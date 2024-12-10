Vinegar Spritzers Are The Non-Boozy Cocktails To Serve At Your Next Party

Social occasions can be exciting and deeply fulfilling. Often they also involve alcohol. From a full-blown rager to an intimate gathering of friends, you may be looking for a beverage that rises to the occasion without spirits. Luckily, there is a booze-free cocktail that's perfect for your next party, big or small: the vinegar spritzer.

Advertisement

While this may sound a little unorthodox, vinegar spritzers are the next best thing to happen to your beverage roster. They usually incorporate seltzer water, a vinegar on the fruitier side, a citrus, and a sweetener like honey. The flavor of vinegar can be highly dynamic across varieties and brands while reliably delivering a balance of sweetness and acid. For a vinegar spritzer, try starting out using champagne vinegar or white balsamic, whose flavors are on the more delicate side, offering notes that range from fruity and buttery to delicate and tangy. A simple combination of a cup and a half of seltzer or sparkling water and 1 tablespoon of the vinegar of your choosing is all it takes to get this mocktail started. A drizzle of honey or simple syrup may be a good idea for those who prefer a more subtle vinegar taste, and to top it off, a citrus garnish is the perfect way to brighten up the mixture.

Advertisement