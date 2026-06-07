Simple Brown Butter Tomatoes Recipe

Butter is notoriously rich and delicious all on its own, but brown butter takes things to whole new heights. A traditional element of French cuisine, brown butter (known as beurre noisette in French) has found its way into more everyday recipes across the pond. Brown butter takes things even further than plain melted butter. It's cooked longer so the water naturally found in butter evaporates away, leaving the milk solids to brown. Both the aroma and the flavor is amped up to a complex, nutty level that immediately enhances just about any food that it touches.

Such a flavorful condiment can be used to dress the simplest dishes with great effect. This brown butter tomatoes recipe, created by developer Michelle Bottalico, is a great example. The ingredients couldn't be simpler. Beefsteak tomatoes are thickly sliced and distributed on plates. After the brown butter is poured on the tomatoes, they'll only need a pinch of salt and pepper before they hit the table. Enjoy these brown butter tomatoes right away while the butter is nice and warm. Don't forget a few slices of crusty bread to mop up the rich, bold sauce, which is a mix of the brown butter and a little tomato juice from the ripe tomatoes.