10 Discontinued Chocolate Candies You'll Probably Never Eat Again

We'd like to argue that you can light a bonfire all year-round, if nothing else than for an excuse to make s'mores. But if you aren't up to the task of gathering firewood or finding a suitable location for your bonfire, it's natural to look to the candy aisle for something to mimic the marshmallow, chocolate, and graham cracker trifecta. From 2003 until 2012, you could answer your cravings with a Hershey's S'mores bar, which layered marshmallow cream with graham cracker crumbs and enrobed it all in milk chocolate. It's one of several Hershey's chocolates that have been discontinued.

Of course, it only made sense for the Hershey company to try something like this, since Hershey bars are, more often than not, the chocolate of choice when making real s'mores. But chocolate wasn't the only delightful aspect of these bars; one Redditor remembers the marshmallow layer striking the perfect level of sweetness, while the graham cracker lent a wonderful crunchiness. Another Redditor appreciated that these bars weren't messy to eat. Meanwhile, yet another Redditor remembered intentionally microwaving them for a gooier treat.

Even if some folks loved the taste of this candy, we can verify that it didn't live up to our summertime fantasies of hot, gooey s'mores eaten right by the campfire. Eating is just as much about flavor as it is about emotions and sensory details, and that's where this candy bar fell short. However, if you're still craving a Hershey S'mores bar years later, one customer recommended trying Favorite Day's S'mores Mix at Target.