The 14 Best Old-School Bakeries Across California

If freshly baked focaccia is one of your vices, you'll want to check out Liguria Bakery in San Francisco. This Italian-owned bakery has been open since 1911, and not much has changed about the location since. It's placed on a modest street corner, has large vintage windows, and the interior is small with just enough room for customers to line up and place their orders.

Originally, the bakery was known for making sourdough bread loafs and bread sticks. Eventually in the '30s, it morphed into a shop that primarily focused on selling focaccia. Each day, the bakers begin baking the focaccia in the early hours of the morning, and then the freshly baked items are sold until they are out for the day. It's not uncommon for people to line up, ensuring that they get their flavor choice of the day.

Customers particularly love the focaccia from Liguria because of its pillowy texture, even balance between the toppings and the dough, and the fact that it is made fresh every single day. People also admire the business's vintage and nostalgic vibe, welcoming atmosphere, and personable workers.

(415) 421-3786

1700 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133