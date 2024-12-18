One Creamy Fruit Is The Secret To Better Desserts

Your creamy desserts just got creamier and less dairy-heavy, thanks to a silky, smooth green fruit. While a bit different from your sourdough avocado toasts or green smoothies, avocados prove they're much more than a trendy health food when used as an alternative to creams and butters in your desserts. Jennifer Boggiss, the CEO of Heilala Vanilla, told Tasting Table that it adds a luxurious richness while reducing dairy content. "It works wonderfully in mousses, cheesecakes, and even ice creams," she said. "Its creamy texture blends seamlessly, complementing flavors like chocolate, citrus, and vanilla beautifully."

Not only are avocados naturally creamy, but they're also a great source of healthy fats and fiber that can boost the goodness of your favorite sweets. But, the best part is that it's not even complicated to do. Simply replace the same amount of fresh, mashed avocado with however much butter, cream, or oil your recipe calls for. The catch, however, is that your avocados should be ripe to ensure they deliver as similar of a consistency as possible. Follow our tips for picking the best ones at the store and look for ones with dark green skin with an ever so slight give — soft, but not mushy. Then, to avoid chunks, you can run them through your blender for a few seconds before mixing them into your recipe.

