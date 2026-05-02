14 Best French Bakeries In The US
If there's anything out there that's more satisfying than walking into a top tier bakery, we haven't found it. There's something magical about those piles of freshly baked breads, the colorful pastries, the beautifully finished cakes and cookies. And the smell? Don't even get us started about the smells. Any and all bakeries are wonderful, but French bakeries are above and beyond.
French bakeries turn pastries and bread-making into an art form. Delicate and buttery croissants, cream-filled eclairs, colorful macarons, baguettes and brioche, and we all know there's no way to walk out of a French bakery without picking up a classic boule. A truly outstanding bakery will have an assortment of different types of French bread along with pastries so pretty you almost hate to eat them, and the key word there? "Almost." Fortunately, there's no need to plan a trip to France to get some of these delightful baked treats, and we wanted to know which places in the U.S. are bringing a slice of Old World Europe to America.
Choosing the best was difficult, but we looked for places that are serving traditional goods that can — and should — be found in any bakery in France. The very best have won awards and accolades from organizations like the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation, are run by those who have a background living and training in France, and have earned legions of fans willing to travel for some sweet, sweet pastries.
Bachour (Coral Gables, Florida)
Bachour is the flagship of Antonio Bachour, the world-renowned pastry chef who started his career as a teenager working in his family's bakery. Since then, he's earned awards that include — but certainly aren't limited to — being named Best Pastry Chef in the World by the Best Chefs Foundation in 2018 and 2022. Head to his Michelin Guide-recommended bakery and you'll find much more than a bakery: There's breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner on the menu, and you'll find a ton of savory delights like mushroom flatbreads, fried calamari, and baby back ribs in addition to the baked goods that are the real stars of the show.
The croissants get a ton of love from customers, and these are no ordinary croissants. Strawberry and mascarpone, pistachio, dulce de leche, and flan croissants are favorites, along with the croissant bread pudding. Delightfully decadent from start to finish, it's not only the desserts that are standouts. Guava and cheese pancakes live up to rave reviews, and the only down side is that it's so popular, your favorites might sell out by the afternoon.
(305) 203-0552
2020 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Almondine Bakery (New York, New York)
Restaurants don't get much more highly lauded than Le Bernardin, with its three Michelin stars and an extraordinary wine program that puts this New York city classic head and shoulders above the rest. Almondine Bakery traces its pedigree back to Le Bernardin via chef and owner Hervé Poussot, and while that makes the skills and abilities here clear, it hasn't been all smooth sailing.
Almondine Bakery closed after it was badly damaged by Hurricane Sandy back in 2012, but scores of dedicated customers came to the rescue with thousands of dollars in donations that allowed the doors to reopen. Today, it's still delighting patrons with delicacies like a 10-layer crepe, delicious macarons (try the pistachio and currant), and chocolate croissants. Those in-the-know advise asking for that last one to be warmed up, and the cheesecake is pretty incredible, too.
(718) 797-5026
85 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Verzênay Chicago (Chicago, Illinois)
There's something a little different going on at Verzênay Chicago, and it's all thanks to chef and owner Arshiya Farheen. She's folding together classical French training, seasonal inspirations, ethically and responsibly sourced ingredients, and flavors from around the world to create pastries and breads that are greater than the sum of their already outstanding parts.
The bakery has grown considerably since its humble start as a farmers market stall, and in 2025, Verzênay Chicago took home a number of accolades from the World Bread Awards, including a first place win for its challah. The bakery's baguette, flatbread, cheese sourdough, and oat sourdough also got some attention, while it's the sweet treats that are a clear favorite with customers. Think earl grey macarons, passion fruit (or strawberry) ricotta cake, or a slice of mango cheesecake. Raspberry rose and chocolate croissants are nothing short of beautiful, and coffees and lattes are an ideal accompaniment.
(773) 799-8312
2507 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Poulette Bakeshop (Parker, Colorado)
Poulette Bakeshop is helmed by Alen Ramos and Carolyn Nugent, who bring some pretty wild experience to the table. They've worked for Joël Robuchon and Thomas Keller, studied at Paris's Pierre Herme, and appeared alongside Amaury Guichon on Netflix's "School of Chocolate." Honors include being named James Beard semifinalists in 2024 and one of The New York Times's best bakeries in the country for the same year, so it's not really surprising that customers say that if you plan on going there, dress for the weather. Why? There will probably be a very, very long line out the door.
That line will move fast, though, and it's worth it just for croissants that fans say can rival anything sold on the streets of Paris. A super friendly staff is more than happy to provide recommendations and explanations in a way that makes the day just a little bit better, and notably, the savory croissants are just as good as the sweet. Macarons will win fans among those who usually skip these treats, and the extra-large ones absolutely live up to the designation. Don't skip the fruit-filled danish.
(303) 955-5647
19865 E Main St, Suite 130, Parker, CO 80138
Essence Bakery Cafe (Phoenix, Arizona)
Essence Bakery Cafe is turning out some stunning pastries that get this one mentions in conversations about the best bakeries in Phoenix, and the best spots to stop and get something guaranteed to start the day right. Chef Eugenia Theodosopoulos grew up in the culinary industry, and before settling in Phoenix, she was studying and working in France.
French sensibilities and hospitality were turned into Essence Bakery Cafe when she returned to the states, and it's lauded for being the kind of welcoming, cozy spot that makes you want to settle in and stay a while. The macarons are so good that some customers find themselves turning right around to buy some more, or risk being annoyed that it's too late in the day for more. Croissants are said to be the best in the state, super-rich Parisian hot chocolate is creamy and luxurious, and French scrambled eggs are a breakfast favorite.
(602) 296-4958
8330 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arsicault Bakery (San Francisco, California)
Arsicault Bakery made some big waves when Bon Appetit called it the country's best new bakery back in 2016, and years later, this San Francisco bakery continues to draw long lines for the city's best croissants. The story behind the bakery is a pretty neat one: It's named for the turn-of-the-20th-century Arsicault Boulangerie in France, owned by the great-grandparents of the head of this San Fran hotspot.
California might have a number of wonderfully old-school bakeries for customers to visit, but even in the face of some serious competition Arsicault has proved popular enough to expand to several new locations around the Bay. Perfectly flaky, wonderfully buttery croissants keep proving to newcomers that this bakery has earned the right to say it's making the best in the city, with varieties like the cinnamon, blackberry almond, and chocolate all winning over fans. The ham and cheese croissant is perfect for anyone who likes things on the savory side, and the scones are tasty, too.
Multiple locations
Balthazar Bakery (New York, New York)
Balthazar is hands-down one of the best French restaurants in New York City, so it makes sense that Balthazar Bakery is also outstanding. It opened back in 1997, taking pride in the fact that it can offer the same high-quality pastries and desserts that are served in the restaurant. That's no small feat: Balthazar is one of the iconic NYC restaurants that defined dining in the 1990s, and today, stopping at the bakery is a great way for locals or visitors to get a little taste of the famous restaurant without committing to reservations or the astronomical price of a sit-down meal.
Even restaurant regulars sing the praises of the bakery side of things. You're not going to go wrong no matter what you opt for, and customers celebrate savory options like sandwiches and salads alongside sweet treats like the carrot cake, always-fresh almond croissants, delicious madelines, and wonderfully rich hot chocolate.
(212) 965-1414
80 Spring St, New York, NY 10012
République (Los Angeles, California)
République is no stranger to praise. It's gotten a shout-out in the Michelin Guide, while chef and owner Margarita Manzke took home a James Beard award in 2023. She was recognized as one of the country's best pastry chefs, the win came after six nominations in the category. Praise doesn't get much higher, and the fact remains that République is simply a cool spot with some neat history: This fancy French bakery used to house Charlie Chaplin's office. It's the kind of place that you can walk into and be assured that everyone from staff and customers is just happy to be there, and you'll definitely want to ask for recommendations.
There's a restaurant and a cafe and bakery, and wherever you go, you're not going to want to leave without sampling some pastries or getting them to take with you. Anyone who loves quiche will be thrilled by the perfectly buttery crusts and rich fillings here, while others note that the combination of a croissant and cappuccino is divine. Those croissants taste as though they were plucked right out of France, while the Basque cheesecake is a must-try.
(310) 362-6115
624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Dominique Ansel Bakery (New York, New York)
The date was May 10, 2013, and it's safe to say that no one was really prepared for the viral sensation that was the Cronut. Chef Dominique Ansel spoke to us here at Tasting Table to give us tips on making your own Cronuts at home, but for the real deal, head to the chef's namesake bakery in New York. It's still putting out an ever-changing variety of Cronut flavors more than a decade later, and that's definitely not the only incredible thing on the menu. Ansel has, after all, earned a James Beard award, accolades from TIME magazine for his Cronut creation, and the cred of heading the pastry program in a Michelin-starred restaurant.
Anyone who can reach past the Cronuts should absolutely opt for the kouign amann, a croissant-like pastry that Ansel has called one of the bakery's most popular. Customers say that the delightfully caramelized pastry is as life-changing for them as it was for him, flaky, sticky, sweet, and gooey in all the right places. The Cookie Shot is another win, while some believe that the Frozen S'more tops everything else.
(212) 219-2773
189 Spring St, New York, NY 10012
Bakery Nouveau (Seattle, Washington)
Seattle's Bakery Nouveau has won awards for everything from its carrot cake and chocolate cake to honors for traditional German breads. Perhaps most impressive of all, the bakery actually opened the year after Chef William Leaman led the U.S. to a gold in the 2005 Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie. Leaman returned to the international, Paris-based baking competition to coach the U.S. team to a respectable fifth-place ranking in 2026, alongside running three locations of his own bakery.
Head to West Seattle, Capitol Hill, or Burien, and you'll quickly see why Bakery Nouveau has earned Peoples' Choice best-of awards. While the sheer variety of pastries and baked goods is overwhelming, standout favorites like the almond croissants are regularly praised for being the sort of thing that some regular customers consider a go-to purchase for a decade and a half. The deliver on just the right amount of buttery goodness that it makes the wait in line worth it, while savory options like the ham and cheese sandwiches have been favorites for years as well. Truffles and macarons are show-stoppers, and so are the flavorful chocolate croissants.
Multiple locations
Bakery Lorraine (Texas)
Bakery Lorraine has several Texas locations, and anyone who happens to find themselves craving some macarons while in San Antonio, Boerne, or Austin might want to stop in. A variety of flavors means there's something that's sure to please everyone, and while they might look like they're on the expensive side, but customers confirm that it's worth it for a treat from a bakery that's been named as one of the best in the country by publications like USA Today and Southern Living. It also earned a nod for a James Beard award in 2023, and gets plenty of love from locals.
Head there for breakfast and get the highly recommended avocado toast or quiche, and anyone craving something sweet will find the almond croissant a total win. Always flaky and delicious alongside a cup of coffee, it's the kind of sweet pastry that have fans returning over the years, and reporting that they're just as perfect as memory insists.
Multiple locations
Twisted Croissant (Portland, Oregon)
Twisted Croissant has grown to several locations across Portland, and you'll also find it at several city farmers markets. Those in-the-know expect to find incredibly creative interpretation of classic items on a menu that's always changing, and have previously found things like corn bread croissants, croissants turned into Monte Cristo sandwiches, and the bakery's own cruffins. Those are a cross between a croissant and a muffin, and there's a raspberry and rose version on the menu at the time of this writing. Past versions include a strawberry and a peach and ginger, and they're just as good as you're expecting them to be.
Customers say they sit somewhere in the intersection of art, baking science, and engineering, with flawlessly executed pastries enveloping flavorful fillings. Croissants are regularly lauded as being the best around, and visitors should keep in mind that it's entirely possible they'll sell out. Get there early, and be sure to get the chocolate.
Multiple locations
Michette (Somerville, Massachusetts)
There are a ton of great spots around Boston to grab a Boston cream pie, and you'll hear the city mentioned as an outstanding spot for baked goods, pastries, and all kinds of sweet treats. You'll also hear Michette mentioned as one of the bakeries that are raising the bar here, specifically for twice-baked croissants. Check out what fans have to say and you'll hear that each and every croissant has somewhere in the neighborhood of a million layers, while others note that this isn't just the best bakery in the city or state, but in the nation. Visitors know exactly what they're in for by the incredible aromas wafting through the air, and it's no wonder you'll hear this hotspot name-dropped by other professional chefs as one of their go-to places for pastries.
Croissants aren't the only outstanding thing on offer here, with some noting that the cookies are the sort of thing that will remind you of everything wonderful that cookies are meant to be. Flavors walk that line of being perfectly sweet but not overly so, and that's especially notable in options like the guava and cheese danish. There will probably be a line, but don't let that dissuade you — all good things are worth a wait.
(339) 241-2416
164 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02145
Bellgarde Bakery (New Orleans, Louisiana)
While there is no shortage of outstanding bakeries in New Orleans, Bellegarde is something unique. Initially selling only wholesale, the bakery cemented its reputation for excellence by making a commitment to do everything in-house, including grinding its own flour. A retail store opened in 2019, and the bakery has held onto the practices that made it popular in the first place. That includes combining old-school methods with modern equipment, and one of the most notable results is a baguette that is perfect from the color of the crust to the texture.
You'll hear it called some of the best bread in the city, with every loaf still made with fresh-milled flour and shaped by hand. It's a commitment that hasn't gone unrecognized, earning the bakery several James Beard award nominations. Praise from customers says even more than awards and accolades, with even out-of-state visitors to NOLA saying that a stop here and a loaf to take home was the icing on the cake.
(504) 827-0008
634 Orange St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Methodology
In order to make it onto our list of best French bakeries in the U.S., we took into account factors that only started with awards, accolades, and mentions from organizations like the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation. We also looked for bakeries helmed by chefs who have studied and worked in France, and both make a commitment to producing traditional French pastries and breads, while also offering varieties that put a creative spin on things like flavors and fillings.
We also took into consideration other factors, including the sourcing of local ingredients, and whether or not bakeries have a limited number of products available — and regularly sell out. Finally, we also looked for years of customer feedback from loyal fans who are more than willing to wait in line and pay a premium for baked goods that leave them feeling as though it was absolutely worth it.