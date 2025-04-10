The Key To More Flavorful Guacamole Is This Simple Seasoning Trick

There are super delicious appetizers and snacks, and then there's guacamole, the darling (and topping) of them all. Here's the thing: It's all about freshness from start to finish. First up, those ripe, mashed avocados in all their green, buttery glory — that yumminess stems from the taste of avocados at their peak as well as their texture, so pick and buy avocados wisely. Hint: It's all about the color and the stem and not at all about squeezing them. Next up is heat in the form of serrano or jalapeño peppers. Lime and cilantro are also on deck here and usually (but not always) onion. Anything else is considered a delicious add-in that may or may not be controversial among guacamole purists. Last and most certainly not least is salt, the seasoning that binds these flavors together. Salt, and how we use it, puts the Ole! in guacamole (sorry).

For best result, add a bit more salt than you think you should; about ½ teaspoon of Kosher salt for every three avocados works beautifully. And now for the real seasoning trick, which really isn't a trick at all: time. That's because salt isn't just a seasoning — it's a flavor enhancer. When sprinkled over freshly mashed avocado and those other delicious ingredients, salt needs a few minutes to dissolve and fully integrate. This trick is great for consistency and figuring out just how much (or how little) salt you want in that perfect bowl of guac. Because please, don't mess up the guac.