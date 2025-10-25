16 Tips You Need For Making A Perfect Meatball Sandwich

If you've ever lost your meatballs while eating a meatball sub, you'll understand the importance of turning your bread into a meatball nest. There's no reason for your meatballs to shoot out of your sandwich and go rogue if you start with a plan to keep them inside the bread.

Rather than split the bread into two hinged halves, you want to make a nest out of your bread. There are a few options here. One is to start cutting at the top of the bread and make a slit that goes down nearly to the bottom without opening up the sides for toppings to fall out, like the way you cut open a baked potato before adding toppings. Another option is to do a v-cut at the top, like Subway sandwiches used to be cut in the early days.

If you really mean business and the bread is just a vehicle to get the meatballs into your mouth, you can remove some of the bread from the middle of the roll to make a meatball nest or hollow it out completely. In Italy, it's not uncommon to find street meatball sandwiches where one end of the roll is lopped off, the interior is hollowed out, and the meatballs and sauce are dropped vertically into the bread.