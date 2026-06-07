Simple Brown Butter Tomatoes Recipe
Butter is notoriously rich and delicious all on its own, but brown butter takes things to whole new heights. A traditional element of French cuisine, brown butter (known as beurre noisette in French) has found its way into more everyday recipes across the pond. Brown butter takes things even further than plain melted butter. It's cooked longer so the water naturally found in butter evaporates away, leaving the milk solids to brown. Both the aroma and the flavor is amped up to a complex, nutty level that immediately enhances just about any food that it touches.
Such a flavorful condiment can be used to dress the simplest dishes with great effect. This brown butter tomatoes recipe, created by developer Michelle Bottalico, is a great example. The ingredients couldn't be simpler. Beefsteak tomatoes are thickly sliced and distributed on plates. After the brown butter is poured on the tomatoes, they'll only need a pinch of salt and pepper before they hit the table. Enjoy these brown butter tomatoes right away while the butter is nice and warm. Don't forget a few slices of crusty bread to mop up the rich, bold sauce, which is a mix of the brown butter and a little tomato juice from the ripe tomatoes.
Gather your brown butter tomato ingredients
For this recipe, you will need medium ripe tomatoes. A larger, meatier variety like beefsteak are recommended. You will also need cubed unsalted butter, salt, freshly ground black pepper, and crusty bread for serving.
Step 1: Slice the tomatoes
Cut the tomatoes in thick slices just under ⅜-inch wide.
Step 2: Plate the tomatoes
Divide the slices among 4 plates.
Step 3: Start the brown butter
Place the butter cubes in a small stainless steel skillet or saucepan over medium heat.
Step 4: Whisk until butter is browned
Once the butter is melted, whisk or stir continuously for 5-7 minutes. The butter will bubble and foam and some milk solids will sink to the bottom. Remove the pan from the heat when the butter turns a rich light brown color and develops an intense aroma.
Step 5: Spoon brown butter on the tomatoes
Immediately spoon ¼ of the brown butter over each plate of tomato slices. Do not leave the butter in the pan or it will burn.
Step 6: Serve the brown butter tomatoes
Season each plate with 1 pinch of salt and 3 twists of freshly ground black pepper, or adjust the salt and pepper quantities to taste. Serve immediately with crusty bread to mop up the juices.
What to serve with brown butter tomatoes
Simple Brown Butter Tomatoes Recipe
This simple brown butter tomato recipe features juicy, thick-sliced tomatoes topped with nutty brown butter, making for an easy appetizer, snack, or side dish.
Ingredients
- 3 medium ripe beefsteak tomatoes
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed
- ¼ teaspoon salt, or to taste
- 12 twists freshly ground black pepper, or to taste
- 8 slices crusty bread, for serving
Directions
- Cut the tomatoes in thick slices just under ⅜-inch wide.
- Divide the slices among 4 plates.
- Place the butter cubes in a small stainless steel skillet or saucepan over medium heat.
- Once the butter is melted, whisk or stir continuously for 5-7 minutes. The butter will bubble and foam and some milk solids will sink to the bottom. Remove the pan from the heat when the butter turns a rich light brown color and develops an intense aroma.
- Immediately spoon ¼ of the brown butter over each plate of tomato slices. Do not leave the butter in the pan or it will burn.
- Season each plate with 1 pinch of salt and 3 twists of freshly ground black pepper, or adjust the salt and pepper quantities to taste. Serve immediately with crusty bread to mop up the juices.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|347
|Total Fat
|14.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|30.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|47.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|9.4 g
|Total Sugars
|14.1 g
|Sodium
|436.5 mg
|Protein
|10.1 g
How can I customize brown butter tomatoes?
This is a good recipe to break out fancier kinds of salt and pepper, so use freshly ground sea salt or pink salt and freshly ground mixed colorful peppercorns if desired. If you use salted butter, you won't need to add as much salt on top. Fresh herbs would be a welcome addition to these buttery tomatoes. Basil, thyme, chives, oregano, or tarragon are good options.
This is an excellent recipe for heirloom tomatoes, which boast intense and juicy flavor profiles that will contrast well against the nutty brown butter. Don't shy away from smaller tomatoes if you want to try using them. While larger, meatier varieties form a thicker slab to hold the butter and provide a more substantial bite, smaller tomatoes are just as delicious when dressed in brown butter. They may give off more juices, so have your bread ready.
While the recipe calls for eight slices of crusty bread (or roughly two slices of bread per serving of tomatoes), fresh bread can vary greatly in size depending on whether it's a baguette, one of the kinds of Italian loaves, a sourdough loaf, a ciabatta, or other kinds of bakery bread. Choose the type you like best, and measure out four portions accordingly.
How else can I use brown butter?
Brown butter is delicious in most recipes that would benefit from regular melted butter. The only difference is the dish will have a deeper, more caramelized flavor. To use brown butter as it's used in classic French dishes, serve it poured over fish, white meat, vegetables, or eggs. It's also an ingredient in French desserts like madeleines.
Instead of cooking scrambled eggs in brown butter, drizzle it over the eggs once they're cooked. You can also use brown butter as a simple pasta sauce. Gnocchi, ravioli, and simple pasta dishes can be phenomenal when dressed with brown butter and herbs. In the same way, drizzle it over breakfast foods like pancakes and waffles or add it to the batter itself. Mashed potatoes, baked potatoes, crab cakes, lobster, and dressings and sauces ranging from béchamel to Hollandaise can all benefit from the extra flavor of brown butter.
Brown butter is terrific in desserts, giving them a depth regular butter doesn't reach. Try brown butter pound cake, sugar cookies, and chocolate chip cookies. If you'd like to use brown butter as a substitute for regular softened butter in frosting, place it in the refrigerator to chill and solidify to a soft consistency before using it. No matter how you use brown butter, make sure you prepare it right before you're ready to use it, and keep in mind these tips for making brown butter that will help you make this delicious condiment correctly every time.