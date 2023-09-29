The Guacamole Storing Hack That You Should Really Give Up On

There aren't many dips more appealing than a bowl of fresh green guacamole, but that appeal can quickly dissipate as your verdant dips turns to an unappetizing, murky brown. It's a problem that has led to all sorts of tricks and tips online, from brushing it with olive oil to covering guac with the skin of the avocados themselves. The problem is, a lot of these hacks simply don't work, and after leaving your guacamole in the fridge overnight it still looks like you didn't do anything. One of these bad tricks is one of the most common pieces of advice you get, that putting an avocado pit in your guacamole will somehow keep it fresh and green, but unfortunately there isn't any actual evidence this works.

Like many pieces of folk advice, it's not entirely clear where the idea of putting the avocado pit in your guacamole came from, but it has been tested by professionals numerous times, and it doesn't appear to do anything. In fact not only do tests of browning show no positive effects from using a pit, they often show it to be one of the worst methods, with the guacamole browning even worse than just plain guac that was left out. Using a pit even makes other solutions like using plastic wrap less effective when they are combined. This is one kitchen hack that truly is totally bunk.