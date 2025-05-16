What Flavor Is 7UP Tropical?
Heard the buzz? 7UP Tropical is back on the market, and after a brief hiatus following a trial release last year, it's official: the drink is here to stay. We all know the classic version; the original 7UP is one of the most popular lemon-lime sodas out there. But what should you expect from the company's newest flavor? According to 7UP's official website, its 7UP Tropical is a mixture of peach and mango, blended beautifully with those original citrusy notes.
It's safe to say that it has hit the spot. One Reddit user took to the platform to rave about a 12/10 taste quality, explaining that the flavor was "mangoey, peachy and even some hints of coconut." Others took a more muted stance, describing the drink as "pleasant" and "well-balanced." Similarly, in Kroger reviews, 7UP Tropical surpassed four stars. "Nice mellow flavor, not overpowering like other fruit flavored sodas. I'm usually not a fan of fruity sodas, but I really like this one," one reviewer wrote. Another compared it to a "piña colada without the cream."
Not everyone likes change, though. Besides, the nostalgia of those original lemon-lime notes is hard to replace. There were a few critics citing over-carbonation and even blandness as negatives. Still, for the most part, the verdict is good.
What ingredients does it use?
You know what to expect from 7UP's new tropical flavor. But what about the nitty-gritty details? It's important to understand what you're actually consuming. The main ingredient is filtered carbonated water (interestingly, that gentle fizz is why David Chang adds 7UP to his kimchi recipe). The drink also contains high fructose corn syrup, citric acid, natural flavors, and a potassium benzoate preservative.
The only slight negative is the inclusion of Yellow 6, Yellow 5, and Red 40 — the latter of which stirs up controversy. Most customers aren't dissuaded, but it's off-putting for the extra-health-conscious. "Tastes pretty good but would of been [sic] so much better without the yellow 6, yellow 5 and red 40," a reviewer wrote on Kroger, reducing their rating from five to three. Fortunately, sugar-wise, the beverage is more middle-of-the-road. It contains 63g of sugar per 20 fl oz; marginally less than the 65g content of an original Coca-Cola. All-in-all? The ingredients are fairly standard per the U.S. soda market.
Given how the company has branched out into more tropical avenues, it's a good thing it shortened its name by the 1940s. For those who don't know, 7UP used to have a much more complicated title: Bib-Label Lithiated Lemon-Lime Soda. What a mouthful, right? It just goes to show the importance of brand development and fighting the limitations of being associated with a single product. Luckily for the company, while "7UP" rolls off the tongue, its Tropical flavors are quickly rolling into shopping carts.