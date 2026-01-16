San Francisco's Best Spots For Mission-Style Burritos, According To A Local
There were many things that drew me to California. There was the sunshine, of course, as well as the endless coastline and vibrant culture. But what I remember being most blown away by was the food — in particular, the Mexican food. Much like Tex-Mex, Cal-Mex varies all over the state, and every area has reimagined the specialties in its own way. One of the best examples is San Francisco's Mission-style burrito — a ginormous, foil-wrapped mammoth filled with meat, rice, beans, and more.
I grew up working in the kitchens of my parents' restaurants, and spent several years as a server back home in Ireland — including a year-long stint in a Mexican-inspired restaurant — before making my way to San Francisco to bake in a popular pastry shop. I've always had an interest in Mexican food, but I can't say the options were always very authentic back in County Cork. But burritos are pretty much a main food group here in San Francisco, and you can find a Mission-style one on every corner at any time of day.
Two Mission District restaurants claim to have come up with the Mission-style burrito, but everyone has their preference about who does it best today. Over the past three years, I've made it my mission (pun intended) to try every recommendation I discover through talking with friends, reading reviews, and picking the brains of other people in the food industry. Here are a few of my favorites so far.
La Taqueria
No Mission-style burrito guide could start off without mentioning La Taqueria. Located smack-dab on Mission Street, this SF institution is known across the country for its seared, rice-less burritos. You'd be hard-pressed to avoid waiting in line, especially since owner Miguel Jara was honored with a James Beard Award, and La Taqueria was named the best burrito in America a few years ago, but I promise you will not be disappointed.
Fresh, authentic, and generously filled, La Taqueria's burrito is more than worthy of the hype it receives. The lack of rice results in burritos that are a little smaller than some of the other options out there, but this makes them a lot more manageable, and you can really taste all of the smoky, layered flavors of the meat without the excess starch.
The aromatic carne asada is a fan favorite, but the chorizo is also a juicy, more decadent option if you're in the mood. I've heard good things about the chicken, too. No matter what, the key is to order your burrito dorado-style, which basically means that the outside is seared on the plancha until golden. You won't see the option on the menu, but the staff will know you've listened to a local if you request it.
Taquerias El Farolito
You haven't lived in San Francisco until you've taken part in the everlasting La Taqueria versus El Farolito debate. El Farolito has a few locations around the city, but the original is only a few blocks away from La Taqueria, and the line is typically equally long at both eateries. The burritos, however, are much, much larger, and they are overflowing with gobs of fragrant Mexican rice.
El Farolito was opened by Mexican immigrant Salvador "Don Chava" Lopez Monroy all the way back in 1982. The business has also made it into the national spotlight, and some even credit Monroy with inspiring places like Chipotle — but this is not your average strip-mall burrito. El Farolito's menu is endless, but everything is cooked to order. The al pastor or shrimp are my go-tos, and since the North Beach location is my local haunt, I usually lean toward saying this is my favorite burrito in the city.
That being said, there is a time and a place for El Farolito, and that time is usually when you are cold, starving, and more than likely on the way home from a bar. There are people who will tell you to opt for the "super" add-on here, which adds sour cream, cheese, and guacamole, but these bad boys are already the size of a small child, so proceed with caution.
Taqueria El Buen Sabor
Another Mission District institution, Taqueria El Buen Sabor, has been serving late-night crowds and hungry students for well over 30 years. Like La Taqueria and El Farolito, Taqueria El Buen Sabor is still family-operated, and everything is made in-house. Its colorful exterior acts as a familiar marker on the increasingly trendy Valencia Street, and though its surroundings have been gentrified over the years, this low-key eatery has remained simple and free of frills.
Again, like the other restaurants on this list, the focus is on the food, and the result is tender meats, bright salsas, and hefty portion sizes. There's nothing like grabbing a burrito with slow-cooked carnitas from here and sitting in the sun at nearby Dolores Park, but I also really like the chorizo if you get there early and want something more breakfast-oriented. The ratio of meat to rice can be a little off sometimes, but Taqueria El Buen Sabor is pretty reliable in terms of flavor, and everything is always well-seasoned and fresh-tasting.
Taqueria El Castillito
Located off the Mission District track, Taqueria El Castillito is a staple in the nearby neighborhood of Duboce. I have a few friends who live around the corner from here, and it's always a spot that I visit on the fly and think, "I forgot how good this place was."
Perhaps because of its location, Taqueria El Castillito doesn't always come up in the standard "best burrito" conversation, but it really is a solid contender in my book. Everything is made on a plancha right in front of you as you order, and you can enjoy a bird's eye view from the counter as the cooks sear thin strips of steak, carve pieces of al pastor off the spit, and coat warm tortillas in layers of bubbling cheese.
It comes as no surprise that owner Sadot Reyes grew up in an agriculturally focused environment. Since he first opened the taqueria over 40 years ago, Reyes has promised that nothing in the restaurant will ever come from a can, and the proof is in the pudding — or the tortilla, in this case. I like the carne asada here, but the al pastor is also good, and multiple visits to the salsa bar are recommended.
El Gallo Giro
With weekday opening hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and no weekend service, it took me a while to get to this Mission District food truck, but it came highly recommended (to say the least). When I finally managed to get here, I could instantly see why. The tacos are some of the best I've had in the city, and the prices put even some of the most basic eateries to shame.
But the burritos, as I learned upon my second visit, are equally as good. The super burrito is perfectly portioned, with just the right amount of pillowy rice, succulent meat, and rich, velvety beans. If I do make it to the Mission on a weekday, I head straight here for carne asada. La Taqueria will always hold a place in my heart for that particular filling, but it's almost a treat when you get to El Gallo Giro, so it needs to be taken advantage of whenever possible.
La Vaca Birria
On the other end of the spectrum in terms of price sits La Vaca Birria, a much newer addition to the Mission burrito lineup. La Vaca Birria opened just a few years ago on 24th Street, not too far from many of the legacy options on this list, but it didn't take long for this newcomer to start gaining attention. Critics hailed not only the juicy beef birria that's cooked on site, but also the mesquite-fired carne asada and smoky salsas.
The grilled cheese burrito is the star, and it's the item I try to show off whenever I have a visitor in town. It all starts with the tortillas, which are soaked in beef tallow and layered with melted cheese before being filled with local mayocoba beans, lime-marinated onions, and your filling of choice. I have to go with birria every time, and I can only ever manage to eat half.
This is probably a good thing, seeing as La Vaca Birria is a lot more expensive than most of the surrounding options. The restaurant made national news when it doubled its prices due to inflation in 2024, and the grilled cheese burrito remains priced at $17 today (compared to $9.95 at El Farolito) — but it is pretty loaded, and a lot of effort goes into all of the elements that make it unique. It's worth trying if you're ever in the area ... especially if you have someone to split it with.