10 Best Steakhouse Chain Potato Side Dishes, According To Customers

When you dine at a steakhouse, you know exactly what you're going to get: standard steak cuts, starch-filled sides, and seafood, with the occasional curveball. Steakhouse chains rarely deviate from these offerings, which is understandable when you learn that there's an actual scientific reason why steak goes so well with potatoes. But, even without diving into the science of it all, who can deny their incredible taste when enjoyed together? Whether the potatoes are baked and loaded, mashed and buttered, or puréed and topped with nutty crumbles, you'd be hard-pressed to name a better side dish for juicy sirloin.

Popular steakhouse chains like Texas Roadhouse, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Morton's, and others, may all offer many of the same potato dishes, but not all potato dishes are created equal. So to find out which steakhouse chains make the best potato side dishes, we sourced customer reviews from Facebook, Reddit, Yelp, TripAdvisor, TikTok, and other sites. If you love potatoes like we do, this list will lead you to the tastiest side dishes around.