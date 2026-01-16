San Francisco's Best Spots For Mission-Style Burritos, According To A Local

There were many things that drew me to California. There was the sunshine, of course, as well as the endless coastline and vibrant culture. But what I remember being most blown away by was the food — in particular, the Mexican food. Much like Tex-Mex, Cal-Mex varies all over the state, and every area has reimagined the specialties in its own way. One of the best examples is San Francisco's Mission-style burrito — a ginormous, foil-wrapped mammoth filled with meat, rice, beans, and more.

I grew up working in the kitchens of my parents' restaurants, and spent several years as a server back home in Ireland — including a year-long stint in a Mexican-inspired restaurant — before making my way to San Francisco to bake in a popular pastry shop. I've always had an interest in Mexican food, but I can't say the options were always very authentic back in County Cork. But burritos are pretty much a main food group here in San Francisco, and you can find a Mission-style one on every corner at any time of day.

Two Mission District restaurants claim to have come up with the Mission-style burrito, but everyone has their preference about who does it best today. Over the past three years, I've made it my mission (pun intended) to try every recommendation I discover through talking with friends, reading reviews, and picking the brains of other people in the food industry. Here are a few of my favorites so far.