The 13 Hands-Down Best BBQ Sandwiches In The US
Connoisseurs know that there's more to making a great BBQ sandwich than just piling some meat on a roll. Take pulled pork, for example. There are a number of ingredients that will seriously upgrade your pulled pork sandwich, from pickled red onions to a dash of apple cider vinegar. It makes sense that the professional pitmasters know all of these tricks, and more. That, however, brings up the question: Who's doing it the best?
Sure, there's something incredibly satisfying about heading to your favorite BBQ place to get a giant platter of meat, but we've found a number of restaurants that are serving up sandwiches so good that it's led us to this pro tip: Get the sandwiches there when they're super-fresh, and save the meat platter for leftovers. You're welcome!
Before we get into our list, let's talk about how we came up with it. We started by looking at some of the best BBQ restaurants around, and trust us when we say there's a lot of them. Then, we chose sandwiches that have gotten some national attention and are recommended by loyal fans. In order to be the best of the best, we looked for high-quality BBQ meats, creative and scratch-made toppings, sauces that you'll want to buy by the bucket, and fresh buns that can stand up to everything that's piled on them. Even if you're not in driving distance of these places, we'll almost guarantee that you'll get some ideas for your next homemade BBQ sandwich.
The Tres Hombres at ZZQ (Richmond, Virginia)
ZZQ opened in 2013 with the goal of bringing Texas-style BBQ to Virginia in a big way, and it's the kind of wildly popular place that it's safe to say it succeeded. As far as sandwiches go, there's a handful of great options on the menu, including the Thursday-only beef shoulder, onion ceviche, and Shiner Bock cheese Beef N Cheddar, and the Friday-only pastrami. Any day of the week, though, you can get the Tres Hombres, which got the attention of Guy Fieri and a feature on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
This is the kind of sandwich that's hours in the making, and it's so big that you'll need to come up with a plan as to just how you're going to eat this thing. A table full of ingredients come together for a perfectly-flavored trio of meats that include pulled pork, chopped brisket, and smoked beef hot guts sausage, which is then topped with sauce and pickled red onions. Tender meats, the perfect combination of flavors, and a sandwich you'll need both hands and a pile of napkins for? What's not to love?
(804) 528-5648
3201 West Moore St, Richmond, VA 23230
The Carolina style pork sandwich at Rodney Scott's Whole Hog Sandwiches (multiple locations)
No conversation about BBQ is complete without a mention of Rodney Scott, the legendary pitmaster known for South Carolina BBQ and a whole-hog style. There are a few sandwiches on the menu at Rodney Scott's, too, but for anyone who's just passing through and has to make one choice: Go with the Carolina-style pork. That's what he's known for, after all, and it's gotten him some attention from both the Michelin Guide and a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southeast.
There's everything to love with the pulled pork sandwiches, starting with the fact that you can opt for a standard sandwich or an open-faced version. It's the kind of sandwich that has customers realizing that Carolina-style is their new favorite BBQ, and it's easy to see why. Pit-cooked pork with Scott's sauce is topped with pork skins for an unbeatable taste and texture, and if you're feeling the craving, but nowhere near one of his locations, we have great news: You can order sandwich kits on Goldbelly.
Multiple locations
The Mother Clucker at Stanley's Famous Pit Barbecue (Tyler, Texas)
Standing out from the crowd in Texas is tough. The state's known for four different styles of BBQ, after all, and in order to survive, it's safe to say that each and every restaurant needs to be putting out consistently incredible product. Stanley's Famous Pit Barbecue prides itself on offering something a little outside the box, and that extends to biscuit sandwiches, breakfast tacos, and the wonderfully-named Mother Clucker Sandwich.
There's two options here. Go for the standard with a smoked chicken thigh fillet, cheese, and spicy mayo on a jalapeño cheese bun, with — we almost forgot — a fried egg on there, too. Feelin' fancy? Add candied bacon and guacamole for the Cadillac-style. This sandwich has been a fan favorite for years, and you might wonder if a sandwich can ever truly be called legendary. Yes, yes it can — and if you want to experience it for yourself, you can also purchase kits on Goldbelly.
(903) 593-0311
525 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75702
The pulled pork shoulder sandwich from Charlie Vergos Rendezvous (Memphis, Tennessee)
The sandwich options at Charlie Vergos Rendezvous are pretty straightforward: There's pork, chopped or grilled chicken, grilled cheese, and a few salami options. According to Tyler Florence, it's the pulled pork shoulder sandwich that you should order, and he's such a fan that he gave this place and the sandwich a shout-out on "The Best Thing I Ever Ate."
The experience starts before you take the first bite, with the perfectly smoky aroma of slow-smoked pork shoulder. Hand-pulled pork is separated from any fat, and fans say that the whole thing comes together with perfectly contrasting elements that make the whole greater than the sum of its parts. There's the cold crunch of the coleslaw against the hot, tender pork; there's the smokiness of the meat and the sweetness of the sauce, and it's served on the deliciously and perfectly soft bun. It's the kind of sandwich that leaves some customers with only one regret: It smelled so good that they ate it before they remembered to get a photo.
(901) 523-2746
52 S Second St, Memphis, TN 38103
The Texas Nail at Slow Bone (Dallas, Texas)
Slow Bone is another darling of "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," and customers say that this place is serving up serious Texas BBQ in an incredible atmosphere with dishes that echo a fine-dining experience — flavor-wise, at least. That's because we're pretty sure we've never seen a fine dining restaurant that's putting plates piled this high on any table. Featured on the show was the Texas Nail sandwich, and it's seriously everything that anyone could want in a sandwich.
The toasted challah bun here is doing a lot of heavy lifting, as this crave-worthy sandwich comes with brisket, smoked mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted green chilies, lime crema, and a house-made smoked jalapeño BBQ sauce. That's not all, though, as it's all sitting on a massive slice of house-made, ultra-creamy cheddar beer cheese made with Revolver Blood & Honey. Also? There's another slice of cheese on top. Fieri was so impressed that he called it a "gourmet meal disguised as a brisket BBQ sandwich," and we agree. Scratch-made everything sets this place (and the sandwich) head and shoulders above countless others, because seriously, how many BBQ restaurants are making their own beer cheese?
(214) 377-7727
2234 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207
The pork BBQ sandwich on Wonder Bread at Jones Bar-B-Q Diner (Marianna, Arkansas)
It's impossible to talk about BBQ sandwiches without talking about what might be the original, and that's the pulled pork sandwich on Wonder Bread at Jones Bar-B-Q Diner. Check the social media for this Arkansas landmark and you'll find it's very clear: That pork sandwich is literally the only thing served here, and yes, it's that iconic. In 2016, the James Beard Foundation awarded Jones Bar-B-Q its America's Classics honor, and that's kind of an understatement.
Place your order and you'll get fine-chopped pork, a vinegar-based red sauce, and a mustardy slaw. That's it! It's proof that a sandwich doesn't always need to be overly complicated to be delicious, and this is the sandwich that has attracted scores of BBQ fans. If you're planning on being one of them, get there early: Lines start forming at 7 a.m., and the day's pork is usually gone in a few hours. In spite of the fame, though, customers say this place still feels like the best-kept neighborhood secret, and it's the kind of once-in-a-lifetime sandwich that's the highlight of any trip through the state.
(870) 295-3802
219 W Louisiana St, Marianna, AR 72360
The pulled pork and brisket sandwiches from Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue (Cloudcroft, New Mexico)
Is some of the best Texas-style BBQ found in the 750-person town of Cloudcroft, New Mexico? Plenty of people say it is, and it's worth noting that not only is this the kind of place that brings in customers from all over the country, but it's also the kind of eatery that doesn't have a menu on the website.
We can say, though, that there are a variety of brisket sandwiches being served up here, and customers say that any one is so good that it'll make you want to try the others. The brisket is the kind of unparalleled, flavorful, tender, juicy meat that gets seriously rave reviews, so it's no wonder so many of the sandwiches are praised, too. Toasted buns stand up to all that juicy flavor, and it's worth the wait. You'll need to get there around 10 a.m., as the doors open an hour later and stay open for about four hours a day. Will that change? Mad Jack's has posted videos teasing a relocation to Texas, bringing BBQ home.
(575) 682-7577
105 James Canyon Hwy, Cloudcroft, NM 88317
The Pitmaster at Pecan Lodge (Dallas, Texas)
Texas-style BBQ involves cooking over wood, and the Pecan Lodge puts its commitment to tradition right in its name. Built on family recipes and scratch-made dishes, this restaurant is in the very heart of Dallas. Competition might be stiff, and although there's a few sandwiches on the menu here, there's one in particular that's simply outstanding. That's the aptly-named The Pitmaster, which comes loaded with three types of meat — brisket, pulled pork, and smoked sausage — along with sliced jalapeños, slaw, and BBQ sauce.
It's the kind of sandwich that becomes a go-to order for repeat customers, which says a lot when there's so much here that gets such high praise. It's more than just a sandwich, it's an entire meal, and you should probably make sure you're good and hungry by the time this one makes it to the plate. The sauces are lauded as some of the best around, and if you're not planning to be in the Dallas area any time soon, you can order a sandwich kit on Goldbelly.
(214) 748-8900
2702 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226
The pulled pork and BBQ bologna sandwiches at Payne's Bar-B-Que (Memphis, Tennessee)
The family-owned Payne's Bar-B-Que has been feeding Memphis for more than 50 years, and they're doing it with the help of some seriously standout coleslaw. It's so unique that fans have headed to Reddit for help in cracking the recipe, and the general consensus is that it's yellow and Dijon mustard with apple cider vinegar, and time-tested seasonings, that give the sandwiches here that lil' something extra that's led to generations of loyal customers. And yes, that coleslaw is a recipe handed down through the Payne family.
The BBQ meats themselves are outstanding, too, and there's a few must-try sandwiches here. The pulled pork has a lot of fans, of course, and there's also a smoked bologna sandwich that's a classic in the best possible way. Is it the best in Memphis? Some say, enthusiastically, that it is, with some suggesting that the bologna sandwich actually makes the perfect side dish. That's the kind of positivity the world needs more of, and we're totally on board.
(901) 272-1523
1762 Lamar Ave, Memphis, TN 38114
The Tipsy Texan at Franklin Barbecue (Austin, Texas)
When you hear so much good stuff about a restaurant, it's easy to be disappointed when it doesn't live up to the hype. That's not going to happen at Franklin Barbecue, and there are entire Reddit threads dedicated to the fact that, yes, it's delicious food and an almost shockingly welcoming kind of place. Some of the best brisket in the U.S. comes from Franklin Barbecue, so it only makes sense that famous brisket is also being turned into one of the best BBQ sandwiches in the country. That's the Tipsy Texan, which is finished off with purple coleslaw, pickles, and sliced sausage.
Even though you might visit this place and think you'll need to opt for a BBQ sampler or some straight-up meat, this is such an incredible sandwich that it's definitely worthy of a place on the menu and on any order. Creamy slaw, that perfect brisket, and we also have to note that the sausages here are so good that even those who aren't sausage fans tend to find themselves blown away. Sure, you'll have to wait, but not only is the wait worth it, but think of it not as standing in line, but hanging out with others and sort of tailgating ahead of some outstanding BBQ. (Bring some lawn chairs!)
(512) 653-1187
900 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702
The Chipotle Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese Sausage on a Hoagie at Scott's Kitchen (Kansas City, Missouri)
When it comes to BBQ sandwiches, pulled pork, brisket, and even chicken get most of the love. We get it. These are some of the most popular meats, and it's tough to beat a melt-in-your-mouth brisket sandwich. There's something else going on at Scott's Kitchen, though, and it's the Chipotle Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese Sausage on a hoagie that's turning heads and getting praised as one of the best BBQ sandwiches around. Customers agree, calling this one of the most underrated meats on the menu, and confirming that yes, it lives up to its name as far as spice and heat go.
It's probably for the best if you can handle a little heat, and it's the kind of thing that's lauded as a life-changing experience that will make you rethink sausage. But don't worry, it's covered with creamy slaw that's perfect for cutting the heat, and we also have to note that it's not just about the ghost peppers here. It's incredibly flavorful in the best way possible: Balance is key, and this delivers.
(816) 270-0505
11920 North Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO 64153
El Sancho at La Barbecue (Austin, Texas)
There are four Michelin-starred BBQ restaurants that won't break the bank, and La Barbecue is one of them. The Guide calls out the brisket in particular, but also notes that the sides, the slaw, and the kimchi are just as good. We'd go as far as to say that when you can combine them all in sandwich form, it might just be the perfect way to sample everything.
There are a few on the menu, including La Frito Loco (with pork, brisket, slaw, beans, Fritos, cheese, and jalapeños), and the La Chopped (with pork or brisket and a chipotle slaw) that's recommended by the Michelin Guide. We'd like to talk about El Sancho, though, as that's the sandwich that comes with a choice of pork or brisket, sausage, and pickled red onions. Next? The El Sancho Loco, which doesn't come with a choice of brisket or pork, but both of them. Yes, you'll need to wait, but plenty of customers confirm that it's worth it.
(512) 605-9696
2401 East Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702
The Rocket Pig and The Z-Man at Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que (Multiple locations)
Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que has a few claims to fame, including the fact that Anthony Bourdain called this the place that he couldn't skip when he was in Kansas City. There's also a few sandwiches on the menu that cross into legendary territory, starting with the one we've pictured. That's The Rocket Pig, and as the name suggests, this pulled pork sandwich comes with bacon, BBQ sauce, BBQ mayo, pepper jack cheese — and those chunks of nuggety goodness? — those are fried jalapeños. Is it still a sandwich when there's so much on it that it kind of spills all over the place? We're going to say that it is.
The Rocket Pig gets a ton of love, and so does The Z-Man, which is technically a little family of sandwiches, including brisket, chicken, pork, and portobello versions, all served with provolone and onion rings. Marvel fans, take note: This is the proclaimed favorite of an Avenger, specifically, Paul Rudd. He's certainly not alone, as countless customers confirm that this does, indeed, live up to the hype.
Multiple locations
Methodology
In order to make it onto our list of the best BBQ sandwiches around, we looked for a few things, starting with sandwiches that were lauded for being absolutely worth ordering at a restaurant where you might be more tempted to get a massive meat platter. We also looked for scratch-made ingredients (like coleslaw and BBQ sauce), along with creativity, options like a choice of meat, and signs that these fan favorites have been on the menu for a long time. The meat had to be top-of-the-line, too, and while we did feature many of these unique and trendy sandwiches, we also made sure to include some of the more straightforward favorites that might not be as fancy, but have been pleasing customers for decades.