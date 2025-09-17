Make Texas Roadhouse-Style Loaded Sweet Potatoes With These Easy Shortcuts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Out of the many popular Texas Roadhouse menu items, one beloved side dish could double as dessert. Texas Roadhouse sits squarely among chain restaurants that serve the best loaded baked potatoes, and we're not the only ones who can't stop dreaming about its loaded sweet potatoes. Netizens are taking to the socials looking for ways to recreate the recipe at home so they can enjoy the creamy spuds without leaving the house. It's possible, as long as you have the right ingredients.

To replicate Texas Roadhouse's soft sweet potatoes topped with marshmallows, you'll need to head to the store with a strategic shopping list. In addition to sweet potatoes, you'll need mini marshmallows, honey cinnamon butter, and caramel sauce. If it sounds like you're going to make a dessert, you're not wrong. Instead of having to whip up butter and caramel sauce from scratch, key purchases can help you save time in the kitchen. Texas Roadhouse sells a honey cinnamon buttery spread at Walmart so you can get to swiping without having to measure out ingredients and make your own compound butter. "This tastes just like at the Texas Road House," wrote one fan. Plus, once this item is stocked in your kitchen, you can instantly upgrade dinner rolls and stacks of pancakes with a quick spoonful. For those with dietary restrictions, the whipped spread is free from gluten and dairy.