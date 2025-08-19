The One Ingredient That Makes McDonald's McOz Burger Different From Any In The US

Down in Australia, a McDonald's favorite called the McOz returned in 2025, and if you're an American, you might not know what to think about its ingredients. As far as international McDonald's menu items go, the Australian version isn't normally that far off from the American. There are some things on it that the U.S. doesn't get, like chicken wings and a breakfast burger topped with a hash brown and BBQ sauce, but even then, most of Australia's unique items are just rearranged recipes using things that are also available in the States. But there is a limited-time burger called the McOz (Oz is shorthand slang for "Australia"), which features one topping you'd never expect to find in America: Beetroot.

Other than the beetroot, the McOz sounds like any other American burger, with the other toppings being lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar, ketchup and mustard. So where did the beetroot come from? Well, McDonald's didn't pull it out of nowhere. Beetroot is part of the unique combination of toppings that makes up an "Aussie burger," which is a local favorite down under.

The McOz has come and gone from the McDonald's Australia menu a few times, sticking around from 1999 to 2008 as main menu item, then returning as a limited-time offer a few times since then, including the Southern-hemisphere summer of 2025. And while beetroot might be an unusual choice in the United States, the McOz actually lacks the more controversial Aussie burger topping: canned pineapple rings.