This Comforting Steakhouse Chain Soup Is Always Worth Ordering

"Oh boy, we're going to the steakhouse for dinner tonight! Can't wait to order...the soup?" said no one, ever. Actually, scratch that. A lot of foodies are saying this, apparently. Internet epicures are raving about Outback Steakhouse's baked potato soup.

Here at Tasting Table, we're longtime Outback fans. In our ranking of 13 popular U.S. steakhouse chains, Outback outranked cost-effective competitors Texas Roadhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse, and we included Outback's baked potato soup in our roundup of 14 chain restaurant soups that are actually worth ordering. Also, in our ranking of 21 popular Outback Steakhouse menu items, the loaded mashed potatoes (upon which the soup is based) neared the top of the ranks. As our taste-tester notes, "The green onions provide just the right amount of freshness, while the bacon offers a crispy addition to the otherwise ultra-creamy dish. This combo of ingredients is a pretty classic recipe, but we think Outback Steakhouse does it particularly well." Happily, the same praise applies to the chain's soupy spinoff of the classic steakhouse side dish.

Outback Steakhouse's baked potato soup totes an impressive average of 8.1 out of 10 on RateMyFood. Customer reviews applaud, "This is one of the Outback favorites. It's really good. One of the best potato soups you will find anywhere. I highly recommend it. It's like the soup form of a baked potato, very good."