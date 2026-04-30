As An Atlanta Native, This Is My Favorite Spot For Bagels In The City

While living in Athens, Georgia, I worked the line at a bagel shop under New Yorker Chip Clarke, who was the owner and chef. During my time at Ideal Bagel, he taught me everything from how to quick-pickle red onion for lox to how to safely cut open bagels and load them with a hearty swath of cream cheese. He knew exactly what a bagel should be: chewy on the outside and soft with a structured crumb on the inside. It was through that lens that I learned to love (and judge) bagels wherever I went. So, when I moved back to Atlanta, and my bagel cravings came calling, I stumbled across Emerald City Bagels.

Apart from a preliminary evaluation of the shop's online presence, the menu told me everything I needed to know. I'd been taught that sweet mix-ins have no place in New York bagels — with the rare exception of cinnamon raisin, perhaps. So, Emerald City's lineup of almost all savory or plain bagels alongside classic cream cheese flavors let me know this would be the real deal.

After only a quick glance at the all-too-familiar setup behind the case of schmears, and a few close-up photos of bagels with a chewy sheen and blistered skin under their toppings and seasonings, I knew Emerald City would be my best bet for a deliciously authentic bite. The look of the bagels laden with cream cheese, lox with pickled onions and capers, and even halved bagel sandwiches, instantly took me back to my bagel shop days, perched on a milk carton, trying different bagel and topping combinations during my break. And if you've never tried a sliced Honeycrisp apple with a slice of sharp cheddar toasted on top of a pumpernickel bagel, you should.