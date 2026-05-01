13 Unique Airport Restaurants From Around The World Worth Your Layover Time
There's not much that the majority of the people in today's world can agree on, but we'll go out on a limb and say that we're definitely not alone when we say airports are the worst. It's a flip of the coin whether you're going to be running for your connecting flight in a panic or waiting hours on end in a place where time actually has no meaning. Everyone's feeling a little grubby, recycled air means you're going to get some sort of sick, and let's not forget the soul-crushing Generic City Skyline (™) views and that Generic Airport Smell (™). And the food?
Even frequent travelers can hate airport experiences, and Anthony Bourdain himself once said that U.S. airport food is usually pretty terrible. Not only is most airport food awful, but it's expensive, too. Where else are you going to go, after all? If you're stuck in an airport for 12 hours, no amount of granola bars stashed in your carry-on will cut it, and you'll pay a premium for sub-par food.
The good news is that some places have caught on to the fact that traveling through doesn't have to be something straight out of Dante's "Inferno." There are a number of truly outstanding airport restaurants that you just might want to purposely schedule a layover for. We headed out to find some of the coolest airport restaurants in the world, and we're talking about on-site breweries, Michelin-recommended hotspots, and Wagyu beef. Who would have thought?
Mountain Hub Gourmet (Munich, Germany)
If you're thinking that our featured image looks like it comes from the fanciest of Michelin-starred restaurants, you would be correct. This one just happens to be in the Hilton Munich Airport hotel, which is actually located between Terminals 1 and 2 at this German airport. Mountain Hub Gourmet has earned a one-star rating from the Michelin Guide as one of a number of awards and accolades. It opened in 2021, lauded for a focus on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients and a multi-course menu with carefully curated wine pairings. At the time of this writing, the wine list is over 40 pages long, and it includes wines from all over the world.
As the menu is seasonal, it does change regularly, but you'll hear it celebrated for offering regional delights like traditional Bavarian meats and smoked salmon. A wonderfully welcoming staff will answer any and all questions you might have, and the wine pairings are a must-try that will elevate the entire meal into something extraordinary.
Dishes like lamb shank, beet salad, and pork belly all get shout-outs in reviews as being outstanding, and it's also appreciated that the kitchen can accommodate special requests — such as pescatarian and vegetarian dishes. It's also noted that each one of those dishes is a work of art.
mountainhub.de/gourmet-restaurant
+49 89 9782 4500
Hilton Munich Airport, Terminalstraße Mitte 20, 85356 Munich, Germany
McDonald's Sky Kitchen (Sydney, Australia)
Seeing a McDonald's in an airport isn't surprising, but the one in Australia's Sydney Airport makes a lot of appearances on social media as one of the coolest around. You'll see the iconic Golden Arches from a good, long way away, and what you're looking at is the kitchen, which appears to float above the counter and ordering kiosks. It's through this giant, clear yellow glass kitchen where you can watch employees cooking and bagging orders.
As for how they get down to the ground, that's courtesy of a neat conveyor belt system. Employees at the top attach the completed bags, which then make their way down to the lower level in a way that would make Willy Wonka proud. It's the result of a collaboration between McDonald's and Landini Associates, and it's gotten a ton of buzzy press for being an absolutely unforgettable McDonald's. Also unforgettable? The McOz, a unique, Australia-only burger that comes topped with beetroot.
sydneyairport.com.au/eat/mc-donalds-gate24
+61 2 8362 6500
Sydney Airport, 1 Departure Plz, T1 International (near Gate 24), Mascot NSW 2020, Australia
Enrique Tomás (Madrid, Spain)
Ibérico is the prized Spanish pork that rivals Wagyu in terms of quality, demand, and status as a gourmet meat. Of all the ham that comes out of Spain, only about 7% qualifies for the Ibérico designation: Not only is there a long and extensive process behind Ibérico, but it includes everything from properly bred and raised pigs to an aging process helped along by Spain's climate. When it's finally ready to be served, it's entrusted to the hands of master carvers who slice millimeter-thick pieces that allow diners to savor the slightly different flavors found in each piece.
That definitely doesn't sound like anything you'd find at an airport, but visit Enrique Tomás at the Aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, and that's precisely what you'll find. The company prides itself on more than four decades of experience selecting and selling the finest Ibérico ham, and there are a few locations at the airport in Terminals 2 and 4.
Stop by the cafe, sample some of the finest Ibérico hams, and chat with friendly staff who are more than happy to help you choose what to take home with you. It's the kind of meal that customers describe as truly unforgettable, with ham sandwiches and a cheese selection worth returning for.
aena.es/en/madrid-barajas-adolfo-suarez/airport-services/shops-and-restaurants/enrique-tomas-experience
+34 91 321 1000
Aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Av de la Hispanidad, s/n, 28042 Madrid, Spain, Multiple locations
One Flew South (Atlanta, Georgia)
Airports generally aren't known for a welcoming atmosphere and friendly vibe, which makes One Flew South that much more of a standout. Not only is it an airport restaurant that boasts some James Beard cred, but it was also nominated for the foundation's outstanding service award twice. Interestingly, One Flew South started as an airport restaurant back in 2009, and it was so successful that it later opened another location on Atlanta's BeltLine.
The OG at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport is still celebrated for serving some of the best sushi around, with everything from the spicy tuna and kamikaze to Serrano pepper sushi rolls getting rave reviews from customers. The breakfast menu absolutely shines, too, with diners appreciating everything from bright and colorful avocado toast that's as delicious as it looks to little details like specialty salts. Some go out of their way to note that they felt that James Beard-worthy hospitality when their food allergies were taken very, very seriously. And if you're looking for a cocktail to make the airport experience a little more bearable, try the lemon drop martini.
(404) 209-8209
Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, 6000 N Terminal Pkwy, Concourse E, Atlanta, GA 30320
Tortas Frontera (Chicago, Illinois)
Rick Bayless is one of those extraordinary people who seems to have more hours in the day than the rest of us. A James Beard award-winning chef, philanthropist, television host, author, and the culinary mastermind behind multiple restaurants, Bayless is also the chef behind what you'll often hear called one of the best airport restaurants in the country: Tortas Frontera. There are three locations in Chicago's O'Hare Airport — in Terminals 1, 3, and 5 — where you'll find a restaurant that's run on principles of locally sourced ingredients and attention to details, as can be seen in the ultra-fresh, scratch-made guacamole.
That guacamole gets a lot of love from customers who are passing through O'Hare, and if you've ever gotten an airport meal, paid a small fortune for it, and then found yourself wondering where the rest of it is, this is the place for you. Generously portioned sandwiches fill you up right, and whether you opt for the fan-favorite Cuban, chicken Milanesa (with cabbage, jalapeños, Cotija, and an avocado and tomatillo salsa), or a salad and a margarita, it's the kind of meal that even non-airport restaurants should aspire to.
O'Hare International Airport, 10000 W O'Hare Ave, Chicago, IL 60666, Multiple locations
Gordon Ramsay's Plane Food (London, England)
Gordon Ramsay has a massive restaurant empire that includes nine chains, and it also includes Gordon Ramsay Plane Food Market at London's Heathrow Airport. It's a little unique as far as the celebrity chef's restaurants go, as it's advertised as having a bit of everything on the menu — including some of Ramsay's trademark dishes from across his chains. There's everything from the Idiot Sandwich (which is made with BBQ brisket and not, as you might expect, the hopes and dreams of a hapless apprentice chef), fish and chips (from Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips), and an assortment of pastas, pizzas, sushi, and more.
Ramsay has had a spot in Heathrow since 2008, but it's only since a massive redesign in late 2025 that dishes from across Ramsay's empire have been folded into the menu here. It's gotten a ton of love for pulling off a wide variety of foods and doing it all really well, although we can see how it would present a problem: What should you get?
If you're there at 8 a.m. craving fish and chips, a rich and delectable order of eggs Benedict, tasty avocado toast, or delicious fried chicken, this is your spot. Unique options like a spicy vegan pizza or tofu bao are also standouts.
heathrow.com/at-the-airport/restaurants-a-z/gordon-ramsay-plane-food
+44 20 8897 4545
Western Perimeter Rd, Heathrow Airport, Terminal 5 (Upstairs), London TW6 2GA, United Kingdom
Airbrӓu (Munich, Germany)
Since 1999, those passing through the Munich Airport have been able to kick back and relax in the outstanding Airbräu, an on-site brewery with an associated beer garden, restaurant, performance space, and old-school, 19th-century dining snug. It's perhaps predictably popular: Between opening and 2020, more than 10 million liters of beer were brewed and served, all in accordance with the centuries-old German purity laws that have long helped ensure that some of the best beer in the world is coming out of this country. The brewery is serving its own unique brews, and frequent travelers will find that what's on offer varies by the season.
There's no shortage of food being served here, too, with an eye toward tradition. Expect sausages and spaetzle, Bavarian cheeses, fresh-caught fish, pretzels, meatloaf, and — for some reason — there's also a Last Meal: It's a glass of water, a slice of bread, and a cigarette. Ominous for an airport? We thought so.
The food and beer here is so incredible that travelers recommend that you take the time to stop even if Munich is your final destination, and all you really want to do is get the heck out of airports. Head to the beer garden, get a flight to try a variety of delicious options, and don't skip the pork knuckle.
munich-airport.com/airbraeu/en
+49 89 9759 3111
Munich Airport, Terminalstraße Mitte 18, Munich Airport Center (Ebene 03), 85356 Munich, Germany
Caviar House & Prunier Seafood Bar (London, England)
There are a couple of options if you're flying to or through London, and whether you're heading to Heathrow Airport or Gatwick Airport, there will be a Caviar House & Prunier Seafood Bar. You'll find it in Terminal 5 in Heathrow and in Gatwick's South Terminal. And as the name suggests, you'll be able to sample some caviar while you sip some bubbly, and maybe — just maybe — you'll find a state of nirvana that allows you to forget about the hassles of travel for just a little bit.
Frequent travelers laud founder Peter Rebeiz for creating a shining example of what airport food can and should be, and for years, folks have been celebrating the fact that they can find a little moment of calm in a caviar house serving outstanding salmon, champagne, and oysters. If you're feeling a little overwhelmed and just want someone to make recommendations, the staff will do that. Is it pricey? Sure, but that's not entirely unexpected for an airport restaurant, much less one serving caviar. Should you treat yourself? Also, yes.
Multiple locations
Roger's Fish Co. (Boston, Massachusetts)
Roger's Fish Co. occupies a pretty unassuming-looking spot that gives off classic seafood-shack vibes, but it was big news when it opened at Boston's Logan Airport in March 2026. It's the fast-casual concept that's helmed by Roger Berkowitz, and it's a bit of an understatement to say that he's a big deal in the seafood industry. He's the one who grew Legal Sea Foods into a powerhouse before selling it, and he's also a James Beard award winner, the head of the Massachusetts Seafood Collaborative, and a member of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee.
There's a lot of great spots for chowder around Boston, but now you can sample some stellar chowder without leaving the airport. Roger's Fish Co. prides itself on its double clam chowder in particular, which is filled sky-high with fresh clams and said to be a deliberate departure — and upgrade — from the nationally acclaimed Legal Sea Foods chowder that came before it. In addition to the flagship chowder, travelers can opt for a fried fish sandwich, lobster roll, crab cakes, lobster bisque, or plates that have a carefully curated variety of New England's best seafood.
rogersfishco.com/pages/rogers-fish-co-logan-airport
(866) 764-3726
Boston Logan International Airport, 18 Airport Rd, Terminal A Departures, Boston, MA 02128
Cigar City Brewing (Tampa, Florida)
Cigar City Brewing originally set up shop in Tampa International Airport in 2013, but it got a massive overhaul and update in 2018. At the time, it was lauded as the only airport brewpub on the continent, and if you're wondering about the name, it's a neat nod to the fact that Tampa has long been home to both breweries and cigar factories.
What's on tap can vary, and travelers will find airport-only exclusives being brewed and served here. That's in addition to a pub-centric menu that's also noteworthy for some vegan and vegetarian options that get rave reviews. The Cuban sandwiches here are delicious, and if there's an IPA on offer, don't skip it. Staff will have spot-on recommendations, and if you gravitate more toward cocktails than beer, there are some seriously fun and funky mojitos to be found here, too.
tampaairport.com/explore/dine/cigar-city-brewing-airside-c
(813) 870-8700
Tampa International Airport, 4100 George J. Bean Pkwy, Airside C (near Gate C43), Tampa, FL 33607
Wa-En Wagyu Yakiniku (Singapore)
It's no secret that airport restaurants are expensive, so you might as well go big before you go home, right? Wagyu beef has a reputation as being expensive as well as exclusive, and if you happen to be passing through Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport, you can indulge in some imported A4 and A5 Wagyu and the stellar beef dishes that got the restaurant's original Hong Kong location Michelin Guide recognition. An eye toward minimalism puts the spotlight firmly on the delicacies that make it to the plate, and if you've ever thought that Wagyu sushi should definitely be a thing, we have really good news: It's here, and it's outstanding.
The Wagyu here takes center stage, and visitors report being treated not only to a Michelin-worthy meal, but service that includes a thorough, in-depth explanation of the menu. Slices of Wagyu are melt-in-your-mouth luxurious, and while the price tag might give you pause, it's worth it for not just the Wagyu, but for the delectable oysters, tiger prawns, and stellar service.
+65 6246 7488
Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Blvd, #01-224, Singapore 819666
Cask & Larder (Orlando, Florida)
Head to Winter Park, Florida, and you'll find one of the best brunch spots in the U.S. That's The Ravenous Pig, the restaurant that's gotten a Bib Gourmand designation from the Michelin Guide, plus multiple James Beard nominations for chefs James and Julie Petrakis. Anyone just passing through Orlando International Airport can experience some real-deal Southern hospitality from these very same award-winning restaurateurs with a stop at Cask & Larder, a restaurant designed with the goal of trading that ultra-harsh, inevitably uncomfortable airport experience for something much more friendly and welcoming.
Head to Cask & Larder for fan-favorite burgers (don't skip the bacon jam), delightful pork belly tacos, and fried avocado wedges. Order a flight of beers from the restaurant's own brewmaster, as you're going to want to sample the craft beers on offer, and then pop over to the Marketplace to get some goodies to take with you.
(407) 204-3296
Orlando International Airport, 9202 Jeff Fuqua Blvd, Terminal A (Airside, near Gates 120-129), Orlando, FL 32827
Hung's Delicacies (Hong Kong)
Hung's Delicacies opened a 24-hour location in Hong Kong International Airport in 2025, and that's the same year that chef Lai Wai Hung's Causeway Bay location got a shout-out in the Michelin Guide with a Bib Gourmand designation. A previous recipient of a Michelin star (for a now-shuttered restaurant) and known for house specialties like marinated goose and mustard chicken tendons, Hung's Delicacies has championed Chiu Chow-style cuisine in a big way. However, the airport location isn't just a place to get all the popular favorites, as it's added things like exclusive pork dishes and cold dishes that are perfect for getting on-the-run.
Reviews confirm that the goose on offer at the airport is just as succulent and flavorful as you'd expect from a Michelin-recommended restaurant, while noodle dishes offer a lighter fare that might be exactly what travelers are looking for. Add a milk tea for a bit of hearty added comfort, because honestly, isn't that the sort of thing that airports could use more of?
hongkongairport.com/en/shop-dine/dining/hung-delicacies
+852 3118 1325
Hong Kong International Airport, 1 Sky Plaza Rd, Terminal 1 Arrivals Hall (Level 5), Chek Lap Kok, Hong Kong