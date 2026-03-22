This Fancy French Bakery Used To House Charlie Chaplin's Office

At 624 La Brea Avenue in Hollywood, the home of République restaurant, you'll find an impressive building with a fascinating history. The building has housed many tenants, but its origins might be somewhat surprising — silent movie director and star Charlie Chaplin commissioned it in 1928.

Like the titular character from one of his films, Chaplin, who was born in London in 1889, had something of an urchin's childhood. By the time he arrived in Hollywood in 1913, he had spent decades acting in vaudeville and films. His popularity had grown quickly, and by 1917, he started his own production company in Hollywood. In 1928, his expanding empire grew to include the impressive property at La Brea Avenue. He had the building designed in the Gothic Revival style so popular at the time, and it had an airy, open feel due to an interior courtyard and a patterned tile floor.

For much of its life, the building has been home to restaurants and bakeries, including Campanile and the La Brea Bakery. Campanile was at the heart of the California farm-to-table movement, and when the restaurant closed in 2012 it felt like the end of a culinary era, leaving a void in the American restaurant scene. That void was filled by République, the brainchild of husband-and-wife team chefs Walter and Margarita Manzke, who lovingly restored the building to a space that Chaplin himself might recognize.