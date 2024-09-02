Leftover Brisket Is A Gamechanger For Taco Tuesday

Brisket is one of the rare magical foods where the leftovers (cold or reheated) are just as good as when it's freshly cooked and still steaming. And when it comes to brisket, there are always leftovers — so many leftovers that it can be all too easy to get sick of them before they're gone — which is why folks are constantly brainstorming different ways to use leftover brisket.

One thing that never gets old is tacos, which makes them an ideal vehicle for leftovers, saving you from brisket burnout. Besides, while brisket is often thought of as an American barbecue dish, there's a long history of using it in Mexican cuisine. Brisket is often used in barbacoa, a style of barbecuing that often uses tougher cuts of beef that require long, slow cooking, and a similar cut is used in suadero, a street taco popular in Mexico City.

While brisket may not be groundbreaking in the world of tacos, it can still shake up your taco night. The flavor and texture of leftover brisket can add several layers of complexity to any taco. It's smoky and a little bit spicy, tender and a little bit crispy, and everything a taco filling should be.