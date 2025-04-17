The US Airport That Boasts A Restaurant With James Beard Cred

In addition to soups, salads, burgers, and tacos, a deviled egg experience delivers a tray of components including smoked salt, cracked black pepper, bacon jam, and your choice of tuna, poke, or roe to assemble. Collard greens ramen is made with peppered pork belly, and orders of tuna jerky and shishito peppers can fill out a table nicely. Breakfast bento boxes are piled with eggs, pepper bacon, rosemary potatoes, and the restaurant's version of a BLT serves up bacon, pickled green tomatoes, lettuce, curry mayo, fried eggs, and rosemary potatoes to hungry travelers.

For those who can't quite make up their mind, an order of "Surprise Me" puts decisions into the hands of the One Flew South team as bartenders pour wine or cocktails to complement sushi and an entrée. Similarly, omakase boxes allow the sushi chef to choose the dishes, and a chilled, canned sake is carried to your table. Cocktails include old fashioneds made with small-batch Uncle Nearest 1884 and brown sugar cubes, and Smoke Signals concocted with mezcal, Avion Reposado, Ancho Reyes, bitters, and agave syrup can keep palates quenched until boarding begins.

Apart from some of the best Southern restaurants in Atlanta, you can also taste some of One Flew South's offerings without having to visit the airport. Southern-inspired dishes are also plated and served at a second location situated on Atlanta's Beltline. After visiting One Flew South once, however, you may start to look forward to your next mandated business trip.