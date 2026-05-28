These 14 Black-Owned Atlanta Restaurants Are Must-Visits In 2026
Locals and regular visitors to Atlanta know that there is certainly no shortage of outstanding restaurants — so many that it can be a little overwhelming to choose which ones to visit. Atlanta has a bustling brunch scene, you can find places offering bagels that are as good as anything that's being sold in New York City, and it's the source of plenty of contributions to the nation's foodie landscape. Did you know you can thank Atlanta for the creation of lemon pepper wings? You do now!
Atlanta's incredible food scene means there are many incredible, independently owned spots. We'd like to spotlight some of them — specifically, some of the city's best Black-owned restaurants that are so good, it's worth building an entire trip around them.
Interesting fact: The restaurant industry is one of the most diverse in the U.S., with nearly half of businesses being minority- or women-owned –that's according to a 2026 survey from the National Restaurant Association. There are a lot of great choices, and since we can't spotlight them all, we had to make tough calls. In order to make our list, we looked for the places that have earned awards and accolades from organizations like the James Beard Foundation and the Michelin Guide, along with national media attention, great customer feedback, and buzzy local press. In order to make sure there's something here for everyone, we made sure to choose different types of restaurants, from fine dining to sandwich shops. Heading to Atlanta in 2026? Here's where to go.
Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours
Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours prides itself on a chef-driven menu that takes soul food classics and gives them a reimagining — and it's earned this place a ton of national press coverage as well as a shout-out in the Michelin Guide. Think moonshine mussels, Nashville hot catfish sliders, and buttermilk-fried lobster tail and waffles, and that's just the start. At the helm is the award-winning author, television host, activist, and chef Deborah VanTrece, alongside James Beard-recognized beverage director Kursten Berry.
The result of the partnership is a meal that gets not only industry attention, but rave reviews from customers who say that it's perfection from start to finish. The pot roast and coconut curry mushrooms with shrimp are standouts, and dessert is delish, too — especially the midnight cake. Cocktails are taken seriously to be the perfect accompaniment, and the ambiance is Southern hospitality at its finest.
(404) 350-5500
1133 Huff Rd NW #D, Atlanta, GA 30318
Southern National
Southern National came on the scene in 2016, and looking through photos of its dishes is something akin to flipping through a book of some of the most delicious-looking artwork ever created. A menu rooted in Southern fare and given an internationally inspired twist has earned this spot accolades that include a James Beard semifinalist spot in 2024 and plenty of buzzy press. The menu is the work of chef Duane Nutter, and it's a carefully curated balance between tradition and ultra-modern inspiration. Just as thoughtfully designed are the cocktail programs and the restaurant space itself. It's a place where you can go, meet friends, hang out at the bar, and count on an incredible experience.
Standout dishes include boiled peanut hummus with johnny cakes, and the cornbread is a must, too. Seafood is a star of the show, from the mussels with collards to the deliciously flavorful redfish and crave-worthy oysters.
(404) 907-4245
72 Georgia Ave, Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30312
The Busy Bee Cafe
It's impossible to list all the awards and accolades that have been bestowed on The Busy Bee Cafe, but some highlights include being named one of America's Classics by the James Beard Foundation, being inducted into the Atlanta Hospitality Hall of Fame, and getting a mention in the Michelin Guide. You'll hear it called one of the Georgia restaurants serving soul food that tastes just like Grandma's, but it's about much more than food. It's an absolute icon of a spot, and it's one of the restaurants that played a part in the U.S. Civil Rights Movement.
It's been around since 1947 and in the hands of the same family since 1983. Current owner Tracy Gates has made a commitment to honor the decades of traditions begun by founder Lucy Jackson, but that doesn't mean there's nothing new going on. In 2026, it was announced that it was expanding into a new location in Centennial Yards, and as for the food, well, it's still top-tier. Fried chicken has won devoted fans, daily specials are a guaranteed win, and those in the know say you have to save room for scratch-made desserts like sweet potato pie and peach cobbler.
(404) 525-9212
810 Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Hippin' Hops Brewpub and Oyster Bar
For anyone looking for a place with house-brewed craft beer on tap, oysters that some describe as "life-changing," and a super-fun, casual vibe with music, games, and cafeteria-style tables that make it perfect for making new friends, look no further than Hippin' Hops. This place made history as the city's first Black-owned brewery when it came on the scene in 2020, and since then, it's gotten plenty of attention from fans who love everything from the chill atmosphere to the seafood-forward menu.
It's no ordinary menu, either, and while you'll find things like shrimp and catfish po'boys, there's also catfish burgers and plenty of platters starring oysters, crawfish, and shrimp. Crawfish egg rolls are a hit, and sampler platters are the perfect way to try a little bit of a lot of things, and did we mention the beer slushies? Seriously, what's better on a hot summer afternoon in Atlanta?
(678) 713-2739
1308 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Oreatha's at the Point
Oreatha's at the Point is the second restaurant by chef Deborah VanTrece that we're talking about here, and this one's meant to make customers feel like they're heading over to a treasured friend's for dinner ... if, that is, that friend happened to be a Michelin Guide- and James Beard-recognized chef with a sleek and chic home that also includes a stellar cocktail program. Warmth and hospitality come together for guests to enjoy over a meal bound to be as comforting as it is impressive.
A glance at the menu reveals a thoughtful mix of traditional Southern ingredients with a twist. Dishes lean along the lines of oxtail lasagna, Thai-seasoned catfish and grits, and blood orange key lime pie. It's the perfect place for a classy brunch or anniversary dinner, serving up a friendly welcome alongside internationally inspired plates. Salmon empanadas are a must, and so is the chocolate croissant bread pudding.
(404) 228-4852
2287 Cascade Rd, Atlanta, GA 30311
Breakfast at Barney's
Breakfast at Barney's has been one of the go-to places for brunch in Atlanta for years, and if you're the type that thinks breakfast is perfect for any meal of the day, this is your spot. An all-day breakfast menu features favorites like the waffles-and-wings Yard Bird and 24-karat gold pancakes. If you're thinking this sounds like a fancy place, that's just the start. There's also a Mansa Musa Tower, which comes with not only those gold pancakes but lobster and Champagne, too, and — at the time of this writing — sets you back a cool grand.
The idea was a place where comfort foods meet chic and creative decadence, and it's all rooted in owner Barney Lee Berry Jr.'s childhood memories of Sunday morning breakfasts at his grandmother's. The result is the kind of restaurant where you don't go for a meal, but for an experience. Although it can be difficult to choose from an array of delicious-sounding dishes, take it from customers: Salmon croquettes, shrimp and grits, and the chicken and waffles all come highly recommended.
(404) 549-6042
349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Paschal's
Calling Paschal's an icon is still kind of putting things lightly. Not only is it still a must-visit in 2026, but it's been a must for decades. It's the kind of restaurant that becomes a part of the city's history and cultural landscape. You'll hear it mentioned as one of the best fried chicken restaurants in the country and today, it's still serving the same fried chicken that made it to the tables way back in 1947. That fried chicken was also there during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, too, when Paschal's was a go-to meeting place for organizers and leaders.
And yes, the fried chicken still has a ton of fans who say that it's not an exaggeration to say that this is a legendary meal. Decades of experience — and a secret recipe — make fried chicken that's ultra-crispy, perfectly juicy on the inside, and seasoned in a way that might just change your mind on how good it can truly be. Other dishes are just as impressive, including the Brussels sprouts and desserts like the peach cobbler.
(404) 835-0833
180 Northside Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30313
Roc South Cuisine
You'll have to head to the suburb of Brookhaven to visit Roc South Cuisine, and it's absolutely worth it for a table at the restaurant that's lauded for some of the best soul food, fried chicken, and egg rolls in the area. The concept behind the menu here is to take traditional Southern dishes and give them an upscale reimagining, while keeping the down-home, welcoming, comfort-food feel.
If there's any Southern classic you're on the fence about, this is the place that's serving an interpretation that will change your mind. The red snapper sandwich is described as perfection on a plate no matter how you order it, and the mac and cheese is celebrated as a must. Wrap everything up in a chic-yet-comfortable spot with outdoor seating, attentive and friendly staff, and outstanding cocktails. It's easy to see why customers become regulars.
(404) 481-5915
3009 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA 30329
One Flew South
Who would have thought you could head to a U.S. airport to find a restaurant that has James Beard cred? That's One Flew South, which opened in 2009 and took over not another restaurant spot, but a vacant ticket counter. The powers that be decided the focus was going to be on the finest Southern cuisine and hospitality that the city had to offer, and it's safe to say that it delivered in a big way. The busy spot earned not one but two James Beard nominations for service in 2014 and 2015, which makes it one of the world's most unique airport restaurants.
It's still getting rave reviews for welcoming service and a super friendly staff, and honestly, isn't that precisely what you need when you're traveling? The food is just as good, with everything from the burgers to the sushi rolls getting tons of love. The only downside is that things tend to sell out quickly, so plan accordingly.
(404) 209-8209
6000 N Terminal Parkway, Concourse E, Atlanta, GA 30320
Pit Boss BBQ
There are a ton of great barbecue places across Atlanta, and it's almost guaranteed that Pit Boss BBQ will get a mention in any round-up. You'll hear it getting a shout-out not only for being serious about all the big barbecue favorites, but also for outstanding wings and a tendency to turn customers into regulars.
This place has arguably soared from a best-kept secret into the national spotlight. It opened back in 2008 as a family-owned spot with a focus on delicious food and community involvement, and these days, there's probably going to be a line. It moves fast, though, and it's worth the wait for generous portions of perfectly smoked meats.
In addition to the rave-worthy smoked wings, the brisket — and the brisket sandwich — is a clear fan favorite. It's so popular that they might just run out, but there's really no way to go wrong. The spare ribs are also a hit with customers who note that their first impression of this place hits immediately: It's surrounded by the sort of smoky meat scents that let you know you're in for something special.
(404) 768-0036
800 Doug Davis Dr, Hapeville, GA 30354
Humble Mumble
Sandwiches look simple, but that's kind of deceptive. Even celebrity chefs have given their pro tips on how to level up your sandwich game, and it's not easy to build a sandwich that has perfectly balanced ingredients in each and every bite. That brings us to Humble Mumble, the Atlanta stop that chef Justin Dixon took from a pop-up concept to a sandwich shop that's often name-dropped as one of the city's best.
And there's a lot going into serving these outstanding sandwiches, starting with making meats, sauces, and pickles in-house. It makes sense that the menu is small but mighty, and the fact that there's also a focus on local and seasonal ingredients mean that there's going to be limited, special additions making appearances throughout the year. Pick up the ultra-thick chicken salad sandwich — don't skip the house-made chips — or what some call the best Italian sub around, and you'll see why some say that sandwiches here need to be experienced to be believed.
756 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30308
Local Green Atlanta
Every so often, we come across a concept that we really would love to see go national in a big way, and that's Local Green Atlanta. It's in the city's Vine City neighborhood, and when it opened, there was a huge problem: Vine City was a food desert, which is defined as an area where residents have such limited access to nutritious food options that it manifests in a higher risk of things like vitamin deficiencies and heart disease. Local Green ran as a food truck before finding a permanent location in 2019. The idea was to bring affordable, fresh food into an area that was in dire need of more options.
What happened was pretty incredible, and it's a menu full of seafood and vegan options that you don't have to be pescatarian or vegan to thoroughly enjoy. Barbecue jackfruit bowls and sandwiches are a delicious win with anyone who give them a try, cauliflower tacos come highly recommended, and if you're intrigued by the idea of a salmon Philly wrap, it's just as good as you think it might be.
(404) 549-9364
19 Joseph E Lowery Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Virgil's Gullah Kitchen & Bar
Virgil's Gullah Kitchen & Bar has a few locations. Head to West Midtown, the suburb of Conyers, or the Atlanta-adjacent College Park to find a restaurant that's not only dedicated to serving some of the best Gullah Geechee dishes around, but to having a super-fun time doing it. The story behind this place is pretty incredible: Owners Juan (a specialist in project management) and Gregory "Gee" Smalls (an IT professional) couldn't find any bank or investor that was willing to give them the financial backing they needed, so they relied on creative money-raising strategies like borrowing from a friend and maxing out credit cards.
College Park was the first location, and since it opened in 2019, it's added the other two locations. It's the perfect example of how doing what you love makes the passion shine through in a way that's simply extraordinary, with customers giving glowing reviews to dishes like Geechee pasta, fried catfish and clams, and deviled crab eggs. Anything involving shrimp is going to be a win, and sides like the collard greens and yams are legit.
Multiple locations
Apt 4B
The vibe of this ultra-sleek spot is right in the name. Imagine having a friend that isn't just super cool, but has an apartment that looks like it was plucked off the set of a big-budget Hollywood blockbuster and just happens to have an effortlessly cool hobby that's resulted in the largest collection of vinyl in the city. That's what you'll find here, and yes, that bit about the record collection is real. There's more than 10,000 LPs providing the soundtrack at this trendy restaurant, and as for the menu, think seafood, steaks, and Caribbean classics like curried goat, braised oxtail, and coconut curry veg.
While it's just as pricey as it is trendy, those who go say it's the perfect place for an extra-special night out — partially because the food is absolutely incredible and the atmosphere is just as stellar. Oxtail hummus comes highly recommended along with the curried goat. The jerk chicken and the cocktail menu is worth a peruse, too.
(404) 709-2906
2293 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30309
Methodology
With so many great, Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta, it was difficult to choose the best. To do so, we started with awards and recognition from organizations like the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation, but in order to get a feel for the widespread opinion of these places, we also took into account customer reviews from sites like Google. We looked at press mentions, news spots, and features, and finally, the restaurants themselves.
In order to make it onto our list, we wanted to see places with a commitment to local sourcing and making as much in-house as possible. We also wanted to suggest a range of different types of restaurants, so we chose ones that were focused on giving back to the community, preserving the city's history and culture, and taking as much pride in a welcoming atmosphere and friendly service as in outstanding food.