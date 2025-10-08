The Hands-Down Best Meatball Sandwiches In The US, According To Reviews

Fine dining and fast food definitely have their place in the foodie world, but there's nothing that hits quite like one of those classic comfort food dishes. We'd go as far as to argue that there's something about a perfectly-made, pillowy, flavorful meatball that makes them kind of the backbone of comfort foods. Whether they're served up in a rustic Italian wedding soup or a classic Swedish meatball dish that's perfect for when the weather starts turning cold, we'll never say no.

The thing about meatballs is that they're always at least acceptable, but when they're made right, they're tender, full of flavor, and stand out against whatever sauce or broth they're added to. And that brings us to meatball sandwiches. A great Italian meatball sandwich is the perfect mix of soft-but-sturdy roll, balanced sauce, melty cheese, and all of those things have to be in proportion. Otherwise, it's a soggy, disappointing mess, and that's enough to ruin your day.

We wanted to know who's serving up some of the best meatball sandwiches in the country, and we're pleased to report that restaurants absolutely deliver. We looked for sandwiches that were highly-reviewed and widely popular, that had mentions in numerous reviews and Reddit threads as being the go-to sandwich order for customers, and it didn't hurt that we found some that have gotten national media attention. They all had to have the perfect meatball, sauce, and roll, and everything else was a bonus. Here's who's taking these sandwiches seriously.