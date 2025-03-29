12 Celebrity Chef Tips To Level Up Your Sandwich Game

If sandwiches are your go-to daily lunchtime meal, you probably think you've got your recipe down. Perhaps you've been repeating the same old deli meat and cheese combo for months or even years, thinking that's as far as your sandwich game will stretch. However, the humble sandwich offers far more opportunity for creativity than that, and there's always room to give your lunch an upgrade. In fact, even celebrity chefs are raving about the wonders of sandwich-making. Many have shared their expertise on what can take a simple sarnie from basic to outstanding, and their advice is pretty eye-opening.

Sure — a sandwich is just bread and fillings, but there are countless techniques and ingredient combinations to experiment with here, as highlighted by some of our favorite celebrity chefs. Some swear by a certain variety of bread, a specific add-in, or an essential cooking method. If you want to know how Gordon Ramsay makes a grilled cheese taste extra special, learn Julia Child's hack for elevating a classic tuna salad sandwich, or Ina Garten's top tip for an epic BLT read on. It's time to explore some game-changing, chef-recommend ideas that are guaranteed to result in a top-tier sandwich.