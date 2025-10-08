The Hands-Down Best Meatball Sandwiches In The US, According To Reviews
Fine dining and fast food definitely have their place in the foodie world, but there's nothing that hits quite like one of those classic comfort food dishes. We'd go as far as to argue that there's something about a perfectly-made, pillowy, flavorful meatball that makes them kind of the backbone of comfort foods. Whether they're served up in a rustic Italian wedding soup or a classic Swedish meatball dish that's perfect for when the weather starts turning cold, we'll never say no.
The thing about meatballs is that they're always at least acceptable, but when they're made right, they're tender, full of flavor, and stand out against whatever sauce or broth they're added to. And that brings us to meatball sandwiches. A great Italian meatball sandwich is the perfect mix of soft-but-sturdy roll, balanced sauce, melty cheese, and all of those things have to be in proportion. Otherwise, it's a soggy, disappointing mess, and that's enough to ruin your day.
We wanted to know who's serving up some of the best meatball sandwiches in the country, and we're pleased to report that restaurants absolutely deliver. We looked for sandwiches that were highly-reviewed and widely popular, that had mentions in numerous reviews and Reddit threads as being the go-to sandwich order for customers, and it didn't hurt that we found some that have gotten national media attention. They all had to have the perfect meatball, sauce, and roll, and everything else was a bonus. Here's who's taking these sandwiches seriously.
Florabella
When a restaurant prides itself on the fact that bread and pasta are all made in-house, that's a great sign you're in for something special. That also helps explain why the meatball sandwich here is worthy of some national attention, because a key part of this hot and hearty meal is getting the bread right. It has to stand up to the sauce and the meatballs while not being impossible to eat, and the fact that Florabella's lamb meatball sandwich is one of the most popular items on the menu says it all.
Locally-sourced lamb and pork are combined to make the meatballs themselves (and mixing different types of meat is a great way to get flavorful Italian meatballs). Add in pickled peppers, basil, and pile everything on a ciabatta sub roll, and it's no wonder it's a favorite. The sub spends some time in Florabella's pizza oven and comes out extra-melty with an extra-crispy roll, and when this sandwich was featured on "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives," even Guy Fieri found himself returning to the plate.
Catelli's
Geyserville, California's Catelli's is making meatballs with a mix of scratch-made spicy pork and beef, and when it was featured on "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives," the tomato sauce was described as being famous. Hyperbole? Not entirely, as the meatball sliders from this place have even been picked up by wineries and used to illustrate how perfectly a cabernet can pair with a great meatball dish.
Perfect as a meal or as an appetizer to share, they're the centerpiece of what customers describe as an entire experience, and longtime customers who have been making this a regular stop for almost a decade name-drop these as one of the consistently delicious, go-to items on the menu. Meatballs are a manageable size, finished in the oven before being covered in sauce and added to a toasted brioche bun. A little more sauce, a little more cheese, and it's perfection in small bites.
Bari
There's an old saying that basically suggests if something's not broken, don't fix it. That's the case with Bari's meatball subs, because this place has been using the same family recipe for its meatballs for around 80 years. It's frequently lauded as one of the best meatball subs in the city, and it's a little bit of an oddity among meatball subs in that there's no cheese.
That should be a disappointing thing, but customers who find themselves surprised by the lack of cheese still say that it's an outstanding sandwich even without it. Some who opt to add cheese say that it's still just a delicious meal, and those who find themselves moving away for years then returning to Chicago make a beeline for this place. We've all revisited longtime favorites to find they don't quite live up to the memories we have of them, but Bari's meatball subs absolutely do.
Bunk Sandwiches
When restaurants get the endorsement of celebrity chefs for a particular dish, we imagine it has to feel like winning the lottery on the same day you get the best birthday present ever... and then get your favorite cake and ice cream combination, too. Andrew Zimmern gave Bunk Sandwiches a shout-out on "The Best Thing I Ever Ate" for the meatball sub, and it's no wonder. Just look at that thing!
A straightforward sub with meatballs, marinara, and mozzarella, it might be the kind of sub that you'll need extra napkins for, but it's worth it. There's no graceful and dignified way to eat a great meatball sub anyway, right? This place also gets high praise for its atmosphere, as it's not your traditional sub shop. Stop in during one of the live music sessions, grab a beer to go with your sub, and kick back to relax a bit with what's lauded as one of the best meatball sandwiches in town.
Firehouse Subs
Chain restaurants are kind of a double-edged sword. At the same time they rarely seem to live up to hype (and promo images), it's nice to be able to get standard menu items anywhere there's a location. Fortunately, we have good news on the meatball sub front, and that's the fact that there are a ton of people who say Firehouse Subs is consistently putting out some outstanding meatball subs that are a go-to lunch.
There's a lot to love here, and that starts with the fact that it's an affordable, standard menu item that both looks and tastes like it's a specialty sub that might set you back a pretty penny. It doesn't, though, and that's a win. Also on the plus side, Firehouse has a few different versions of the meatball sub, including the Sweet & Spicy, and the Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub. That's kind of the best of both worlds, and we're there for it.
Dave's Cosmic Subs
For anyone who loves a stellar meatball sub, a stop at Dave's Cosmic Subs is a must... and an entire reason to drive through Ohio. There's a lot of buzzy press around Dave's, and this regional sandwich shop is getting serious attention for the quality of all the subs — but we're here to talk about meatballs, and it's the meatball sub here that's one of the most popular.
To say this chain has some fans is a bit of an understatement, with some even heading to review sites and social media to say that the biggest regret they have after getting one of these meatball subs is that they didn't find out about them sooner. It's a case of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts, with delicious marinara, Dave's Psychedelic Sauce, a mix of cheeses, and red pepper flakes coming together in perfect harmony. Some even say that this is the sub that's a dictionary-worthy entry for meatball subs, and praise doesn't get much higher than that.
Salty's on 2nd
Salty's on 2nd opened in 2019, and when it was featured on "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives," locals made it clear that this was the kind of breakfast spot that was a must-try. Brunch was the original plan, but Guy Fieri put the spotlight on the meatball sub. It was the kind of sub that even on the screen, could make your mouth water and have you working out the logistics of booking a trip to Fairbanks.
That started with making the sub rolls in-house, and pork and beef meatballs with house-made breadcrumbs. It's covered with scratch-made marinara that's simmered for hours, and it's no wonder that it kept everyone going back for second and third bites... and then, some more. What makes this one stand out from all the others? The bread recipe includes garlic for an extra kick, making the rolls as flavorful as they are soft. And, yes, it's a family recipe passed down through the generations.
Locanda Verde
There are two locations for Locanda Verde, with one in Tribeca and the other in Hudson Yards. Go to either and you'll find lamb meatball sliders on the menu, and you'd better believe that these get some serious love. Made with caprino — a goat's cheese — and cucumber pickles, there's everything to love about them. That starts with the fact that these sliders are the perfect appetizer to share, and it's the kind of dish that regularly gets called out in reviews of this ultra-trendy hotspot.
The atmosphere here gets a lot of attention, too, with customers saying you're not going to go wrong opting to have your meal outside. As for the sliders, they're perfectly tender, served on a brioche bun that pairs perfectly with the lightness of the lamb, and they're so good that they're highly recommended by customers. Some even call this their favorite dish on the entire elaborate menu.
Faicco's Italian Specialties
There are, of course, a lot of outstanding delis in New York City, but when it comes to those with a great meatball sub, look no further than Faicco's. The meatball subs being served up here are the kind that come in a bag that's so heavy that it makes customers wonder what, exactly, they're in for, only to find that the answer to that is a delicious sub with stellar meatballs. In a bit of a departure from the usual, there's all-beef meatballs in the sandwiches where, while the combination of mozzarella and Pecorino Romano is just the right combination of melty and flavorful.
To be fair, all the subs here get high praise from customers who often say that they're big enough to split between two people. One of the things that they all have in common is deliciously light, ultra-fresh bread, and the subs are even made in front of you when you order. Did you expect anything else from a legit NYC deli?
Moochie's Cheesesteaks
Yes, this place — which has locations in Salt Lake City and Midvale, Utah — has "cheesesteak" right in the name. Yes, it prides itself on serving authentic Philly cheesesteaks even though it's states away from Philadelphia, but it's also known for some serious meatball subs, too. And there are a few options here, including the standard with scratch-made meatballs and marinara, along with provolone cheese. There's also an Atomic version, and that comes with feta and a jalapeño sauce for a serious kick.
It's no wonder that the meatball sub gets as much buzzy chatter from customers as the cheesesteaks, with every individual piece coming together to form the perfect meatball sub. As if the sub itself isn't enough to net this place rave reviews, customers also note that they're always shocked when they see how much food they get for the price. We all know that there's a staggering difference between grocery prices now and in decades past, so when people find a praise-worthy sub at a fair price, it's worth its weight in gold.
Jimmy's Food Store
There's no doubt about what you'll find at the delightfully-named Jimmy's Food Store, and according to countless reviews and publications, the food on offer here includes some of the best subs in Dallas. They're the kind of subs that inspire decades-long loyalty, and that includes the meatball. This one comes with sweet peppers and onions as well as the standard marinara and mozzarella, and given that this place specializes in Italian cuisine, it makes sense that the meatballs and marinara are so gosh darn good.
The bread is that perfect mix of soft yet crisp enough to hold up to the sauce, and that's where a lot of meatball subs and sandwiches fall short. Customers say that this is, in fact, precisely the kind of meatball sub that's worth writing home about, and the only thing that can make a lone sub better is to add a cannoli onto your order, too.
Eastside Italian Deli
LA's Eastside Italian Deli has been serving the community for a long, long time. It opened back in 1929 and a century later — give or take — it's still the place to go for some serious sandwiches. That includes the meatball, a sandwich that's so good that when it's the choice of first-time customers, it leaves them looking forward to their next trip there.
For years, customers have been raving about the meatball sub, with some saying they've considered ordering another to take home for later after finishing their first. The homemade meatballs and delicious sauce is the start, and there are a few options here that are a little outside the norm. In addition to the standard option with meatballs, sauce, and cheese, there's another menu option that adds sausage and cooked peppers. While it might not technically be a sandwich, it's also worth mentioning that anyone who hesitates to get one to go because of the risk of less-than-perfect bread, there's a meat plate option, too.
Sheetz
We get it, don't worry. We know this one might be a little polarizing in terms of opinions here, but there's a lot of love out there for Sheetz and the impressively extensive menu on offer. That includes some hilarious Reddit threads, where devoted customers debate whether or not there's a way to devour the meatball subs from Sheetz while still managing to retain some bit of dignity, and the answer is pretty much, "Nope, just go for it."
Plus, Sheetz's meatball sub has some pretty high-profile fans. It might surprise you to learn that Duff Goldman's favorite fast food item comes from this gas station chain, and yes, it's the meatball sub. Part of the allure is the fact that you can customize it to your heart's content, swapping in different types of bread (including a wrap) and cheese, and opting for toppings including (but not limited to) mac and cheese bites, fried onion petals, jalapeño poppers, nacho cheese seasoning, ranch seasoning, and even Old Bay. There's a lot to be said for the chance to turn it into your picture-perfect sub.
Denino's Pizzeria and Tavern
No business has longevity without putting out a consistently good product, especially not in the restaurant business. Denino's has been located in the same place since it opened back in 1937, and continues to get constant shout-outs for food — including the meatball subs, which you can order either with just meatballs, or with a mix of meatballs and sausage. And it makes sense. Meatballs and sausage go together like peanut butter and jelly, and we're honestly surprised we didn't see this combo popping up more often.
Should you go that direction? Definitely, and this place has the kind of fans that suggest whenever they hear someone's not as much of a fan of this place, that's a problem with the critic, not the restaurant. Melty cheese, marinara, and sausage that works with the meatballs rather than overpowering them all come together to make a sandwich that might even lure you away from the ever-popular pizzas.
Methodology
Meatball subs and sandwiches can be tricky to get right, so when we started looking for the best in the country, there were a few things we were keeping an eye out for. In addition to sandwiches that had high reviews from customers, we looked for places that were making their own meatballs, bread, and sauce, and getting attention from not only customers, but the occasional foodie celebrity.
We also gave extra weight to places that were offering their own take on the idea, by using different types of meat (like lamb), or offering additions like sausages, peppers, and their own unique sauces. Add in customers recommending these sandwiches to others, and you've got our best-of list.