being too late to the party, simply had no chance to put in its bid for this cocktail.
How to take your rum and Coke to the next level
Now that we've gone over the history, let's talk about upgrades. In a classic recipe, you pour rum and Coca-Cola over ice, and serve with a lime wedge for extra pizzazz. It's simple and it works, but you've better options. For instance, you can ditch light rum and sub in a darker varietal, instead — look for something with caramel and vanilla notes to complement the spices in the cola. For the adventurous, you can even spring for spiced rum to really crank up the flavor-o-meter. There are plenty of solid brands to choose from, and our list of popular rums has some tried-and-true favorites to get you started.
Another easy upgrade is changing up the cola. Regular Coke is a good option, especially if that's all you've got. However, a crisp and refreshing Mexican Coca-Cola or even flavored versions can be pretty game-changing. Outside of Coca-Cola (or Pepsi), you could also experiment with craft colas from smaller producers — yes, they exist. From Sprecher Puma Kola to Fentiman's Curiosity Cola, you've more options than you'd think. Each of these drinks offer distinctly different tasting profile, so feel free to experiment.
And whatever you do, don't skip the citrus. A good squeeze of fresh lime juice brightens the whole drink and cuts right through the sweetness. Some bartenders throw in a dash of Angostura bitters for extra depth. Now you've got a rum and Coke worth savoring — and the perfect drink for sipping as you investigate the age-old rivalry between Coca-Cola and Pepsi.