14 Best French Bakeries In The US

If there's anything out there that's more satisfying than walking into a top tier bakery, we haven't found it. There's something magical about those piles of freshly baked breads, the colorful pastries, the beautifully finished cakes and cookies. And the smell? Don't even get us started about the smells. Any and all bakeries are wonderful, but French bakeries are above and beyond.

French bakeries turn pastries and bread-making into an art form. Delicate and buttery croissants, cream-filled eclairs, colorful macarons, baguettes and brioche, and we all know there's no way to walk out of a French bakery without picking up a classic boule. A truly outstanding bakery will have an assortment of different types of French bread along with pastries so pretty you almost hate to eat them, and the key word there? "Almost." Fortunately, there's no need to plan a trip to France to get some of these delightful baked treats, and we wanted to know which places in the U.S. are bringing a slice of Old World Europe to America.

Choosing the best was difficult, but we looked for places that are serving traditional goods that can — and should — be found in any bakery in France. The very best have won awards and accolades from organizations like the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation, are run by those who have a background living and training in France, and have earned legions of fans willing to travel for some sweet, sweet pastries.