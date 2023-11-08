Tom Colicchio's Sauce Tip To Balance Sandwiches With Heavy Ingredients

Tom Colicchio knows a thing or two about sandwiches. Years before he gained fame as a judge on Bravo-TV's hit show, "Top Chef," the award-winning chef, author, and television personality was turning heads with his simple approach to the art of sandwich-making. It's a philosophy that has served him well. Two years after opening his first restaurant, New York City's Craft, in 2001, Colicchio partnered with Chef Sisha Ortuzar, to open Wichcraft. Colicchio and Ortuzar grew the widely acclaimed sandwich-centric eatery to 15 locations before shuttering the business in 2022 — a casualty of the global pandemic that rooted the restaurant industry. During its heyday, Colicchio shared a few of his signature sandwich-making tips with Delish: "Think of balancing flavors. If all the ingredients you are using are rich or heavy, consider using a little vinegar or some spicy peppers as a flavor accent."

It's a philosophy Colicchio has long embraced. Consider this take on a simple grilled cheese sandwich. The creation Colicchio demonstrated on "The Today Show" in 2007 is an updated version of an age-old classic. Colicchio upped the ante by bringing in the earthy flavors of rye bread and the umami tones of warm caramelized onions to balance the rich character of the cheese. He spread the onions between two layers of cheese and then popped the stack into a panini press. About that stack? The placement of the caramelized onions between the cheese was by no means random. This brings us to another Colicchio caveat on the art of sandwich-making: architectural integrity.