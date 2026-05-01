13 Unique Airport Restaurants From Around The World Worth Your Layover Time

There's not much that the majority of the people in today's world can agree on, but we'll go out on a limb and say that we're definitely not alone when we say airports are the worst. It's a flip of the coin whether you're going to be running for your connecting flight in a panic or waiting hours on end in a place where time actually has no meaning. Everyone's feeling a little grubby, recycled air means you're going to get some sort of sick, and let's not forget the soul-crushing Generic City Skyline (™) views and that Generic Airport Smell (™). And the food?

Even frequent travelers can hate airport experiences, and Anthony Bourdain himself once said that U.S. airport food is usually pretty terrible. Not only is most airport food awful, but it's expensive, too. Where else are you going to go, after all? If you're stuck in an airport for 12 hours, no amount of granola bars stashed in your carry-on will cut it, and you'll pay a premium for sub-par food.

The good news is that some places have caught on to the fact that traveling through doesn't have to be something straight out of Dante's "Inferno." There are a number of truly outstanding airport restaurants that you just might want to purposely schedule a layover for. We headed out to find some of the coolest airport restaurants in the world, and we're talking about on-site breweries, Michelin-recommended hotspots, and Wagyu beef. Who would have thought?