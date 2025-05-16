What Flavor Is 7UP Tropical?

Heard the buzz? 7UP Tropical is back on the market, and after a brief hiatus following a trial release last year, it's official: the drink is here to stay. We all know the classic version; the original 7UP is one of the most popular lemon-lime sodas out there. But what should you expect from the company's newest flavor? According to 7UP's official website, its 7UP Tropical is a mixture of peach and mango, blended beautifully with those original citrusy notes.

It's safe to say that it has hit the spot. One Reddit user took to the platform to rave about a 12/10 taste quality, explaining that the flavor was "mangoey, peachy and even some hints of coconut." Others took a more muted stance, describing the drink as "pleasant" and "well-balanced." Similarly, in Kroger reviews, 7UP Tropical surpassed four stars. "Nice mellow flavor, not overpowering like other fruit flavored sodas. I'm usually not a fan of fruity sodas, but I really like this one," one reviewer wrote. Another compared it to a "piña colada without the cream."

Not everyone likes change, though. Besides, the nostalgia of those original lemon-lime notes is hard to replace. There were a few critics citing over-carbonation and even blandness as negatives. Still, for the most part, the verdict is good.