13 Best Spots For Mouth-Watering BBQ Brisket Around The US
Patience is a virtue, it's often said, and that's definitely the case for smoking meats. Take brisket — there's nothing quick and easy about smoking a brisket, but boy, is it worth the wait for some of the most tender, flavorful, and juicy meat you'll ever eat. Finding the time can be tough though, and you might find yourself thinking that it's easier just to let someone else do the work.
It's no secret that brisket is associated with Texas, but you don't have to live there in order to find places that are putting out amazing brisket. There are pitmasters all across the country who have turned smoking this particular meat into an art form — and a truly American one at that.
For our round-up, we did a couple of things: After starting with a few personal and family favorites, we used sites like Reddit and Tripadvisor to see what others were saying about their favorites, local and otherwise. We also took into account the opinions of some celebrity chefs, and gave bonus points to places that are also serving up the most delicious versions of brisket's best sides. Texas does make a respectable showing, but you might be surprised at some of the places we found.
Little Miss BBQ (Phoenix, AZ)
While the idea of tending a smoker in the hot Arizona sun doesn't really appeal to us, we're glad there's someone around to do it. The dedicated pit masters at Little Miss BBQ aren't just smoking meat in some ridiculous temperatures, but they've perfected it — especially the brisket. The fact that this restaurant has two locations in Phoenix is a testament to how popular it is, and customers laud it for having some of the best outside of Texas.
Little Miss was built from the ground up, with owners that started experimenting with BBQ, found their passion, and now, they even build their own smokers. It's working for them, and reviews from sites like Tripadvisor pretty consistently call out the brisket in particular as being something you're not going to want to miss. It's perfectly, melt-in-your-mouth tender, juicy, flavorful, with just the right amount of smokiness while still allowing the meat to shine through. Anyone visiting might be dissuaded by the lines, but those lines move quick and you're not going to want to miss out. Customers suggest getting there early because when it sells out, it's gone for the day and after you smell it, you're not going to want to walk away.
Multiple locations
La Barbecue (Austin, TX)
Making good brisket is hard, and making the kind of brisket that stands out from the crowd in Texas is even harder. That, however, is exactly what chef Ali Clem is doing at La Barbecue, and she's had plenty of experience doing it. Clem went from food truck to restaurant on a journey alongside her late wife, LeAnn Mueller, and was guided by Mueller's father, James Beard Award-winning chef Bobby Mueller.
La Barbecue now gets a shout-out in the Michelin Guide, where it's given a one-star rating and the footnote that you're definitely going to want to order the brisket, first and foremost. We — and other customers — love that there are plenty of options here, too. You can get the brisket alone, definitely try the brisket chili, and there's a few different sandwiches that come piled high. We'd recommend La Frito Loco, which comes with not only the incredible brisket, but pulled pork, slaw, beans, cheese, jalapeños, and as the name suggests, Fritos. There's a good chance you're going to have a bit of a wait, but it's worth it for brisket that's perfectly cooked — and that's doubly true if you're not a fan of sweet BBQ. There's none of that sticky sweetness here; only deliciously juicy, locally-sourced meat.
(512) 605-9696
2401 E Cesar Chavez, Austin, TX 78702
BT's Smokehouse (Sturbridge, Massachusetts)
BT's Smokehouse has gotten some serious attention for having some of the best BBQ in New England, and one look at the brisket and it's easy to see why. It might be known for Southern-style cooking (and hospitality), but it's also a beloved Massachusetts staple that gets regular shout-outs for some stellar brisket that's tender, juicy, and flavorful. The only thing that might get more rave reviews is the mac and cheese, and if that isn't the perfect side for brisket, we don't know what is.
Sure, you can order just a giant plate of meat, but we'd recommend trying the brisket Reuben. It sounds delicious, and it absolutely is. We also love the fact that we can order it in burrito form with beans and rice, in a wrap with slaw, and even on top of a chop salad (yes, you should be using leftover brisket on a salad). Whatever you choose, you're not going to walk away disappointed or hungry.
(508) 347-3188
392 Main St, Sturbridge, MA 01566
Hoodoo Brown BBQ (Ridgefield, Connecticut)
Hoodoo Brown BBQ takes its name from a real person who had a pretty incredible life and was really only not considered an outlaw because someone gave him a badge. That's the kind of Wild West attitude that the pitmasters here are honoring, and according to a ton of happy customers, they're doing a dang good job.
In the overwhelming majority of reviews, it's the brisket that gets mentioned as a must-try. If you love brisket that just falls apart as you eat it, you'll love this. Hoodoo Brown also gets points for creativity, and for allowing us to start our BBQ brisket experience from the moment we sit down, by offering brisket nachos and poutine — with hand-cut fries and gravy brisket debris — as appetizers. There's brisket sandwiches, too, and you can make those in any way your heart desires. You should plan on getting there early before they run out, and on a non-brisket related side note, more restaurants should take a page from this place's book and offer a Jar of Bacon as an appetizer, and fried Oreos for dessert.
(203) 438-6033
967 Ethan Allen Hwy, Ridgefield, CT 06877
Franklin Barbecue (Austin, Texas)
There's only one thing not to like about Franklin BBQ, and that's the fact that you're going to have a very small window of time to get there. It's usually only open from between 11 a.m. and 2 or 3 p.m., because it sells out that fast. There's good news though — you don't actually have to make it there in person to try some of the amazing brisket: They now ship nationwide, and don't worry, brisket can be reheated to be just as juicy as it originally was.
Franklin BBQ is another Texas BBQ place that stands out from the pack, and you don't even have to take our word for it. In an interview with HuffPost, the late-great Anthony Bourdain sang the praises of the brisket here, explaining, "It is the best. It is the finest brisket I've ever had. I can't imagine anyone could surpass this. It's unearthly in its moistness, in its perfect balance. ... I could tell just from the way it hit the cutting board that this was going to be just earth-shatteringly good. And it was indeed." He's not the only one who thinks so — Franklin's brisket gets a shout-out in the Michelin Guide, and from hundreds of happy customers have taken to sites like Tripadvisor.
(512) 653-1187
900 E 11th, Austin, TX 78702
The Barbecue Exchange (Gordonsville, Virginia)
The origins of hushpuppies might be up for debate, but what's not up for debate is that we give extra points when we see them on any menu. They're on the menu at The Barbecue Exchange, along with a ton of other amazing things. It's not often we see smoked salmon being served alongside smoked sausage, pulled pork, and of course brisket, so it's safe to say that while you should definitely stop here for the brisket, there's going to be something for everyone and plenty to take home.
The brisket gets rave reviews, and it's possible that it's a little different than what you might find elsewhere. Customers describe it as having a flavor that is reminiscent of beef jerky, but with all the tender, moist, juiciness that you expect from this downright delicious cut of meat. Not only are hushpuppies the kind of side that only serves to make the main even more standout, but you can also opt for a spicy coleslaw that's out of this world — especially when it shares a fork with a mouthful of brisket.
(540) 832-0227
102 Martinsburg Ave, Gordonsville, VA 22942
Moo's Craft Barbecue (Los Angeles, California)
Truly amazing BBQ has to be a labor of love, and that's what it is for Andrew and Michelle Muñoz. They started smoking meats in their backyard, got really, really good, and are now heading up a craft BBQ restaurant to some serious accolades. That's not an exaggeration: Moo's gets a shout-out in the Michelin Guide, and the perfectly crusted, perfectly smoked brisket gets a mention, too.
Customers not only love the brisket, but the brisket burger. Fans say that this alone is worth the wait, and you'll have to be prepared to stand in line for a bit. Should you? Yes. It's flavorful, perfectly cooked, and here's a pro tip: Ask for the sauce on the side, because the brisket itself is so good you might find you don't even need it. One of the signs this place is doing true Texas-style brisket right is that it's served with white bread, which everyone knows is the way that's it's been done for decades, (and should continue to be done).
(323) 686-4133
2118 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Oklahoma Joe's (Oklahoma and Nebraska)
Oklahoma Joe's grew from a passion project and taking the competition circuit by storm to a restaurant with several locations in Oklahoma and Nebraska. The first opened in 1996, and the group is now consistently rated as putting out some of the best smoked meats you can hope to get. That says a lot, especially considering this is now technically a franchised chain.
Founder Joe Davidson started out with an interest in making smokers even above making BBQ, and that makes this a great place not only to get a good meal, but pick up what you need to start making your own. As for the brisket, it's a total win: You can cut it with a fork or just pull it apart with your fingers, and the spicy sauce is also a fan favorite. Depending on the location, you can also order some brisket on nachos or loaded fries, which is one of the ways that brisket is definitely meant to be enjoyed. There's also the option to get dipped brisket, which is served with au jus instead of the typical heavy sauce. It's perfect for letting the flavors of the meat shine, and shine they do.
Multiple locations
Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue (Cloudcroft, New Mexico)
There are only a few bad things said in reviews of Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue, and it includes selling out too quickly and being too far of a drive. That said, there are plenty of people who say that the brisket here alone is worth it, and add that Mad Jack's is doing something so magical with the spice rub that you're going to want to skip the sauce. The good news is that you don't even have to go to New Mexico to get a little taste of what's going on here, as you can order the brisket rub (and sauce) off the website.
Getting anyone on the internet to agree on anything is next to impossible, and that makes it wildly impressive that the praise for Mad Jack's brisket is pretty across-the-board. Even Texas natives have taken to Tripadvisor to sing the praises of the brisket, and that's saying a lot. Even those who say that they aren't normally fans of brisket drive the distance to get here, and stand in line for an hour or more to get what's regularly lauded as a stellar example with a smoke ring and bark that's guaranteed perfection, each and every time.
(575) 682-7577
105 James Canyon Hwy, Cloudcroft, NM
Haywood Smokehouse (North Carolina)
Haywood Smokehouse has three locations in North Carolina, and that's a good thing: Since they don't take reservations, this means they can spread things out a bit. There's a lot going on here and it's all consistently delicious, but one of the things you'll need to try is the Cowboy – a brisket sandwich that you can ask to be served on buttery Texas toast. Then, there's the brisket burger, with all the toppings of a classic burger and all the flavor that comes with a perfectly smoked and crusted brisket. Fans of mushrooms and onions will find their new favorite sandwich here, too, in the form of a brisket melt.
This is another strange situation where most people on the internet seem to agree on something, and that something is that it doesn't matter where you're coming from or where you're going, you're not too far away to stop at one of the three locations to try the brisket. Whether you get one of the sandwiches or a platter, there's no way to go wrong here. Given how many people refer to this as a pilgrimage, we're going to go out on a limb and say that it just might be worth a road trip.
Multiple locations
Corkscrew BBQ (Spring, TX)
What does it take for a BBQ restaurant to get a Michelin star? Go to Corkscrew BBQ and find out, but you should probably keep the guide's advice in mind: Get in line before it opens, because everything will sell out quickly. Better yet, order ahead. The Michelin Guide describes the brisket here as some of the best in the state, and given that we're talking about Texas, praise doesn't get much higher than that.
You can get platters and sandwiches here, of course, but you can also get brisket taco salads, which makes us start dreaming about how leftover brisket is a gamechanger for Taco Tuesday. What's also nice about this place is that for smaller orders, you don't just order brisket, you can choose between lean — which has no center fat — and moist, which are cuts that are thoroughly marbled. That's the kind of dedication that's appreciated, and although there are complaints about how long the lines are and how quickly the brisket sells out, that's to be expected when it's this good, isn't it?
(281) 330-2178
26608 Keith St, Spring, TX 77373
Eric's Family Barbecue (Avondale, AZ)
We get it: Serving white bread alongside a delicious plate of smoked meats might seem a little weird, but those in-the-know understand that it's just how it's done. Over at Eric's Family Barbecue in Avondale, Arizona, the bread, pickles, sauce, pickled onions, and jalapeños are all complimentary with the brisket, and seriously, how often do you see that?
The brisket itself is lauded as just being really, really good, with the brisket sandwich coming out as a clear fan favorite. That's not served on white bread, but it does get serious kudos for having plenty of meat and a soft bun that's the perfect vehicle. It's no secret that people feel very strongly about their smoked meats, and when brisket is referred to as the sort of life-changing experience that will definitely have you coming back for more, it's time to listen.
erics-family-barbecue.res-menu.com
(623) 248-0148
12345 W Indian School Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392
Big Lee's (Ocala, FL)
With both a physical location and a food truck, you know Big Lee's is the real deal. Owner Rashad Jones named the restaurant in honor of his wife's uncle, the pitmaster he credits for inspiring his own love of BBQ. Today, he's continuing to make it a point to share great food with great people, and that includes a brisket sandwich that's just out of this world, and a brisket smash burger that's quite possibly even better. Anyone who loves burnt ends will love the fact that you can order them by the half and full pound here, and yes, there's a platter that combines the best of both worlds.
There are a ton of rave reviews out there for Big Lee's brisket, and many recommend that whatever you do, try it without the sauce first. It's so good you're not even going to need it. The brisket is perfectly tender, perfectly flavorful, and the kind that doesn't need to hide behind a slathering of sauce. Some of the only complaints involve the very real possibility that the food is going to be gone before you get some, but that's how it goes when you're talking about really good, really popular brisket.
(352) 670-2972
2611 SW 19th Ave Rd, Suite 100, Ocala, FL 34471
Methodology
In order to come up with a list of some of the best places for brisket in the U.S., we did a few things — and we also need to start with a disclaimer that this list is by no means exhaustive. There are a ton of great places serving stellar brisket, and selecting a handful to spotlight was pretty tough.
Here's how we did it: We started with a few personal favorites, and asked around to some globe-trotting friends and family to get their input. From there, we headed to social media, Tripadvisor, and Yelp to see what others were saying about some of these places, and we also hit up Reddit to find out what people were recommending. Finally, we checked out what the Michelin Guide had to say about some of the best brisket their reviewers had found, and we took a page out of Anthony Bourdain's book, too.