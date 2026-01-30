Aldi Park Street Deli Prepared Meats, Ranked

It may be stuffed with a different veggie, but it's still more of the same. After the whole kit and caboodle of slicing it and ensuring it didn't go into the microwave without its paper towel sheath, the artichoke-stuffed chicken was just as disappointing as the broccoli-filled version.

It fools you at the start with its spinach and artichoke dip aroma. And by itself, the veggie mixture does have a taste that's reminiscent of the beloved appetizer. The dark green spinach leaves are more noticeable to the eye, but it's the sweet and earthy taste of artichoke that hits your palate. It's joined by light hints of garlic and mostly the taste of milky mozzarella (not Parmesan at all). It's still not enough to cover the imperfections of the chicken, though. I'm simply not a fan.

I turned my nose up once again at the poultry's discoloration, and the paprika and other spices appear to be haphazardly applied, so they only cover small areas of the sizable chicken breast. It didn't have great natural flavor, and moisture is another separate problem. I tried to give Aldi the benefit of the doubt and assumed this may be related to the microwave process and not the quality of the chicken itself. But either way, I don't think I will be buying either container of Park Street Deli stuffed chicken again.