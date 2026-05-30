6 Little-Known Facts About Aldi's Chocolates

We love Aldi because it's such a great grocery store to visit when you want affordable staples you eat every week. From prepared foods to frozen items, Aldi has you covered. But you may not realize that it's also an excellent place to pick up an affordable sweet treat when you don't want to spend too much money on popular candy bars. The chain grocery store stocks some seriously incredible chocolate infused with a wide variety of flavors. Whether you're more of a milk or a dark chocolate person, there's an excellent chance that you'll find a variety of chocolate you love at Aldi.

But since you're not likely to see a lot of name brands in the candy section of your local Aldi, you may not know enough about Aldi's chocolate selection to feel like you can make the tastiest choice. We've collected all the information you need about Aldi chocolates so you can pick a chocolate bar that tastes amazing and get a better sense of where Aldi's chocolate comes from in the first place. This 411 might make your chocolate cravings even more intense. These are the little-known facts about Aldi's chocolate you should know.