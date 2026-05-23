The Absolute Best Food Festival In Every State
The United States boasts a wide array of immersive, large fairs and festivals for all ages and tastes. Groups and families, in particular, enjoy these highly exciting and energetic venues. After all, they're great destinations for sampling exceptional foods and drinks, as well as exploring themed exhibitions and artisan marketplaces. You also get to watch live performances, parades, and fireworks, meet professionals through workshops and demonstrations, participate in games and competitions, and possibly win cash prizes. What's there not to like?
The trick is to make the most of the package you paid for, but it's even better when those venues can be accessed for free. Still, you may need to prioritize reputable, acclaimed events offering a plethora of treats and activities. So, for a satisfying, memorable experience, we've curated this list of specialized, bucket-list food festivals that offer all of the above while capturing the spirit of each state.
That said, massive touring events might also be worth your time and dime. The FoodieLand Food Festival, for one, spans states like Arizona, California, Georgia, Tennessee, and more. As for the Otaku Food Festival, which tours cities across Texas, it essentially draws Asian cuisine and anime lovers. Meanwhile, dive into the following food-centric celebrations that showcase each state's hospitality, signature flavors, and talents.
Alabama: National Shrimp Festival
Despite its name, the four-day National Shrimp Festival doesn't just offer shrimp but also a plethora of seafood platters, as well as juicy burgers and refreshing, hand-pressed lemonade. This free-access event is typically held in October at a public beach in Gulf Shores, a bustling resort city on Alabama's Gulf Coast. It draws a whopping 250,000 visitors and features a Miss Shrimp Festival Pageant and a fun sand-sculpting contest.
Alaska: Kodiak Crab Festival
Established in 1958 as the King Crab Festival, this event runs for five days over Memorial Day weekend. As expected in a pristine state like Alaska, you'll savor the freshest seafood there, but also crowd-favorites like hot dogs and ice cream. Activities are bountiful and include a parade, photo contest, live entertainment, inflatable slides, and an obstacle course. Plus, there's a free shuttle to get around with your one-day or five-day passes.
Arizona: Devour Culinary Classic
The Desert Botanical Garden is one of the top attractions in Phoenix. So, why not align your visit with the Devour Culinary Classic, which is typically hosted there? Launched in 2008, this award-winning, two-day festival is held in February to celebrate locally sourced and heirloom ingredients, as well as traditional recipes from various cultures. Plus, it showcases the Grand Canyon State's most celebrated chefs, winemakers, brewers, and artists. Enjoy unlimited food and drinks with your ticket.
Arkansas: Arkansas Cornbread Festival
The Arkansas Cornbread Festival is a joyful celebration of this crumbly Southern staple that dates back to 2011. It's a single-day event that usually takes place in November and gathers local food vendors, musicians, and artisans. Located in Little Rock's South Main neighborhood, it features a baking competition for both amateurs and professionals. Access is free, but you'll need to buy a tasting ticket to sample and vote for the best cornbread recipe.
California: California Avocado Festival
Avocado lovers, rejoice! There's a three-day event in October entirely dedicated to this beloved, healthy crop: the California Avocado Festival. Held in downtown Carpinteria since 1986, it can be accessed for free and welcomes about 40,000 visitors annually. You'll be treated to fun guacamole and strong-arm contests, more than 60 live bands, and arts and crafts goodies. Fun fact: The Golden State produces about 90% of the nation's avocados.
Colorado: Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival
The pueblo is a chile variety tied to Colorado, especially the fertile southeastern region. This meaty, slightly sweet crop has been celebrated at the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival since 1994. For three days in September, over 140,000 enthusiasts gather in the city of Pueblo's downtown area to savor fire-roasted peppers and hearty bean dishes. It's also an opportunity to meet local farmers and shop for an emblematic souvenir from a specialty shop.
Connecticut: Milford Oyster Festival
Founded in 1975, the Milford Oyster Festival is held on the Friday and Saturday that fall on third weekend of August. This incredibly affordable event offers fresh, locally sourced oysters, to be paired with wine or craft beer. If you don't want shellfish, you can always opt for a prosciutto cutlet sandwich, some burnt ends, or a classic meatball sub. Expect amusement rides, as well as performances from well-established artists, like Nashville Drive, Mike DelGuidice, and The Stevie Experience Tribute.
Delaware: Apple-Scrapple Festival
The Apple-Scrapple Festival was established in 1992 and is held in Bridgeville on the second weekend of October. It welcomes 25,000 visitors. What's scrapple, you ask? It's a Mid-Atlantic mush typically consumed at breakfast and prepared from pork trimmings, cornmeal, and flour. You'll sample various apple and scrapple treats at this event, plus BBQ sandwiches, cheeseburgers, and hot dogs. Also, look out for the carnival rides, car show, and ladies' skillet toss, among other activities.
Florida: Key Lime Festival
The Florida Key lime is a type of lime named after the tropical island chain. As it's the star ingredient of a beloved eponymous pie, it's celebrated in Key West over the Fourth of July weekend. The current version of this event was launched in 2012, replacing the Upper Keys Lime Festival, which dates back to 1953. It honors this popular citrus through tastings, pie-eating contests, pie-making classes, cocktails, and even a Hot Wheels race.
Georgia: Atlanta Food and Wine Festival
Georgia's classic culinary delights are renowned nationwide. You can sample them all (and more) at the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival. Launched in 2011, this four-day feast is held annually in September. Beside Southern staples and wines, it offers craft spirits, gourmet tasting tents, and the opportunity to interact with over 200 acclaimed chefs, mixologists, sommeliers, and other industry experts. Note that all AFWF events are 21+.
Hawaii: Hawaii Food and Wine Festival
Launched in 2011, this colorful cultural event is held over three consecutive weekends in October and November on the Islands of Hawaii, Maui, and Oahu. The Hawaii Food and Wine Festival's main purpose is the promotion of those areas' farmers, fishermen, and ranchers. That's how you know the bites and sips you'll savor there have been proudly prepared from locally sourced and produced ingredients. Expect both classic and innovative dishes from regional and international chefs.
Idaho: Emmett Cherry Festival
Idaho is home to the some of the best cherry orchards in America. In the Gem State, this fruit — used in preserves, desserts, and glazes — is harvested from June through August. So, in 1928, the Emmett Cherry Festival, originally an end-of-season dance held for cherry pickers, made its debut. This family-friendly celebration is held over four days in June at Emmett City Park. The pie-eating and cherry pit spit contests are crowd favorites, but so are the junior pageant, car show, and parade.
Illinois: Taste of Chicago
Established on the Fourth of July in 1980, the Taste of Chicago can be accessed for free at Grant Park. There are many reasons to attend this monumental event, which runs for five days. First, it's billed as the world's biggest festival. Second, it features the Windy City's acclaimed restaurants and diverse food trucks and pop-ups. Finally, it's a chance to enjoy live music, interactive art, and dance lessons.
Indiana: Valparaiso Popcorn Festival
Popcorn is a globally beloved snack spanning different flavors, and it's relatively easy to make. Located just south of the Indiana Dunes National Park, the city of Valparaiso holds a festival in its honor on the first Saturday after Labor Day. 50,000 visitors flock to this joyful event, eager to enjoy the offerings of the beer tent, food and crafts booths, and play zone. There's also a parade, as well as live music acts.
Iowa: World Food and Music Festival
Launched in 2005, the World Food and Music Festival runs for three days in August in Des Moines. This acclaimed, free-access extravaganza welcomes more than 100,000 attendees and features food vendors from at least 25 countries. So, expect a real international feast, as well as live cooking demonstrations, cultural events, and even a naturalization ceremony. For those looking to enjoy jollof rice, empanadas, chicken shawarma, and mochi donuts, this is the right spot.
Kansas: Smoke on the Plains BBQ and Music Festival
Introduced in 2011 as the National BBQ Derby, this free-access, weekend festival is held in June at Derby's High Park. The main event is the Kansas City Barbeque Society cook-off, where pitmasters compete in four categories for cash prizes: ribs, brisket, pork, and chicken. Also popular are the cookie and pie contests, as well as the People's Choice tasting, where you can vote for the best pulled pork.
Kentucky: World Chicken Festival
Kentucky is famous for bourbon and bluegrass. It's also synonymous with the late Colonel Harland Sanders, the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken. So, to commemorate his 100th birthday, the World Chicken Festival was launched in 1990. This event is held in downtown London on the last weekend of September and features the world's largest stainless-steel skillet. You'll also sample the scrumptious offerings of food vendors from various states in between carnival rides.
Louisiana: Mudbug Madness Festival
Launched in 1984 in Shreveport, Mudbug Madness takes place over Memorial Day weekend. Expect a tantalizing display of Cajun dishes, including boiled crawfish, not to mention eating contests. There's also nonstop live blues, country, pop, and zydeco music, as well as arts and crafts vendors and a slew of interactive activities for kids. One-day and three-day passes are available, and children under 12 get in for free.
Maine: Maine Lobster Festival
Maine is widely famous for its sweet, tender, and meaty lobsters. This low-fat, high-protein delicacy is duly celebrated at Rockland's Harbor Park around the first weekend of August. This five-day seafood extravaganza dates back to 1947 and draws foodies from the U.S. and beyond. It showcases local food vendors, artisans, and musicians. Plus, you'll experience a parade, a cooking contest, a fun lobster crate race, and an adorable dog show.
Maryland: National Hard Crab Derby
Launched in 1947 by the editor of the Crisfield Times, the National Hard Crab Derby is held on Labor Day weekend. It's hosted by the waterfront city of Crisfield, dubbed the Crab Capital of the World. The festivities are mostly concentrated within Somers Cove Marina, supplemented by other events at different locations. Beyond those delectable crab offerings, you can experience crab-picking and cooking contests, as well as a parade, live entertainment, and beauty pageants.
Massachusetts: Boston Local Food Festival
Known for its culturally diverse culinary scene, Boston has been hosting its one-day food festival since 2010. Every September, about 40,000 attendees gather on the Rose Kennedy Greenway to sample the offerings of 100 vendors from all over New England. It's the ideal spot for snacking on a Mexican-style corncob and savoring fresh oysters and Filipino-style pork. This event also features demonstrations from acclaimed chefs, a seafood cooking competition, and many family-friendly activities.
Michigan: National Morel Mushroom Festival
Morel mushrooms are a spring delicacy with a conical cap and nutty notes. They grow in several states, including Michigan, which has been hosting a morel-themed festival since 1961. This event takes place in Boyne City on the weekend following Mother's Day. Beside foragings, tastings, and painting classes, expect food trucks and a farmers market, as well as seminars and a carnival. You can also book a scenic boat cruise on Lake Charlevoix.
Minnesota: Minnesota Garlic Festival
This one-day event was established in 2006 to support rural communities and sustainable farming. It's typically held on the second Saturday of August at McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson. This garlic frenzy doesn't just cover classic savory dishes. You'll also experience it in offerings like wine, ice cream, and even soap (hopefully laced with fragrant essential oils). Contests span the largest garlic head, the smallest intact bulb, and makeover art.
Mississippi: Biloxi Seafood Festival
Launched in 1981, the Biloxi Seafood Festival is held annually in September. This one-day event is hosted by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce and features live music and lots of handcrafted goodies to take home. The star of the show is, of course, seafood. This is the ultimate spot to grab flavorful appetizers and dishes like seafood-centric nachos and gumbo, incredibly meaty crab cakes, surf-and-turf burgers, and coconut shrimp.
Missouri: Bluegrass and BBQ at Silver Dollar City
Launched in 1975, this dual event is held through most of May at Branson's Silver Dollar City. Thousands of visitors gather daily to enjoy specialized dishes and acclaimed bluegrass artists like The Seldom Scene and the Horse Creek Band. So, grab some brisket chips and roll-ups, a grilled cheese with pulled pork, or smoked chicken dipped in Alabama white sauce. Cap off with chocolate pecan pie or peach cobbler funnel cake.
Montana: Old Salt Festival
This event only debuted in 2023, but it encapsulates Montana's rugged spirit. Launched by a co-op of ranchers, it's held for three days in June at the Mannix Family Ranch in Helmville. At this scenic location, you'll savor hearty ranch-to-plate dishes prepared with local and seasonal ingredients. There's also live music spanning various genres, in addition to food trucks, cooking and butchery demonstrations, yoga, and equine therapy. Camping is recommended for a memorable, authentic experience.
Nebraska: Taste of Omaha
Every year in May or June, downtown Omaha hosts a free-access, three-day event featuring eclectic vendors and restaurants, lively beer gardens, and unique crafts and jewelry. Launched in 1998, this highly anticipated extravaganza draws families from all over the Midwest. They come for the international food, but also for the comedy acts, live bands, exotic animals, and amusement rides. There's also a team of fire spinners that holds hourly evening performances at the World Pavilion.
Nevada: Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off
Billed as the nation's biggest free-entry BBQ festival, this event was launched in 1989 and attracts around 500,000 visitors. It runs for six days until Labor Day at Victorian Square in Sparks, just east of Reno. So, grab yourself a ticket to the Rib Village to enjoy all-you-can-eat ribs, side dishes, and booze. You can also catch live performances by renowned artists such as Taylor Dane, Hinder, and The Wailers.
New Hampshire: Hampton Beach Seafood Festival
On the weekend following Labor Day, some 150,000 foodies gather on Hampton's Ocean Boulevard to enjoy fresh seafood from top restaurants and vendors, as well as to peruse handicrafts. Launched in 1988, this massive event features a lobster-roll eating competition, chef demonstrations, and a 5K race, as well as eclectic performances and some impressive fireworks. You might also want to visit the oysters and mocktails tent or practice yoga on the beach.
New Jersey: Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival
During Memorial Day weekend, Oceanport's Monmouth Park Racetrack is flooded with nearly 40,000 visitors for the Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival. Launched in 2012, this rain-or-shine event offers not only a wide range of bites, but also live music, pony rides, clown acts, and naturally, horse races. After filling up on all those scrumptious tacos, empanadas, burgers, and wood-fired pizzas, attendees get to vote for their favorite truck.
New Mexico: Hatch Chile Festival
Hatch's Chile Festival debuted in 1971 to help promote local farmers. It's held over Labor Day weekend and welcomes 30,000 guests. Expect chile-forward dishes, bottled chile salsas and sauces, eating and selfie contests, and live entertainment. Nestled in Doña Ana County, this village is promoted as the Chile Capital of the World. Its famous crop is meaty, with a lingering heat, which can range from mild to spicy, and a distinct balance between earthy, smoky, and subtly sweet flavors.
New York: Ninth Avenue International Food Festival
Cosmopolitan NYC boasts a world-famous culinary scene. You can particularly experience that during its Ninth Avenue International Food Festival, which was established in 1973. It's held on a mid-May weekend and offers extensive dishes from both local and traveling vendors. This means flautas, burgers, and pastas, but also a raw bar, escargots, and craft brews. Because it welcomes between 500,000 and 1 million visitors, this event is billed as the biggest in the city.
North Carolina: North Carolina Seafood Festival
Launched in 1987, this free-admission event takes place on the first full weekend of October. 200,000 people flock to the Morehead City waterfront to sample fresh, locally sourced seafood. The sea bass, tuna, flounder, and mahi-mahi are especially renowned in this area. You can also expect cooking demonstrations, a continuous lineup of live bands, amusement rides, and handmade goods. As for the scenic route of the 8K race, it offers coastal views and concludes on the Atlantic Beach Causeway.
North Dakota: Sauerkraut Day
In rural McIntosh County lies Wishek, the so-called Sauerkraut Capital of the World. Founded by German and Russian settlers, this welcoming, scenic destination has been hosting Sauerkraut Day every October since 1925. Locals and visitors alike will be treated to a free sauerkraut meal, which includes wieners and mashed potatoes. You can also expect beer tastings, pie and ice cream socials, live accordion players, and bingo games.
Ohio: Circleville Pumpkin Show
What's a festive fall occasion without pumpkins? This crop has been the star of the Circleville Pumpkin Show since 1903. For four days in October, 400,000 attendees admire displays made from 100,000 pounds of pumpkins, gourds, and squash. Expect contests involving pie eating, massive crops, and golf carts, but also a Miss Pumpkin show, live music, and parades. Best of all, you'll savor numerous pumpkin-based treats, from pies to burgers, donuts, pancakes, cookies, and taffy.
Oklahoma: McLoud Blackberry Festival
In 1949, the city of McLoud gifted its blackberries to President Harry Truman. He was apparently so pleased he dubbed it the Blackberry Capital of the World. So, the local blackberry fest grew in popularity and is now considered the state's longest-running culinary event. You'll find various blackberry-centric foods and drinks at this annual June festival, like funnel cake, pie, craft beer and cider, and slushies. Beside these exceptional treats, there's a cobbler-eating contest, parade, and live music.
Oregon: Astoria Warrenton Crab and Wine Fest
Launched in 1982, this award-winning, three-day celebration takes place on the last weekend of April at Astoria's Clatsop County Fair and Expo Center. It welcomes 10,000 enthusiasts eager to sample delectable coastal seafood dishes, as well as vegan and gluten-free bites. It's also an occasion to savor exceptional regional wines and craft beers, watch live bands, and leave with a handmade souvenir.
Pennsylvania: Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival
This festival was established in 2012 and showcases Philadelphia's top eateries on Main Street Manayunk. It's usually held on an April weekend and welcomes some 40,000 visitors annually. Adults will appreciate the delectable gourmet offerings, live bands, and book sales, while kids will line up to get their faces painted and play on the bounce house. The food offered caters to diverse palates and spans crepes, tacos, lobster rolls, sushi, and bao buns.
Rhode Island: Charlestown Seafood Festival
The Charlestown Seafood Festival is an award-winning, three-day celebration held in August. It was launched in 1984 and welcomes between 40,000 and 50,000 day-visitors and campers each year. There's a rich variety of seafood favorites to feast on, from steamers to clam cakes and chowder, fish and chips, lobster rolls, and a raw bar. Activities and entertainment are also in abundance and include carnival rides, wall climbing, a car show, and kayaking.
South Carolina: Loris Bog-Off Festival
Established in 1980, the Bog-Off Festival is held in downtown Loris on the third Saturday of October. It brings in a crowd of about 35,000. Though various other items are offered, the focal point is the chicken bog dish. Don't overlook this simple yet hearty regional staple, which consists of shredded chicken, diced sausage, rice, onion, and seasoning. Entertainment includes performances from local bands, choruses, and dance schools.
South Dakota: Schmeckfest
Schmeckfest, meaning "festival of tasting" in German, dates back to 1959. It's held at Freeman Academy and features a traditional buffet prepared by Mennonite descendants of Low-German, Swiss, and Hutterish heritage. The star of the show is gluten-free pork sausage enhanced with freshly ground allspice and pepper and smoked over apple and hickory wood. You can also enjoy cooking demonstrations and classes, in addition to musical productions from community members.
Tennessee: Bloomin' BBQ and Food Festival
This May weekend event has been gracing downtown Sevierville since 2005. As it offers free parking, entrance, and concerts, it draws around 40,000 foodies and bluegrass aficionados. Dig into tender ribs, fried catfish, baked potatoes, and cotton candy in between old-timey games and competitive Dolly Parton covers. Plus, there's a cook-off featuring talents from the state and beyond, all vying for the title of Tennessee State Champion (not to mention cash prizes).
Texas: Wurstfest New Braunfels
Every year in November, the Texas Hill Country city of New Braunfels hosts its Wurstfest on the banks of the Comal River. This tradition dates back to 1961 and gathers over 230,000 foodies for 10 days of tantalizing German and Texan staples. Feast on schnitzels, flammkuchen, and kartoffelpuffers, as well as smoked turkey legs, pork ribs, and fruity strudel sundaes. You can also catch fun games and carnival rides, plus live cultural performances.
Utah: Bear Lake Raspberry Days
This family-friendly, three-day event is held in Garden City during peak raspberry harvest, which begins on the third week of July. Founded in 1985, it draws a crowd of 50,000. The star treat is a decadent, ultra-creamy raspberry shake, a local staple since the early 1900s. Beside a pie-eating contest, live bands, and tournaments spanning fishing, pickleball, and cornhole, expect a rodeo show, a parade, and glorious fireworks.
Vermont: Vermont Maple Festival
Vermont is the nation's top producer of maple spanning a wide flavor profile. Its Maple Festival, established in 1967, is held in downtown St. Albans over the last full weekend of April. 40,000 attendees come together to enjoy maple-centric treats and tastings. Even the contests are on-theme and include cooking, syrup-making, and poetry. Beyond all that rich, earthy goodness, guests will be treated to live performances, a parade, and an art show.
Virginia: Around the World Cultural Food Festival
This festival was established in 2016 in Washington, D.C., but it relocated to Alexandria, VA in 2021. Around 30,000 foodies visit the city's Oronoco Bay Park for this free-access, one-day event. As it's an expansive affair, you'll enjoy dishes, folk performances, and handcrafters representing over 45 countries from the Americas, Asia, and Europe. This means authentic, tantalizing flavors from places like Guyana, Lebanon, and Vietnam.
Washington: Bite of Seattle
Bite of Seattle, which reflects this city's vibrant culinary scene, has been around since 1982. This full-weekend affair is hosted in July at the Seattle Center, gathering a whopping 500,000 attendees. It can be accessed for free, and it features 200 top restaurants and specialty-food vendors, as well as multiple stages for bands and DJs. Visit the Fisher Pavilion for cooking demos from established chefs or savor craft brews and cocktails at the wine and beer Garden.
West Virginia: Preston County Buckwheat Festival
Founded in 1938 to celebrate the autumn harvest, this free-access, five-day festival draws around 120,000 foodies. It offers activities for all ages and tastes, from live music to carnival rides, livestock shows, firemen and school parades, and a race. Try the buckwheat waffle cones and traditional sausage paired with pancakes made from locally produced buckwheat flour. Alternatively, grab a hot dog with freshly cut fries and wash them down with a draft beer.
Wisconsin: Green County Cheese Days
Green County Cheese Days was introduced in 1914 and is considered the Midwest's oldest food festival. This three-day affair is typically held on the third weekend of September, but only on even years. Beside all the food, beer, and wine stands, expect meetings with master cheesemakers, live music, parades, and farm tours. The little ones will also be treated to carnival rides, as well as a kids' race and a prince and princess contest.
Wyoming: Jackson Hole Food and Wine Winter and Summer Festivals
Inaugurated in 2017, this high-end, three-day festival is held twice a year in winter and summer. It's a rather intimate, exclusive affair that only welcomes adults and showcases acclaimed chefs, winemakers, craft brewers, and other industry experts. These exceptional experiences include curated dishes from James Beard Award-winning chefs like Gavin Kaysen of Minneapolis' Spoon and Stable, paired with wines from the Sonoma Coast.
Methodology
To identify the best festival in every state, we didn't necessarily look for the biggest, most crowded, or oldest-running celebration. Instead, we chose to focus on well-established, food-centric events that offer various exciting activities for all ages. We especially took into consideration themes and cuisines representative of those states, such as Key lime for Florida or chicken for Kentucky. After all, we want our readers to enjoy exceptional crops and bites. Finally, we mostly prioritized free-access venues or tickets providing good value.