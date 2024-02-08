What Is A Buck Cocktail And How Does It Differ From A Mule?

If you enjoy the combination of ginger beer (or ale) and citrus you've likely ordered a mixed drink called a buck or one of its many creative variations. A "buck" was a prohibition-era moniker for drinks that combined spirits with ginger beer and lime, and the classic combination is listed together as far back as Jerry Thomas' 1887 Bartender's Guide. And for good reason — the spicy ginger and pop of citrus acidity elevate almost every spirit.

Gin was the popular booze in 1920s America, and the Gin Buck was supreme. Some say the term buck comes from the kick provided by adding gin to what was a simple sparkling ginger and lemon soft drink, but there's no consensus among mixologists on how it acquired the distinctive name. What's more clear are the dozens of variations of the drink you might not realize are branches of the buck family, such as the vodka-based Moscow Mule, which is a buck cocktail that's usually served in a decorative copper mug.