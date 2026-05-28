These 14 Black-Owned Atlanta Restaurants Are Must-Visits In 2026

Locals and regular visitors to Atlanta know that there is certainly no shortage of outstanding restaurants — so many that it can be a little overwhelming to choose which ones to visit. Atlanta has a bustling brunch scene, you can find places offering bagels that are as good as anything that's being sold in New York City, and it's the source of plenty of contributions to the nation's foodie landscape. Did you know you can thank Atlanta for the creation of lemon pepper wings? You do now!

Atlanta's incredible food scene means there are many incredible, independently owned spots. We'd like to spotlight some of them — specifically, some of the city's best Black-owned restaurants that are so good, it's worth building an entire trip around them.

Interesting fact: The restaurant industry is one of the most diverse in the U.S., with nearly half of businesses being minority- or women-owned –that's according to a 2026 survey from the National Restaurant Association. There are a lot of great choices, and since we can't spotlight them all, we had to make tough calls. In order to make our list, we looked for the places that have earned awards and accolades from organizations like the James Beard Foundation and the Michelin Guide, along with national media attention, great customer feedback, and buzzy local press. In order to make sure there's something here for everyone, we made sure to choose different types of restaurants, from fine dining to sandwich shops. Heading to Atlanta in 2026? Here's where to go.