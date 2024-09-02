Charlie Chaplin's Favorite Spicy Food Was A True Classic

English comedic actor and director Charlie Chaplin starred in both silent films and talkies, such as "The Gold Rush" in 1925 and "The Great Dictator" in 1940. He was often depicted eating in his films, which might be due to his time spent as a child in workhouses with poor conditions and a lack of food. He is seen eating a frankfurter sandwich in "Pay Day," hotcakes in "The Kid," and a "leather shoe" (which was actually made from black licorice) in "The Gold Rush." While licorice does have a bite to it, there was another food with a kick that was Chaplin's favorite spicy dish: curry.

In England, where Chaplin spent his childhood, curry refers to any spicy, saucy dish from India with meat, fish, or vegetables accompanied by herbs and spices. Curry dishes are such a large part of English food culture because of the long history between the two countries. Beginning in the 1600s with the emergence of the East India Company, an English company that was involved in the East Indian spice trade, English traders would bring Indian recipes back to England so that they could enjoy the food from their travels at home. Chaplin's connection to this homeland cuisine never faded, as curry was the only spicy dish he would tolerate. He thought that the hotter it was, the better it was.