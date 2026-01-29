This San Francisco Bakery Draws Long Lines For The City's Best Croissants

San Francisco may be famous for it's sourdough bread, but the city offers incredible pastries that are worth waiting in line for. Social media commentary agrees, with one Redditor saying that "Arsicault's almond croissant is better than almost everybody else in SF," with another commenting that they "have been to several bakeries in France that don't come close to Arsicault croissants," which is high praise. In regards to the line, a passionate Redditor compares the wait to a San Franciscan rite of passage, saying that waiting in line is "a time to chat with people in front of and beyond you, to ask where people are from, to enjoy the weather and the atmosphere," and refers to the bakery as one of the city's many treasures.

So what makes the croissants at Arsicault so good? For one thing, they are prepared all day long, so no matter how long you wait, you are going to get a fresh — not stale — croissant. And because the dough is turned three times instead of the usual two, the croissants are both fluffier and flakier.

The original location on Arguello Blvd. usually has the longest wait times, while the newer, larger locations seem to get through the lines faster. For those who aren't able to wait in line, pre-orders are available via phone, with a minimum of a dozen items or one whole quiche, and orders must be placed no fewer than 48 hours in advance. Once you've acquired that perfect laminated pastry, make sure you eat it properly so you don't make a huge mess.