6 Little-Known Facts About Aldi's Chocolates
We love Aldi because it's such a great grocery store to visit when you want affordable staples you eat every week. From prepared foods to frozen items, Aldi has you covered. But you may not realize that it's also an excellent place to pick up an affordable sweet treat when you don't want to spend too much money on popular candy bars. The chain grocery store stocks some seriously incredible chocolate infused with a wide variety of flavors. Whether you're more of a milk or a dark chocolate person, there's an excellent chance that you'll find a variety of chocolate you love at Aldi.
But since you're not likely to see a lot of name brands in the candy section of your local Aldi, you may not know enough about Aldi's chocolate selection to feel like you can make the tastiest choice. We've collected all the information you need about Aldi chocolates so you can pick a chocolate bar that tastes amazing and get a better sense of where Aldi's chocolate comes from in the first place. This 411 might make your chocolate cravings even more intense. These are the little-known facts about Aldi's chocolate you should know.
Aldi's chocolates are made by European brands
It probably shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Aldi's chocolates mostly come from European brands — after all, Aldi is a German company. If you've spent much time in Aldi's candy section, then you've almost definitely encountered the Moser Roth brand there. The chain carries a large selection of Moser Roth chocolate bars, which also hail from Germany.
Other chocolate brands Aldi carries include Choceur, which is another European brand that sells Belgian-style chocolate to Aldi but operates out of Germany and Austria. Aldi also sells Schogetten, yet another German brand. We love that these chocolate companies offer something different from what you'll find at most American grocery stores. You get that signature European chocolate experience without paying premium prices. And if we're being honest, European chocolate often tastes way, way better than the most popular names in the American chocolate game.
There are a surprising number of chocolate options at Aldi, despite its limited selection
One of the reasons Aldi has been so successful is because it limits the number of items it sells at any one time. If you're a regular Aldi shopper, you've probably noticed that you won't find countless different ketchup brands or an unlimited number of salad dressings to choose from. Instead, you'll find one or a few versions of each product. Not only does this help Aldi keep its prices low, but it makes the shopping experience arguably much more streamlined.
It may be a surprise to discover, then, that there are many different types of chocolate to choose from at Aldi. At our local store, we found more than 20 different types of chocolate available online, ranging from basic flavors like milk chocolate to more interesting offerings like dark chili. You may not have a ton of options when it comes to most product categories at Aldi, but chocolate appears to be an exception.
Aldi aims for ethical chocolate production
The chocolate industry faces many ethical issues. Workers are often paid extremely poorly and are forced to live in poverty. Child labor is not uncommon. And various labor rights abuses abound, with some of the most well-known chocolate brands implicated. However, Aldi says that it's committed to sourcing its chocolate responsibly, with a goal of using 100% of products that come from Fairtrade certified sources.
If you're serious about seeking out more ethical chocolate products at Aldi, you may want to take a closer look at the chain's Choco Changer line. It's a collaboration with Tony's Open Chain, which is an arm of popular chocolate brand Tony's Chocolonely. The chocolate line is meant to work with farmer cooperatives in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire, where the cocoa is sourced.
It can be difficult to suss out which chocolate brands are truly ethical — and Fairtrade certification comes with its own issues — since "ethical" labels are often somewhat unclear and can be misleading. But if you're currently buying chocolate from brands like Mars and Cadbury, then Aldi's chocolate might be a step in the right direction.
Aldi once had to recall its chocolate bark
If you have food allergies, you know how carefully you have to look at product packaging to ensure that you're not consuming any known allergens. It's a big deal when products are improperly labeled, since it can lead to consumers unknowingly ingesting ingredients they may be allergic to. This is why Aldi had to recall some of its chocolate bark in December of 2025. Aldi's Choceur makes a Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark as well as a Cookie Butter Holiday Bark, and they ended up in each other's packaging. Therefore, neither of the products' packaging contained the correct allergen information.
Aldi recalled the products, but this oversight still leaves vulnerable people at risk. After all, there are likely people who didn't hear about the recall. If you have a serious food allergy and want to be as safe as possible, you might just want to skip the chocolate at Aldi. However, other chocolate brands have committed similar offenses with their food safety standards.
Aldi's Dubai chocolate is considerably cheaper than competitor brands
Dubai chocolate has become wildly popular across the world. Chocolate lovers crave the crunchy kadayıf that gives the chocolate its unique textural quality and creamy pistachio filling that makes for arguably the most decadent chocolate bar experience possible. But if you've purchased Dubai-style chocolate before, then you've probably realized that it can be quite pricey. Some higher-end versions of the treat can go for $20 to even $35 per bar, and we've purchased grocery store varieties for a whopping $15.
But Aldi can give you that signature Dubai chocolate flavor for considerably cheaper. The store's Picca Dubai Style chocolate bar is only $3.99, making it competitively priced with other similar products on the market. Reddit reviewers say it's a solid take on the viral chocolate bar, with some specifically complimenting its texture. This is an Aldi pick worth seeking out when you want to treat yourself to a Dubai chocolate bar without spending a significant chunk of your grocery budget doing so.
Aldi's chocolates tend to have more cocoa butter than American chocolate bars
One reason we love Aldi's chocolate bars? Because they actually taste like European chocolate. Although you might think the differences between American and European chocolate are minor, there are enough discrepancies to result in a different overall flavor and texture. Aldi chocolate reviewers found that the chocolates from the grocery chain had a slipperiness on the palate that they attributed to the chocolates' European origin. That slick mouthfeel comes from the fact that European chocolate generally contains more cocoa butter, which gives the chocolate a richer, more luscious texture.
That's not to say that European chocolate is better than its American counterpart. But since it's pretty easy to find American chocolate at any mainstream grocer, it's nice to have a different option for those who prefer a European-style chocolate bar from time to time. And if you've never tried European chocolate before? Then you should definitely give some of Aldi's chocolates a try — you might find a new favorite style of sweet treat.