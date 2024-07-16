The Sweet Fruit Your Summer Meatball Subs Have Been Missing

There are different techniques to add pineapple to meatball subs. The first option is to add pineapple to the meatball mixture. For this route, add crushed or chopped pineapple into the meat mixture, then form the balls. Otherwise, cook the meatballs in a sauce that uses pineapple juice. If you want to use pineapples as a topping, make a pineapple sauce or try this pineapple salsa recipe with red onion and herbs. If you want to keep it simple, add pieces of diced pineapple on top of the meatball sub, along with fresh herbs like parsley or tarragon. And if you don't cook with the fruit often, you can read our essential tips on working with pineapple, including how to prepare a whole pineapple.

Give the pineapple touch to Tasting Table's cranberry meatballs recipe and swap the dried cranberries with crushed pineapple. Then, pile the meatballs on a hoagie roll topped with your favorite tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. You can also cook our Italian meatball sandwich, adding an 8-ounce can of crushed pineapple to the meatball mix.

To transform your next meatball sub further, swap the traditional tomato sauce with teriyaki sauce or barbecue sauce, or make a sauce with ingredients like pineapple juice and soy sauce. Lean into the tropical inspiration with other fruits like diced mango or avocado to satisfy your craving for a tropical meatball sub this summer (or any time of year).