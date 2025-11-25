Some Diners Say This Steakhouse Chain Serves The Best Potatoes Au Gratin In The Country
A steak dinner can be a rare luxury nowadays, and one that requires some research to determine the best chain restaurant available. More than just value pricing on quality cuts of meat, what really rounds out a steak dinner is a satisfying side dish. Of the many chain steakhouse restaurants to choose from, there are several serving side dishes that rival the actual steak. However, the Smoked Gouda and Bacon Au Gratin Potatoes at Morton's The Steakhouse is the shining star steak accompaniment that keeps diners coming back for more.
While steak and potatoes are a pretty classic pairing, this offering reimagines the steakhouse side in a new and delightful way. Described on the Morton's menu as "sliced potatoes baked with smoked Gouda, bacon, and a creamy béchamel," the potato dish is clearly a few notches above typical. "This would be dinner alone!" exclaimed one Facebook user on a post about the potatoes as others chimed in to inquire about the recipe. Likewise, one user on Instagram called the cheesy side "so Gouda."
It's no wonder why Morton's The Steakhouse ranked highly on Tasting Table's rankings of the best steakhouse chains in the U.S. for both its steak offerings and irresistible sides. Starchy potatoes mixed with gooey Gouda cheese, rich béchamel sauce, and savory bacon amount to an incredible mouthfeel and a triumphant medley of fulfilling flavors. Whether you feel like treating yourself to a dinner at Morton's or whipping up a batch of these potatoes at home, a dish of superb potatoes au gratin is within your reach.
Why Morton's au gratin potatoes get all the love
Whether from a box mix or scratch-made, potatoes au gratin are fairly easy to make. The beauty of Morton's version is that the side takes a handful of simple ingredients and elevates them to new heights. On Yelp, diners call the side dish "rich, decadent, and absolutely delicious," while also mentioning that "the portion was huge (easily feeds four), and the creamy Gouda and smoky bacon made it hard to stop eating." If you're looking for value at a steakhouse, this dish alone is worth the potential for leftovers to stretch beyond just one steak dinner.
Other Yelpers call the popular potato dish "addictive," stating, "the Gouda potatoes au gratin was delectable and is a must try before you die because it may slay you with creamy, cheesy goodness with hints of bacon and garlic." With such glowing and enthusiastic reviews, it's clear Morton's might be worth a visit should you wish to satisfy the desire to go out for a steak dinner.
Alternatively, if you want to try your hand at a homemade version of Morton's steakhouse-style potatoes au gratin, start with a recipe for potatoes au gratin with Gruyere and make a few adjustments. Swap in Gouda for the Gruyere and add a portion of cooked bacon to the mix. Prepare a delectable béchamel using milk, butter, flour, salt, and a pinch of nutmeg. Between going out and staying in, one thing is clear: this is one steakhouse side that cannot be overlooked.