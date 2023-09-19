Doberge Cake Is More Than A Layered Dessert, It's A New Orleans Icon

In New Orleans, much of the sweets classic to the city have French Acadian origins, but the doberge cake is often traced back to an Eastern European cousin, the Dobos torte. First invented by pastry legend Jozsef Dobos in Budapest, Hungary, the dobos torte was a dizzying feat of cake, featuring numerous sponge cake layers, delicate chocolate buttercream, and glistening caramel glaze. The caramel helped seal in the moisture of the cake layers, making it one of the first cakes that could travel well. The cake would eventually travel to countries like Germany, which is where Beulah Ledner enters the picture.

As the daughter of German immigrants who had run a successful bakery back home, Ledner was well aware of the Dobos torte and many other European classics. During the Great Depression, she'd turn this pastry know-how into a lucrative empire with her home bakery, Mrs. Charles Ledner's Superior Home Baking. Though she had a solid hit with her lemon meringue pie, Ledner became particularly famous for her doberge cakes. The numerous cake layers and chocolate-vanilla flavoring were certainly inspired by the Dobos torte, although almost everything else acts as a delicious departure. Thinking of the Louisiana heat and humidity, she lightened up the original, trading sponge cake for yellow butter cake, a chocolate buttercream for custard filling, and sealing the cake with a layer of ganache rather than caramel. Her final twist? Adapting "Dobos" to the French-sounding name of "Doberge."