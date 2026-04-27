4 Best Aldi Prepared Foods To Buy And 4 To Avoid

It feels like life is busier than ever. Thanks to rising costs for everything from food to utilities to health insurance, you're potentially working more than ever to pay for the necessities in your life. That's where you might turn to Aldi foods that cost $1 or less, or convenience foods that are already prepped to help you take a load off — which in turn allows you to quickly heat something up, nourish yourself and your family, without spending that extra (non-existent) time in the kitchen. To help you out, I selected a handful of prepared refrigerated foods I found at Aldi to test out whether they are worth purchasing — and those that aren't.

I'm recommending items that have a good balance of flavors, a pleasant texture, provide what was advertised, and, if I think it's something people would generally like. If it suffered from any major issues, it was deemed a skip. By the end of this list, you'll have at least a few Aldi items that you may want to add to your grocery list when you need a simple meal or snack. I ate everything as is, but you can always jazz things up to make them seem more homemade.