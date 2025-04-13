13 Best Spots For Mouth-Watering BBQ Brisket Around The US

Patience is a virtue, it's often said, and that's definitely the case for smoking meats. Take brisket — there's nothing quick and easy about smoking a brisket, but boy, is it worth the wait for some of the most tender, flavorful, and juicy meat you'll ever eat. Finding the time can be tough though, and you might find yourself thinking that it's easier just to let someone else do the work.

It's no secret that brisket is associated with Texas, but you don't have to live there in order to find places that are putting out amazing brisket. There are pitmasters all across the country who have turned smoking this particular meat into an art form — and a truly American one at that.

For our round-up, we did a couple of things: After starting with a few personal and family favorites, we used sites like Reddit and Tripadvisor to see what others were saying about their favorites, local and otherwise. We also took into account the opinions of some celebrity chefs, and gave bonus points to places that are also serving up the most delicious versions of brisket's best sides. Texas does make a respectable showing, but you might be surprised at some of the places we found.