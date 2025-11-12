4 Michelin-Starred BBQ Restaurants That Won't Break The Bank
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For a long time, diners held the notion that dining at a restaurant listed in the Michelin guide was a luxury only a few could afford. But when you factor that the guide was created by the Michelin tire company to encourage people to take road trips, and therefore have to buy more tires, it makes sense that they would include some affordable options, divvying accolades among high-end restaurants and more casual, humble cuisines. In fact, there are quite a few Michelin-starred eateries you can enjoy on a budget — a few Texas barbecue joints have found their way onto our ranking of 12 of the least expensive Michelin-starred restaurants in the U.S.
The following four purveyors of fine wood-fire smoked meats deliver high-quality food worthy of inclusion in the prestigious guide. With thoughtfully sourced ingredients, creative preparations with international accents, and top-notch service, all captured the attention of the Michelin inspectors for the Texas Guide. Best of all, you can eat at any of these local gems for $20 to $50 per person, on average.
LeRoy and Lewis
Once upon a time, lauded Austin pitmaster Evan LeRoy and hospitality superstar Sawyer Lewis joined forces to open a food truck presenting a creative style of new-school barbecue. The idea was to bridge the gap between traditional 'cue and farm-to-table dining by focusing on local and seasonal ingredients and alternative cuts of meat not frequently seen on traditional barbecue menus, all delivered with the market-style service for which Texas BBQ joints are well known.
Fast forward to 2025, and LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue is now a full service restaurant that was among the very first Michelin-starred BBQ joints in the U.S., earning the first star in 2024. Although the space is bigger and the menu boasts more items, people still line-up early to savor their famous succulent meats — such as beef cheeks, and pork sausages flavored with hops — before they sell out. Diners also enjoy creative sides such as the kale Caesar salad and house-made kimchi. Michelin mentions those beef cheeks in particular, as well as a "clever" banana tiramisu pudding.
The popularity of the restaurant means long lines for lunch, and while some of the most popular items might run out, they always make sure there's something exciting at dinnertime. Some of the specials include smoked chicken fried steak on Thursday nights and special steak nights (which are the only things you can reserve), using meats ethically and sustainably sourced from local farms and ranches. Dedicated fans will rejoice at the news of an upcoming cookbook from chef Evan, "New School Barbecue: Recipes for Next-Level Smoking and Grilling."
la Barbecue
la Barbecue traces its roots to one of the most revered barbecue families in Texas. The late LeAnn Mueller, granddaughter of Taylor's barbecue king Louie Mueller and daughter of James Beard Award-winning pitmaster Bobby Mueller, took over her brother John's barbecue trailer on South First Street in 2012 after firing him. One of the few female-owned barbecue joints in the state, la Barbecue is still run by Alison Clem, LeAnn's wife, who started her career as a Michelin-starred pitmaster when she was hired by none other than John Mueller to help open the aforementioned food trailer.
After LeAnn suddenly passed away in 2023, Alison decided to keep the fires roaring to honor the legacy of her wife's family, and the entire city of Austin drew a sigh of relief. At la Barbecue the menu sticks to the Mueller ethos of keeping things simple, yet adding Ali's signature with housemade items like chipotle or jalapeño sausages, a whole range of pickles, and potato bread to accompany the expertly smoked meats sold by the pound. The burgers and sandwiches come in fresh baked potato buns too, with basic meat options as well as specialties like the La Frito Loco, stuffed with pulled pork, chopped brisket, chipotle slaw, black beans, Fritos, cheese, and jalapeños.
Pro tip: Visit during the weekend, when you can find the elusive beef ribs, but do it early as there will be a line at the door. For most regular items, they offer online ordering ahead of time so you can increase your chances of getting the BBQ plate of your dreams.
InterStellar BBQ
With over 30 years in the restaurant industry, chef John Bates hit the Michelin big time after he turned his popular sandwich shop into a top-ranked barbecue joint. InterStellar BBQ opened in Northwest Austin in 2019, featuring traditional smokehouse faves like brisket, sausages, and pork spare ribs alongside classic sides like new potato salad and jalapeño slaw. But Bates has also developed creative offerings that straddle the line between traditional BBQ and upscale homecooking, with a heavy dose of his love for Mexican cuisine expressed in spicy sauces and lively taco options.
At InterStellar you will find smoked beef short ribs, for instance, but here, they come with a bright and tangy chimichurri instead of a sticky sweet barbecue sauce. There's also the smoked pork belly tossed in a homemade peach and tea glaze; the tipsy turkey brined in a blend of citrus, herbs, and local Live Oak Hefeweizen; and the lamb shoulder, simply seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic, and a splash of rice vinegar. Pair them with sides like smoked scalloped potatoes, poblano creamed corn, or mac and Gouda, and you have yourself a gourmet dinner to eat in — if you find a spot in the small dining area. To enjoy it in the comfort of home, you'll have to order for pick up 72 hours ahead as per the restaurant's pre-order service.
CorkScrew BBQ
In Spring, a suburb of Houston, CorkScrew BBQ is holding its own despite humble beginnings. It all started in 2010 when Will Buckman, an AT&T employee with a backyard barbecue hobby, brought a smoked brisket to a work party. It was such a resounding success that colleagues started asking him to cater their parties, so he and his wife Nichole suddenly found themselves running a barbecue catering company for local businesses and friends. In 2011, the Buckmans opened a food truck and barbecue pit, added a few picnic tables, and started running an informal restaurant. By 2015, demand had outgrown the simple location, and the couple relocated to a brick and mortar space as the permanent home to CorkScrew BBQ. Now, it ranks among the most popular BBQ joints in the Houston area.
Michelin inspectors took notice of CorkScrew's commitment to sourcing prime farm-raised and humanely processed meats, which are smoked to meltingly tender perfection — the menu mentions the farms from which each of the meats is sourced for transparency. They are sold by the pound or by the plate, with traditional sides like smoked pinto beans and sweet and spicy cole slaw. But the sandwiches, tacos, and baked potatoes loaded with mac 'n cheese and pulled pork, are also popular, for good reason. The couple and staff pride themselves on their sauces, seasonings, and desserts, which are all made in-house. CorkScrew is one of those barbecue spots that truly channel the down-home flavors and vibe of a backyard cookout in the best possible way.