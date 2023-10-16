Give Your Salad A Hearty Boost With Some Leftover Brisket

Brisket, which is a cut of meat that comes from the cow's rib, takes a lot of time and TLC to make right. It starts with what is considered a tough and fatty piece of meat that is cooked low and slow until it transforms into a rich and succulent protein that makes your mouth water. While it is traditionally served with barbecue sauce on a sandwich topped with coleslaw, if you find you have some leftovers, incorporate them into a salad.

Brisket salad is not a new concept, but it is one worth adding to your meal plan. It's really like having your sandwich sans the bread. The smoky flavor of the beef readily complements a traditional lettuce, salad mix, or charred romaine. Drizzle a little vinegar dressing over it and you have a decadent dish worthy of your taste buds. What you will love about this meat is how versatile it is. Simply slice or shred the brisket and see how well it pairs with a little crunch, tang, and sweetness of the many veggies and dressings that can comprise a salad.