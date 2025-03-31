Burnt Ends 101: Which Part Of The Brisket Do Burnt Ends Come From?

A food being "burnt" might induce a negative connotation, but when it comes to this delicacy, "burnt" doesn't necessarily mean bad. It may seem like brisket burnt ends have been on barbecue menus for eternity, but the tender cubes only began making appearances in the 1970s, because they weren't always the coveted barbecue staple they are today. Brisket burnt ends are charred, sure, but charring allows them to caramelize and crisp perfectly. Think of them like crispy fries or the extra crunchy pieces of bacon you like to pick out of the bunch — an ideal mix of sensation and taste.

Brisket burnt ends are cooked slowly and carefully. When you purchase what aficionados call a whole packer brisket, you can either cook the entire brisket in one piece or you can split the meat down the middle into the point and the flat. Since you only really need the point for burnt ends, most people prefer to make the split ahead of time and focus on making the cut as tender as possible. After the meat is separated, chefs will season it with spices and salts, smoke it for a few hours on a smoker, remove the meat, cut it into cubes, toss it in sauces, and throw it back on the grill uncovered to char up even more. There's no need to worry about overdoing it, because when it comes to brisket burnt ends, the darker the better.