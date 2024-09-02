Leftover Brisket Is A Gamechanger For Taco Tuesday
Brisket is one of the rare magical foods where the leftovers (cold or reheated) are just as good as when it's freshly cooked and still steaming. And when it comes to brisket, there are always leftovers — so many leftovers that it can be all too easy to get sick of them before they're gone — which is why folks are constantly brainstorming different ways to use leftover brisket.
One thing that never gets old is tacos, which makes them an ideal vehicle for leftovers, saving you from brisket burnout. Besides, while brisket is often thought of as an American barbecue dish, there's a long history of using it in Mexican cuisine. Brisket is often used in barbacoa, a style of barbecuing that often uses tougher cuts of beef that require long, slow cooking, and a similar cut is used in suadero, a street taco popular in Mexico City.
While brisket may not be groundbreaking in the world of tacos, it can still shake up your taco night. The flavor and texture of leftover brisket can add several layers of complexity to any taco. It's smoky and a little bit spicy, tender and a little bit crispy, and everything a taco filling should be.
How to use leftover brisket to upgrade your tacos
You don't have to do anything extravagant — or anything at all, really — to add brisket to your taco Tuesday. You can slice it, chop it, or shred it, which is totally up to you and the texture you're looking for. Then warm it up in a skillet (or microwave at about 50% power, if you want to make it super simple) with a tablespoon or two of water to keep it from drying out. Brisket is usually flavorful enough on its own, but you can also sprinkle your favorite taco seasoning blend on it for an extra boost while reheating. Then toss it on a tortilla with your favorite taco toppings.
When choosing your toppings, remember that anything goes with tacos. You can keep it authentic with a splash of salsa and a sprinkle of diced onions and cilantro, take them back to their barbecue roots with shredded cheese, barbecue sauce, and crispy fried onions, or get creative with it and throw whatever old thing you want to on top. Veggies like grilled corn, bell peppers, or even leftover potato skins add a nice crunch. Meanwhile, anything spicy, sweet, or acidic contrasts deliciously with the savory gooeyness of the brisket, so you could try topping your brisket tacos with hot sauce, lime juice, coleslaw, or go full fusion with some kimchi. The Wild West is a lawless place, after all, so your brisket tacos, your rules.