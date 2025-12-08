How To Make LongHorn Steakhouse-Style Sweet Potatoes
LongHorn Steakhouse might be known for its juicy, flavorful cuts of meat, but some people secretly love some of the chain's restaurant's sides more than the main dishes. One of its most popular side dishes is the baked sweet potato. It is oven-roasted until hot and tender, allowing the sugar in the potato to caramelize and infuse the interior flesh with a rich, sweet, maple-like flavor. It is then topped with butter and cinnamon sugar, making it almost more like a dessert than a side dish.
If reading that description made you crave this menu item at home, we've got you covered. It couldn't be easier to make a homemade copycat version of the LongHorn Steakhouse sweet potato. Start with a twice-baked sweet potato recipe. Before putting the potatoes in the oven, rub the exterior skin with a little bit of olive oil and then sprinkle some sea salt or Kosher salt on top.
While the potatoes are baking, make your cinnamon sugar. The ideal ratio for perfectly balanced cinnamon sugar is 2 tablespoons of cinnamon for every ½ cup of white sugar. Once the sweet potatoes are fork-tender, take them out of the oven and let them rest for a few minutes. Then cut them open and sprinkle them with your cinnamon sugar mixture. Top each with a pat of butter and a little bit more cinnamon sugar, and serve while hot.
Ways to customize your twice-baked sweet potato
Of course, since you're at home and not at a restaurant, you can customize your sweet potato in any way you desire. Instead of using plain butter, make a simple compound butter in your food processor. Choose add-ins that pair well with the flavors in your sweet potato, such as brown sugar, maple syrup, pecans, cranberries or raisins, and Parmesan cheese. You can also make brown butter to mix into your cinnamon sugar, creating a sweet, nutty topping that elevates the complexity of the sweet potato's flavors.
Experiment with unexpected toppings to level up your baked sweet potato. While sour cream and chives are classic, you can find other options that better complement the sweet potato. Chopped bacon or ham can add a smoky flavor that balances the sweetness of the potato and cinnamon sugar. Greek yogurt or mascarpone can amp up the creaminess and add a boost of flavor and protein.
You can also balance the sweetness of the dish with other savory add-ins. Avocado, feta cheese, and red onion are the perfect combo for a creamy and tangy potato. A drizzle of spicy barbecue sauce or aioli will give your potato a pop of heat. Fresh herbs like rosemary, thyme, and parsley can add zest and color, while spices like smoked paprika and ginger can add depth. You might just end up creating a side dish that you like better than the original LongHorn Steakhouse version.