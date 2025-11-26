The 13 Hands-Down Best BBQ Sandwiches In The US

Connoisseurs know that there's more to making a great BBQ sandwich than just piling some meat on a roll. Take pulled pork, for example. There are a number of ingredients that will seriously upgrade your pulled pork sandwich, from pickled red onions to a dash of apple cider vinegar. It makes sense that the professional pitmasters know all of these tricks, and more. That, however, brings up the question: Who's doing it the best?

Sure, there's something incredibly satisfying about heading to your favorite BBQ place to get a giant platter of meat, but we've found a number of restaurants that are serving up sandwiches so good that it's led us to this pro tip: Get the sandwiches there when they're super-fresh, and save the meat platter for leftovers. You're welcome!

Before we get into our list, let's talk about how we came up with it. We started by looking at some of the best BBQ restaurants around, and trust us when we say there's a lot of them. Then, we chose sandwiches that have gotten some national attention and are recommended by loyal fans. In order to be the best of the best, we looked for high-quality BBQ meats, creative and scratch-made toppings, sauces that you'll want to buy by the bucket, and fresh buns that can stand up to everything that's piled on them. Even if you're not in driving distance of these places, we'll almost guarantee that you'll get some ideas for your next homemade BBQ sandwich.