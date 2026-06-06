20 Pastries You Must Try At French Bakeries

Visiting an artisanal French bakery delights the senses. Before you step through the door, you're greeted by the tantalizing aromas of vanilla, caramel, toasted almonds, and freshly baked bread. Whether in France or the United States, these spots offer more than croissants and baguettes. As a French-speaking globetrotter who's explored diverse French regions and sampled their exquisite specialties, I've compiled this list of quintessential pastries to try, including a historical overview and a pronunciation guide.

You can't go wrong with these timeless favorites, which are available at any authentic boulangerie. There's just one social rule to remember: Don't order before greeting the staff with a friendly "Bonjour." If you're not traveling to Europe, you can still visit French bakeries in the U.S., like Almondine, St. Honoré, La Farm, and Lorraine to get your fix.