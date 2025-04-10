The Key To More Flavorful Guacamole Is This Simple Seasoning Trick
There are super delicious appetizers and snacks, and then there's guacamole, the darling (and topping) of them all. Here's the thing: It's all about freshness from start to finish. First up, those ripe, mashed avocados in all their green, buttery glory — that yumminess stems from the taste of avocados at their peak as well as their texture, so pick and buy avocados wisely. Hint: It's all about the color and the stem and not at all about squeezing them. Next up is heat in the form of serrano or jalapeño peppers. Lime and cilantro are also on deck here and usually (but not always) onion. Anything else is considered a delicious add-in that may or may not be controversial among guacamole purists. Last and most certainly not least is salt, the seasoning that binds these flavors together. Salt, and how we use it, puts the Ole! in guacamole (sorry).
For best result, add a bit more salt than you think you should; about ½ teaspoon of Kosher salt for every three avocados works beautifully. And now for the real seasoning trick, which really isn't a trick at all: time. That's because salt isn't just a seasoning — it's a flavor enhancer. When sprinkled over freshly mashed avocado and those other delicious ingredients, salt needs a few minutes to dissolve and fully integrate. This trick is great for consistency and figuring out just how much (or how little) salt you want in that perfect bowl of guac. Because please, don't mess up the guac.
Give it five and taste the difference
Five minutes is just enough time to let the flavors do their thing so that you can dive headfirst ASAP into that big batch of green goodness with homemade tortilla chips spiced up with a pantry staple. While some recipes recommend waiting for up to an hour to let the flavors fully incorporate, no guacamole lover on the planet has time for that. Besides, the best way to enjoy fresh guacamole is to enjoy it as soon as it's ready. A brief resting period allows all of those fresh flavors to meld together while maximizing the time your guacamole will stay green at room temperature. Also, do remember that salt draws out moisture from ingredients like tomatoes and onions, allowing their natural juices to mix into the guacamole too. These flavors will also change the overall texture and taste of your guac, so keep that in mind when adding in multiple ingredients.
On the topic of add-ins, there are plenty to keep you inspired. Roasted garlic is a fun way to ignite an explosion of flavor in guacamole, and plenty of folks have been adding a bit of minced, raw garlic into the mix for, like, forever. Adding salsa to guacamole is another idea that just makes sense. But if you want to try something different and super easy, try crumbling a handful of blue cheese on top of your guacamole. The rich and creamy avocado blend creates a resounding balance with the sharp, pungent flavor of blue cheese.