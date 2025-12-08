How To Make LongHorn Steakhouse-Style Sweet Potatoes

LongHorn Steakhouse might be known for its juicy, flavorful cuts of meat, but some people secretly love some of the chain's restaurant's sides more than the main dishes. One of its most popular side dishes is the baked sweet potato. It is oven-roasted until hot and tender, allowing the sugar in the potato to caramelize and infuse the interior flesh with a rich, sweet, maple-like flavor. It is then topped with butter and cinnamon sugar, making it almost more like a dessert than a side dish.

If reading that description made you crave this menu item at home, we've got you covered. It couldn't be easier to make a homemade copycat version of the LongHorn Steakhouse sweet potato. Start with a twice-baked sweet potato recipe. Before putting the potatoes in the oven, rub the exterior skin with a little bit of olive oil and then sprinkle some sea salt or Kosher salt on top.

While the potatoes are baking, make your cinnamon sugar. The ideal ratio for perfectly balanced cinnamon sugar is 2 tablespoons of cinnamon for every ½ cup of white sugar. Once the sweet potatoes are fork-tender, take them out of the oven and let them rest for a few minutes. Then cut them open and sprinkle them with your cinnamon sugar mixture. Top each with a pat of butter and a little bit more cinnamon sugar, and serve while hot.