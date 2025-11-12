4 Michelin-Starred BBQ Restaurants That Won't Break The Bank

Once upon a time, lauded Austin pitmaster Evan LeRoy and hospitality superstar Sawyer Lewis joined forces to open a food truck presenting a creative style of new-school barbecue. The idea was to bridge the gap between traditional 'cue and farm-to-table dining by focusing on local and seasonal ingredients and alternative cuts of meat not frequently seen on traditional barbecue menus, all delivered with the market-style service for which Texas BBQ joints are well known.

Fast forward to 2025, and LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue is now a full service restaurant that was among the very first Michelin-starred BBQ joints in the U.S., earning the first star in 2024. Although the space is bigger and the menu boasts more items, people still line-up early to savor their famous succulent meats — such as beef cheeks, and pork sausages flavored with hops — before they sell out. Diners also enjoy creative sides such as the kale Caesar salad and house-made kimchi. Michelin mentions those beef cheeks in particular, as well as a "clever" banana tiramisu pudding.

The popularity of the restaurant means long lines for lunch, and while some of the most popular items might run out, they always make sure there's something exciting at dinnertime. Some of the specials include smoked chicken fried steak on Thursday nights and special steak nights (which are the only things you can reserve), using meats ethically and sustainably sourced from local farms and ranches. Dedicated fans will rejoice at the news of an upcoming cookbook from chef Evan, "New School Barbecue: Recipes for Next-Level Smoking and Grilling."