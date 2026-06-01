10 Avocado Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Avocados are an objectively popular fruit, with memes and avocado-everything recipes taking the internet by storm. They're versatile, rich, fatty, and loved by many, with a few exceptions for folks who are put off by the texture. While they get a bad rap for ripening too rapidly (leaving a small window of time for consumption) and are infamous for sky high prices, folks still flock to the grocery store to grab avocados galore. But with popularity also comes gossip, and this green fruit is no exception to that rule.

Various avocado myths have spread like wildfire, creating purchase hesitance and generally accepted misinformation. It's time to set the record straight, so you can be an informed consumer, and go back to enjoying avocados, worry-free.

As a recipe designer and chef, and with Plant-Based Nutrition Certification from Cornell, it's my job to defend these mash-able fruits. Perhaps you've heard some negative health-related rumors about avocados in regards to fat. Maybe you've seen so much confusing content about selecting ripe avocados, or when to crack them open, that you're just too overwhelmed to tangle with them. Whatever the case, it's important to know your product, and set the story straight. So follow along to reveal the truth about avocados, and dissolve these pesky myths.