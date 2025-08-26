10 Facts About Shrub Drinks You Should Know

The shrub may be a vintage drink, but its taste is as fresh and modern as it gets. In recent years, shrubs have taken the craft cocktail movement by storm, showcasing familiar flavors in a punchy — and pungent — style.

That's due to the vinegar portion of the drink's bill, which is notable, all the while being in perfect proportion to the shrub's more accessible components of fruit and sugar. Still, what makes the shrub so amazing is that it's actually good for you. Since shrubs can be used in a variety of applications, from cocktails to cooking, and can be made from an array of ingredients, there's really nothing standing in the way between you and your next shrub. Also, it's super easy to make from the comfort of your own kitchen.

As a bartender with years of experience, I can admit that I only got hip to the magic of the shrub once the craft cocktail world had revived it, and since my palate loves anything acidic, I quickly made up for lost time. While experimenting with flavor combinations at home, some of my summertime favorites were rhubarb and strawberry spiced with star anise as well as the celestial combination of watermelon and basil. However, it was my spiced apple shrub, stirred with bourbon and served as an old fashioned, that stole my heart and made it onto the cocktail menu for my October wedding. All love stories aside, here's what you should know about shrubs.