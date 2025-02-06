19 Best Bakeries In New Orleans

Think about the cities typically called the best bakery towns in America. San Francisco and New York are definitely in there. Chicago, probably, and maybe Portland, too. One city that's often left out of that conversation is New Orleans. Obviously, with French, Creole, and regional cuisines from Africa and Asia making such big waves constantly — not to mention the cocktail culture — the Crescent City's baking cred plays second fiddle (or, in this case, trombone).

But sleeping on NOLA's bakery scene is a big, bready mistake. As someone who has lived here for nearly a decade, I have been on the scene to witness the (relatively) recent resurgence of an industry that has a historic place in the city's food culture. After all, po'boy fixings have never been served on a platter; they require French bread. And what's Mardi Gras without king cake?

New Orleans' baking traditions go back centuries. At one point, there were over a hundred independent bakers around town in just about every neighborhood. Most of those ovens went cold around the middle of the last century, though some historic bakeries still exist today as proof against time and attrition. Today, the industry is rising again. Some of the best bakeries in New Orleans are local neighborhood haunts slinging pastries that could make a Parisian's mouth water. Others aren't shy about stepping into the luxurious reputation of patisserie. All of them are a welcome reason to put NOLA on the baking city map.

